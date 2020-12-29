today's leftovers
-
TabFS
TabFS is a browser extension that mounts your browser tabs as a filesystem on your computer.
Out of the box, it supports Chrome and (to a lesser extent1) Firefox, on macOS and Linux.2
Each of your open tabs is mapped to a folder.
-
Please promote ODF with these posters!
The posters, available at high resolution in several shapes, have been made to “spread the ODT - ODS - ODP [formats] to all people in all countries”, in order to encourage everybody to “change their habits of saving as DOC - XLS - PPT formats [because the] ODT - ODS - ODP formats are better”.
-
When you make digital archives in the wrong way...
The take-home lesson is…
that problems that seem technological very often are, in fact, technological. They are a mix of bureaucratic incompetence, and ignorance. A digital archive planned, done and regularly updated in the right way has many more probabilities to remain available and widely usable for centuries than one made of paper.
-
IWB, IBM Emeritus: The Evolution of American Capitalism - Tweaks, Reforms, or Wholesale Change?
“American capitalism has evolved time and again, and we may be poised for another such shift,” said a recent McKinsey article, Rethinking the future of American capitalism, by James Manyika, Gary Pinkus, and Monique Tuin. “Capitalism has contributed to significant gains in economic growth and prosperity throughout its history. But at a time of growing public discontent about rising inequality, heightened competition from economies with different models, and existential threats including from climate change, capitalism in its current form - and American capitalism in particular - may face its most serious test.”
Adam Smith, the 18th century Scottish philosopher and economist, is generally considered the father of free-market, free-trade capitalism. Smith is most famous for The Wealth of Nations, published in 1776 and generally regarded as the first work of modern economics. He’s also well known for his famous metaphor of the invisible hand - “the free market, while appearing chaotic and unrestrained, is actually guided to produce the right results by this so-called invisible hand.”
Smith believed in a balanced approach to capitalism. On one side is the fierce competition and self-interest inherent in open, free markets. On the other, - as he wrote in The Theory of Moral Sentiments, - is the sympathy and community support that’s required to achieve beneficial results in well functioning, stable societies.
-
Happy New Year! 5 things we learned last year
"This year, entire industries went to basically a standstill. Most of the tech industry, though, has had the opposite experience. Demand for cloud, hardware, and open source solutions to remote IT problems grew at an astronomical rate. I am grateful for the job security, but I know there is also a very real risk to our well-being, and that is pushing too hard for too long. Growth is not sustainable when it risks breaking down our own personal well-being and relationships! The first thing I am doing in 2021 is organizing my time to devote more to healthy non-work-related hobbies, exercise, and family. As we slowly get back into some semblance of normality, let's pursue healthy goals—like getting a little extra sleep and turning off our screens for some set time each day!" — Jeff Geerling, author of Ansible for DevOps and Ansible for Kubernetes
"A lot of people talk about wanting to return to normal, but before we jump back into the old ways of doing things, let's take a step back and consider what we should strive to keep in terms of work-life balance. Gone are the days of only being home long enough to unpack and repack a suitcase for the next business trip. Perhaps many of us don’t need to resume our road-warrior ways. I urge everyone to at least consider whether you really need to attend that meeting in person and make some thoughtful decisions as you start back up. Working during your optimal creative hours may not coincide with "normal business hours" or your coworker's best hours, and many people were just as productive working split shifts or four-day workweeks. We don’t need to go back to 50 or 60-hour workweeks. In terms of working from home, we all felt the pain that veteran remote workers have experienced for years, and we found ways to work through it and figure things out. As some of us return to the office, keep those practices of remote celebrations and asynchronous communications in place to help those who remain remote feel included." — Dawn Parzych, a developer advocate
"This has been the most interesting and challenging year I have ever experienced. While missing close contact with family, tools like Google Meet, Jitsi, and Zoom enable us to keep in touch in powerful and flexible ways. Since the COVID-19 pandemic started, we had been keeping in touch with family using Zoom and Jitsi. My mom turned 100 years-old in October, and we were able to attend her virtual birthday party from over 400 miles away; we live in Raleigh, NC, and she lived with my brother and his family in Columbus, OH. Mom died in November, so her birthday was the last time I saw her and that was only possible with today's technology. I have also found lots of opportunities to learn many new things. My church needed to create and post audio versions of the services, so I have learned to use Audacity to take audio files from different sources and blend them together into a single file that can be streamed from the church's server. I am just now learning OBS studio so we can live stream our services with only a couple of participants present in person." — David Both, a Linux trainer, writer, and speaker
-
Valve's Steam Data For December Points To A Huge Dip For Linux Gaming Marketshare - Phoronix
Valve just published their Steam Survey numbers for December 2020 and it's a huge letdown for Linux gamers if the numbers are indeed accurate.
According to the published numbers from Valve, the Linux marketshare on Steam represented just 0.57%, or a drop of 0.33% compared to the month prior. The December 2020 figures show Windows picking up just over 1.6% while macOS losing 1.31% marketshare down to 2.14%. These numbers are a huge upset for both Linux and macOS gaming.
-
What was hot on GamingOnLinux through December 2020
Here is a look back some of the most popular articles on GamingOnLinux for December 2020, an easy way to for you to keep up to date on what has happened in the past month for Linux gaming, open source and other general Linux news that we cover!
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 1019 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Wine Announcement for 6.0-rc5
The Wine development release 6.0-rc5 is now available. What's new in this release (see below for details): - Bug fixes only, we are in code freeze. The source is available from the following locations: https://dl.winehq.org/wine/source/6.0/wine-6.0-rc5.tar.xz http://mirrors.ibiblio.org/wine/source/6.0/wine-6.0-rc5.tar.xz Binary packages for various distributions will be available from: https://www.winehq.org/download You will find documentation on https://www.winehq.org/documentation You can also get the current source directly from the git repository. Check https://www.winehq.org/git for details. Wine is available thanks to the work of many people. See the file AUTHORS in the distribution for the complete list.Also: Wine 6.0-RC5 Released With 21 Bug Fixes - Phoronix
Debian: Geode, Sparky, and RCBW 21.1
Videos: Fcitx, Deepin 20.1 and More
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
3 hours 21 min ago
13 hours 8 min ago
13 hours 33 min ago
14 hours 28 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 6 hours ago
1 day 7 hours ago
1 day 7 hours ago
1 day 7 hours ago