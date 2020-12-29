Wine Announcement for 6.0-rc5 The Wine development release 6.0-rc5 is now available. What's new in this release (see below for details): - Bug fixes only, we are in code freeze. The source is available from the following locations: https://dl.winehq.org/wine/source/6.0/wine-6.0-rc5.tar.xz http://mirrors.ibiblio.org/wine/source/6.0/wine-6.0-rc5.tar.xz Binary packages for various distributions will be available from: https://www.winehq.org/download You will find documentation on https://www.winehq.org/documentation You can also get the current source directly from the git repository. Check https://www.winehq.org/git for details. Wine is available thanks to the work of many people. See the file AUTHORS in the distribution for the complete list. Also: Wine 6.0-RC5 Released With 21 Bug Fixes - Phoronix

Debian: Geode, Sparky, and RCBW 21.1 Martin-Éric Racine: Help needed: clean up and submit KMS driver for Geode LX to LKML Ever since X.org switched to rootless operation, the days of the Geode X.org driver have been numbered. The old codebase dates back from Geode's early days at Cyrix, was then updated by NSC to add support for their new GX2 architecture, from which AMD dropped GX1 support and added support for their new LX architecture. To put it mildly, that codebase is a serious mess. However, at least the LX code comes with plenty of niceties, such as being able to detect when it runs on an OLPC XO-1 and to probe DCC pins to determine the optimal display resolution. This still doesn't make the codebase cruft-free.

Sparky news 2020/12 The 12th monthly Sparky project and donate report of 2020: • Linux kernel updated up to version 5.10.4 & 5.11-rc1 • Sparky 2020.12 of the rolling line released • Sparky 2020.12 Special Editions: GameOver, Multimedia & Rescue released • added to repos: Pogo audio player, Zettlr markdown editor, Rescuezilla, Cozy audiobook player Many thanks to all of you for supporting our open-source projects, specially in this difficult days. Your donations help keeping them alive.

Jonathan Wiltshire: RCBW 21.1 Does software-properties-common really depend on gnupg, as described in #970124, or could it be python3-software-properties? Should it be Depends, or Recommends? And do you accept the challenge of finding out and preparing a patch (and even an upload) to fix the bug?