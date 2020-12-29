today's howtos
How to Install Pop OS in Virtualbox Virtual Machine
Pop OS is the Linux Distro meant for Desktop & Laptop users, it is based on Ubuntu, thus with every latest version of Ubuntu, you will see a corresponding change in Pop OS versions as well. To let users easily install the open-source application via a graphical user interface, it comes with the App Center of Elementary OS. As compared to Ubuntu, the performance of Pop OS is snappy.
Here we will see the steps to easily install Pop OS on VirtualBox, to use and learn it without actually installing it on our physical PC or laptop.
How to Get Persistent SSH Connections in Linux Using Eternal Terminal
An SSH connection is typically used to connect with remote machines. It works on a client /
server model, in that the machine being used to connect to a remote machine is called a client, while the latter is the server. To establish the connection with the remote machine, you must know its IP address, as well as the username/password to authenticate the connection.
Because the connection is based on IP address, any change in the IP address automatically breaks the SSH connection, turning even mild-mannered users into rage monsters.
Released under Apache license, Eternal Terminal can be used as a replacement for SSH. Its claim to fame is the ability to re-establish connection to a remote machine without user intervention. This is in sharp contrast to SSH connections, which once terminated have to be re-established manually.
Eternal Terminal relies on SSH to connect and authenticate with the remote machine. So you must have SSH installed and running to be able to connect the different machines with Eternal Terminal.
How to Install and Play Among Us on a Chromebook
As we all know, Among Us has taken the world by storm and everyone wants to play this raging deception game. The game was first launched on Android and iOS and now you can play it on Windows, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch as well. The insane popularity of this game has also reached Chromebook users and many are wondering if you can play Among Us on a Chromebook. Well, to find the answer, follow along and find out how you can play Among Us on a Chromebook.
Install and use pip for python package management in Linux - The Linux Juggernaut
Python is one of the most popular scripting languages in use today and due to its wide user base and community support, it has thousands to of modules available which help to add to its existing functionality.
The version of python that comes pre-installed with Linux distributions has some modules already available.
Modules for python are made available on the website pypi as archives.
When we need to install a module we could do it manually by downloading the modules from the pypi site, extract the archive and compile and install the module. This method involves a lot of manual work on the part of the user and would be even more difficult when the concerned modules have other dependencies involved. To solve this problem, the pip software was introduced. The name pip is an acronym for python indexing project. The pip utility is a package manager for python modules available via pypi. We can use it to install and maintain python modules on the system. When installing modules using pip, it’s will take care of all the dependencies of the modules being installed.
Kali Linux : The OS That Hackers Use - The Linux Juggernaut
If you are familiar with cyber security stuff, you must have heard about kali linux. Kali linux is a operating system developed by offensive security and it was specifically targeted for penetration testers. This linux distribution is built on Debian and it comes pre installed with many more security tools. In this guide, we will see how to install this operating system in a virtual environment.
Double helping of Pi Hole
In episode 100 of Late Night Linux I talked a little bit about trying out Pi Hole and AdGuard to replace my home grown ad blocker based on dnsmasq and a massive hosts file.
I came down in favour of Pi Hole for a couple of reasons but the deciding factor was that Pi Hole felt a bit more open and that it was built on top of dnsmasq which allowed me to reuse config for TFTP which netboots some devices which needed it.
Now that I’ve been using Pi Hole for a few months I have a much better understanding of its limitations and the big one for me is performance. Not the performance when servicing DNS requests but performance when querying the stats data, when reloading block lists and when enabling and disabling certain lists. I suspect a lot of the problems I was having is down to flaky SD cards.
Wine Announcement for 6.0-rc5
The Wine development release 6.0-rc5 is now available. What's new in this release (see below for details): - Bug fixes only, we are in code freeze. The source is available from the following locations: https://dl.winehq.org/wine/source/6.0/wine-6.0-rc5.tar.xz http://mirrors.ibiblio.org/wine/source/6.0/wine-6.0-rc5.tar.xz Binary packages for various distributions will be available from: https://www.winehq.org/download You will find documentation on https://www.winehq.org/documentation You can also get the current source directly from the git repository. Check https://www.winehq.org/git for details. Wine is available thanks to the work of many people. See the file AUTHORS in the distribution for the complete list.Also: Wine 6.0-RC5 Released With 21 Bug Fixes - Phoronix
Debian: Geode, Sparky, and RCBW 21.1
Videos: Fcitx, Deepin 20.1 and More
Android Leftovers
