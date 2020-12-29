Best Linux Distribution of 2020: Linux Mint 20
Each year, the FOSS Post team does an extensive research on choosing the best Linux desktop distribution of the year. There’s of course no “universal best”, as the criteria is different from one person to another. For our selection, we search for distributions which may be suitable for the dominant majority of Linux desktop users, which is why we have 5 different criteria in our about page for that purpose.
Some Linux distributions reviews were published on FOSS Post, while others were tested by our team but weren’t published due to time/resources constraints. Fedora, Ubuntu (And it’s flavors), Mint, Arch, NixOS, MX Linux, Pop!_OS, elementary, Solus, openSUSE… Many more, all of their latest versions in 2020 were tested to determine which distribution was the best for the average Linux desktop user in 2020, according to our previously specified criteria.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 878 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Wine Announcement for 6.0-rc5
The Wine development release 6.0-rc5 is now available. What's new in this release (see below for details): - Bug fixes only, we are in code freeze. The source is available from the following locations: https://dl.winehq.org/wine/source/6.0/wine-6.0-rc5.tar.xz http://mirrors.ibiblio.org/wine/source/6.0/wine-6.0-rc5.tar.xz Binary packages for various distributions will be available from: https://www.winehq.org/download You will find documentation on https://www.winehq.org/documentation You can also get the current source directly from the git repository. Check https://www.winehq.org/git for details. Wine is available thanks to the work of many people. See the file AUTHORS in the distribution for the complete list.Also: Wine 6.0-RC5 Released With 21 Bug Fixes - Phoronix
Debian: Geode, Sparky, and RCBW 21.1
Videos: Fcitx, Deepin 20.1 and More
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
3 hours 21 min ago
13 hours 8 min ago
13 hours 33 min ago
14 hours 28 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 6 hours ago
1 day 7 hours ago
1 day 7 hours ago
1 day 7 hours ago