The highlights of 2020 is the growth of The Weekly Challenge. I had incredible support and encouragement from each and every member of Team PWC. I would like to take this opportunity to thank, Pete Sergeant of Perl Careers, for the generosity and sponsoring the prize money. I am happy to announce that Pete agreed to continue in the year 2021 as well.

I am blessed to have the guidance and support by many big names of the Perl Community. First name is, Neil Bowers, I have even had the honour to work with him. He always encouraged me to push my boundary. He is the one who encouraged to give talk at London Perl Workshop. Before that I had zero experience in presenting talks. Now after so many years, I have given talks at various Perl Conference across Europe. There is one more person who shaped my growth and he is Gabor Szabo. Funny, I have never met him personally. I still remember my first interaction with him when he asked me if I am interested in giving interview. That interview changed me completely. I remember one incident, when Gabor offered to be my partner-in-crime while contributing to Dancer2 project. It was great experience working together as remote pair-programming. Final nail in the coffin was when I became co-editor of Perl Weekly newsletter. I really gave him hard time first few weeks and but then with his help I understood the nitty-gritty of being a co-editor. Today, I am the co-editor with the most editions after him. It is a big deal for me. At the start of Dec 2020, Gabor, offered me to collaborate in one of his project. What a shame, I haven't completed the draft. I hope to get it done soon, sorry Gabor.