Security: Patches, VPN, Adobe, and Microsoft Cracked

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Saturday 2nd of January 2021 04:19:21 PM Filed under
Security
  • Security updates for the start of 2021

    Security updates have been issued by Debian (libxstream-java and p11-kit), Mageia (curl and minidlna), and openSUSE (groovy).

  • Very Pwnable Network (VPN)

    This research starts with a weird series of crashes on Jiska's iPhone. Due to her ongoing paranoia, she decided to use a VPN, and because she had to trust her university's network anyway, she decided to use her university's Cisco VPN service. Obviously, this did not go well, and soon she had crash logs with memory accesses to invalid addresses, because these addresses were representing Strings?! These errors only occurred when she had bad network connectivity and no debugging enabled, so nobody was able to reproduce them. Either way, to start analyzing Cisco AnyConnect security, the more accessible Linux client was the first option. Gerbert did a detailed analysis and documented how this client works, since there was no documentation at all and users basically install a black box on their system. The application is by no means just a VPN client anymore. In addition to VPN connections, the application offers a number of special features like auto updating, file deployment and host assessment. The AnyConnect Linux client is even able to execute arbitrary scripts provided by the server, thus, the user needs to ultimately trust the AnyConnect provider. Even if this trust assumption holds true, the client is so complex that various attack vectors become possible. Gerbert found two vulnerabilities resulting in three attack scenarios. One of the issues was fixed without being assigned a CVE, the other one got CVE-2020-3556. Matthias continued with the iOS client, which is even harder to analyze than the closed-source Linux client. Since many Linux features are not available on iOS and the client has a completely different design, the previously found attacks do not apply. However, he will show the general architecture of this iOS Cisco AnyConnect Network Extension.

  • Adobe Flash Player is now history, top browsers end support

    First announced in July 2017, Adobe had said to stop updating and distributing Flash Player after December 31, 2020 due to the diminished usage of the technology and the availability of better, more secure options such as HTML5, WebGL and WebAssembly.

  • Adobe Flash Player is finally laid to rest

    Released in 1996, Flash was once one of the most popular ways for people to stream videos and play games online.

    But it was plagued with security problems and failed to transition to the smartphone era.

    Adobe will no longer offer security updates for Flash and has urged people to uninstall it.

  • Microsoft says [crackers] were able to see some of its source code

    Earlier this month, Microsoft President Brad Smith said the attack was a “moment of reckoning” and warned about its danger. “This is not ‘espionage as usual,’ Smith said. “In effect, this is not just an attack on specific targets, but on the trust and reliability of the world’s critical [sic] infrastructure in order to advance one nation’s intelligence agency.”

  • SolarWinds [attackers] accessed Microsoft source code, the company says

    It is not clear how much or what parts of Microsoft’s source code repositories the [attackers] were able to access, but the disclosure suggests that the [crackers] who used software company SolarWinds as a springboard to break into sensitive U.S. government networks also had an interest in discovering the inner workings of Microsoft products as well.

  • Group Behind Alleged Russia [Crack] Broke Into Microsoft's Internal Systems

    But the admission Thursday is the first time Microsoft acknowledged the attackers did more than place a tainted software update on its system: hackers successfully broke into the company's systems and viewed source code, the carefully guarded DNA of the company's software products.

  • Here’s why it’s so dangerous that SolarWinds [crackers] accessed Microsoft’s source code

    Some security experts think that even a glance at source code data might provide information that could help with future attacks.

Wine Announcement for 6.0-rc5

The Wine development release 6.0-rc5 is now available.

What's new in this release (see below for details):
  - Bug fixes only, we are in code freeze.

The source is available from the following locations:

  https://dl.winehq.org/wine/source/6.0/wine-6.0-rc5.tar.xz
  http://mirrors.ibiblio.org/wine/source/6.0/wine-6.0-rc5.tar.xz

Binary packages for various distributions will be available from:

  https://www.winehq.org/download

You will find documentation on https://www.winehq.org/documentation

You can also get the current source directly from the git
repository. Check https://www.winehq.org/git for details.

Wine is available thanks to the work of many people. See the file
AUTHORS in the distribution for the complete list.
Read more Also: Wine 6.0-RC5 Released With 21 Bug Fixes - Phoronix

Debian: Geode, Sparky, and RCBW 21.1

  • Martin-Éric Racine: Help needed: clean up and submit KMS driver for Geode LX to LKML

    Ever since X.org switched to rootless operation, the days of the Geode X.org driver have been numbered. The old codebase dates back from Geode's early days at Cyrix, was then updated by NSC to add support for their new GX2 architecture, from which AMD dropped GX1 support and added support for their new LX architecture. To put it mildly, that codebase is a serious mess. However, at least the LX code comes with plenty of niceties, such as being able to detect when it runs on an OLPC XO-1 and to probe DCC pins to determine the optimal display resolution. This still doesn't make the codebase cruft-free.

  • Sparky news 2020/12

    The 12th monthly Sparky project and donate report of 2020: • Linux kernel updated up to version 5.10.4 & 5.11-rc1 • Sparky 2020.12 of the rolling line released • Sparky 2020.12 Special Editions: GameOver, Multimedia & Rescue released • added to repos: Pogo audio player, Zettlr markdown editor, Rescuezilla, Cozy audiobook player Many thanks to all of you for supporting our open-source projects, specially in this difficult days. Your donations help keeping them alive.

  • Jonathan Wiltshire: RCBW 21.1

    Does software-properties-common really depend on gnupg, as described in #970124, or could it be python3-software-properties? Should it be Depends, or Recommends? And do you accept the challenge of finding out and preparing a patch (and even an upload) to fix the bug?

Videos: Fcitx, Deepin 20.1 and More

  • Fcitx: Input Method Editor Made Easy On Linux

    Recently I started learning Japanese and I've wanted some way to be able to type in the language on my Linux system, turns out it's really simple using an IME or Input Method Editor and fcitx the tool we're using today can be used with any language you want.

  • Installation and First Look of Deepin 20.1

    Deepin is a Debian-based Linux distribution that features the gorgeous Deepin Desktop Environment (DDE). Deepin is a Chinese distro that comes with a complete suite of applications, most of which are applications built by the Deepin team.

  • DualSense on Linux, GNOME 40 changes things, and 2 projects to replace CentOS!

    This time, we have changes in how GNOME Shell will look in the next release, the PS5 controller being officially supported on Linux, and a nifty little handheld for retro gaming that runs Ubuntu Join this channel to get access to a monthly patroncast and vote on the next topics I'll cover...

