Debian: Jonathan Carter, Paul Wise, Chris Lamb, Andrej Shadura
Jonathan Carter: Free Software Activities for 2020-12
Paul Wise: FLOSS Activities December 2020
This month I didn't have any particular focus. I just worked on issues in my info bubble.
Chris Lamb: OpenUK Influencer 2021
After a turbulent 2020, I am very grateful to have been chosen in OpenUK's 2021 honours as one of the 100 top influencers in the UK's open technology community, which recognises contributions to open source software, open data and open hardware.
Andrej Shadura: Transitioning to a OpenPGP key
Following dkg’s example, I decided to finally transition to my new ed25519/cv25519 key.
Unlike Daniel, I’m not yet trying to split identities, but I’m using this chance to drop old identities I no longer use. My new key only has my main email address and the Debian one, and only those versions of my name I still want around.
Wine Announcement for 6.0-rc5
The Wine development release 6.0-rc5 is now available. What's new in this release (see below for details): - Bug fixes only, we are in code freeze. The source is available from the following locations: https://dl.winehq.org/wine/source/6.0/wine-6.0-rc5.tar.xz http://mirrors.ibiblio.org/wine/source/6.0/wine-6.0-rc5.tar.xz Binary packages for various distributions will be available from: https://www.winehq.org/download You will find documentation on https://www.winehq.org/documentation You can also get the current source directly from the git repository. Check https://www.winehq.org/git for details. Wine is available thanks to the work of many people. See the file AUTHORS in the distribution for the complete list.Also: Wine 6.0-RC5 Released With 21 Bug Fixes - Phoronix
Debian: Geode, Sparky, and RCBW 21.1
Videos: Fcitx, Deepin 20.1 and More
Android Leftovers
