Explore the night sky with this open source astronomy app
I have always been fascinated with the night sky. When I was younger, the only reference materials available were books, and they seemed to depict a sky that looked different from the one I saw from my home.
More than five years ago, I wrote about my experiences with two open source planetarium apps, Celestia and Stellarium. Recently, I read about another: KStars. It's an amazing open source application that helps engage children (and adults) in science and astronomy.
[...]
KStars is freely licensed under the GPLv2.0. The source code is available on the official KDE GitLab instance and as a read-only mirror on GitHub. The KDE Education Project has excellent installation documentation.
I'm using Pop!_OS and found KStars in the Pop!_Shop.
You can install KStars on Linux from your distribution's software repository. KStars Lite is available for Android from the Google Play store. The KDE Project maintains an excellent KStars Handbook to assist users.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 933 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Wine Announcement for 6.0-rc5
The Wine development release 6.0-rc5 is now available. What's new in this release (see below for details): - Bug fixes only, we are in code freeze. The source is available from the following locations: https://dl.winehq.org/wine/source/6.0/wine-6.0-rc5.tar.xz http://mirrors.ibiblio.org/wine/source/6.0/wine-6.0-rc5.tar.xz Binary packages for various distributions will be available from: https://www.winehq.org/download You will find documentation on https://www.winehq.org/documentation You can also get the current source directly from the git repository. Check https://www.winehq.org/git for details. Wine is available thanks to the work of many people. See the file AUTHORS in the distribution for the complete list.Also: Wine 6.0-RC5 Released With 21 Bug Fixes - Phoronix
Debian: Geode, Sparky, and RCBW 21.1
Videos: Fcitx, Deepin 20.1 and More
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
3 hours 21 min ago
13 hours 8 min ago
13 hours 33 min ago
14 hours 28 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 6 hours ago
1 day 7 hours ago
1 day 7 hours ago
1 day 7 hours ago