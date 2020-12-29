Android Leftovers
-
What to Do If You Can't Make Android Auto Calls
-
Oppo ColorOS 11 (Android 11) update plan for Q1 2021 goes live
-
Mi A3's Android 11 release halted as update bricks devices
-
OnePlus Prepares Several Android 11 Updates
-
Nokia 8.1 and Nokia 5.3 spotted on Geekbench with Android 11
-
10 Best Recipe and Cooking Apps for iPhone and Android (Free and Paid)
-
New to iPhone? Here’s How You Can Transfer Your Data from Android
-
Best Apps to Automatically Change Lock Screen Wallpapers on Android
-
Xiaomi Mi Watch review: Solid fitness tracking on the cheap
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 803 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Wine Announcement for 6.0-rc5
The Wine development release 6.0-rc5 is now available. What's new in this release (see below for details): - Bug fixes only, we are in code freeze. The source is available from the following locations: https://dl.winehq.org/wine/source/6.0/wine-6.0-rc5.tar.xz http://mirrors.ibiblio.org/wine/source/6.0/wine-6.0-rc5.tar.xz Binary packages for various distributions will be available from: https://www.winehq.org/download You will find documentation on https://www.winehq.org/documentation You can also get the current source directly from the git repository. Check https://www.winehq.org/git for details. Wine is available thanks to the work of many people. See the file AUTHORS in the distribution for the complete list.Also: Wine 6.0-RC5 Released With 21 Bug Fixes - Phoronix
Debian: Geode, Sparky, and RCBW 21.1
Videos: Fcitx, Deepin 20.1 and More
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
3 hours 21 min ago
13 hours 8 min ago
13 hours 33 min ago
14 hours 28 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 6 hours ago
1 day 7 hours ago
1 day 7 hours ago
1 day 7 hours ago