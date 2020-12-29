Language Selection

Saturday 2nd of January 2021 05:17:09 PM
Development
  • Mohammad S Anwar: Annual Report - 2020

    The highlights of 2020 is the growth of The Weekly Challenge. I had incredible support and encouragement from each and every member of Team PWC. I would like to take this opportunity to thank, Pete Sergeant of Perl Careers, for the generosity and sponsoring the prize money. I am happy to announce that Pete agreed to continue in the year 2021 as well.

    I am blessed to have the guidance and support by many big names of the Perl Community. First name is, Neil Bowers, I have even had the honour to work with him. He always encouraged me to push my boundary. He is the one who encouraged to give talk at London Perl Workshop. Before that I had zero experience in presenting talks. Now after so many years, I have given talks at various Perl Conference across Europe. There is one more person who shaped my growth and he is Gabor Szabo. Funny, I have never met him personally. I still remember my first interaction with him when he asked me if I am interested in giving interview. That interview changed me completely. I remember one incident, when Gabor offered to be my partner-in-crime while contributing to Dancer2 project. It was great experience working together as remote pair-programming. Final nail in the coffin was when I became co-editor of Perl Weekly newsletter. I really gave him hard time first few weeks and but then with his help I understood the nitty-gritty of being a co-editor. Today, I am the co-editor with the most editions after him. It is a big deal for me. At the start of Dec 2020, Gabor, offered me to collaborate in one of his project. What a shame, I haven't completed the draft. I hope to get it done soon, sorry Gabor.

  • Some Vue + Django tips

    As I wrote last time, I currently develop a web app based on Django and Vue using the django-compressor-parceljs. I’d like to mention some small things that I’ve learned since last.

  • Which programming language and technologies should you learn in 2021?

    It’s 2021 and if you’re looking to learn a new programming language, DevOps tool, public cloud, or infrastructure items, the big question is which one to go for? Here are my picks on where to invest your time and energy.

    This article was inspired from a pre-Christmas catch-up with a good friend and former colleague who spoke about his love for tech but wondered where he should put his time if he’s to learn new things in 2021. Those who have been in the industry for some time have seen no end of changes.

    Once it was pretty simple; C and C++ were the programming languages to learn, with UNIX an established enterprise operating system and Windows an emerging contender. Pascal was being taught, which led to Delphi before Java emerged with its built-in memory management. The Internet, once a secret of military and education, exploded in reach and popularity bringing with it JavaScript - a naming choice seeking to leverage the Java brand despite having no connection. Microsoft’s .NET hit the scene bringing a new way of developing Windows Forms apps before WinForms became passe as XAML evolved. Now the web is the application delivery platform of choice, operating systems are largely irrelevant, and public clouds bring infrastructure to the masses with low barriers to entry. DevOps - the application of programming disciplines to infrastructure assets - is serious business, as is data and analytics.

Wine Announcement for 6.0-rc5

The Wine development release 6.0-rc5 is now available.

What's new in this release (see below for details):
  - Bug fixes only, we are in code freeze.

The source is available from the following locations:

  https://dl.winehq.org/wine/source/6.0/wine-6.0-rc5.tar.xz
  http://mirrors.ibiblio.org/wine/source/6.0/wine-6.0-rc5.tar.xz

Binary packages for various distributions will be available from:

  https://www.winehq.org/download

You will find documentation on https://www.winehq.org/documentation

You can also get the current source directly from the git
repository. Check https://www.winehq.org/git for details.

Wine is available thanks to the work of many people. See the file
AUTHORS in the distribution for the complete list.
Debian: Geode, Sparky, and RCBW 21.1

  • Martin-Éric Racine: Help needed: clean up and submit KMS driver for Geode LX to LKML

    Ever since X.org switched to rootless operation, the days of the Geode X.org driver have been numbered. The old codebase dates back from Geode's early days at Cyrix, was then updated by NSC to add support for their new GX2 architecture, from which AMD dropped GX1 support and added support for their new LX architecture. To put it mildly, that codebase is a serious mess. However, at least the LX code comes with plenty of niceties, such as being able to detect when it runs on an OLPC XO-1 and to probe DCC pins to determine the optimal display resolution. This still doesn't make the codebase cruft-free.

  • Sparky news 2020/12

    The 12th monthly Sparky project and donate report of 2020: • Linux kernel updated up to version 5.10.4 & 5.11-rc1 • Sparky 2020.12 of the rolling line released • Sparky 2020.12 Special Editions: GameOver, Multimedia & Rescue released • added to repos: Pogo audio player, Zettlr markdown editor, Rescuezilla, Cozy audiobook player Many thanks to all of you for supporting our open-source projects, specially in this difficult days. Your donations help keeping them alive.

  • Jonathan Wiltshire: RCBW 21.1

    Does software-properties-common really depend on gnupg, as described in #970124, or could it be python3-software-properties? Should it be Depends, or Recommends? And do you accept the challenge of finding out and preparing a patch (and even an upload) to fix the bug?

Videos: Fcitx, Deepin 20.1 and More

  • Fcitx: Input Method Editor Made Easy On Linux

    Recently I started learning Japanese and I've wanted some way to be able to type in the language on my Linux system, turns out it's really simple using an IME or Input Method Editor and fcitx the tool we're using today can be used with any language you want.

  • Installation and First Look of Deepin 20.1

    Deepin is a Debian-based Linux distribution that features the gorgeous Deepin Desktop Environment (DDE). Deepin is a Chinese distro that comes with a complete suite of applications, most of which are applications built by the Deepin team.

  • DualSense on Linux, GNOME 40 changes things, and 2 projects to replace CentOS!

    This time, we have changes in how GNOME Shell will look in the next release, the PS5 controller being officially supported on Linux, and a nifty little handheld for retro gaming that runs Ubuntu Join this channel to get access to a monthly patroncast and vote on the next topics I'll cover...

