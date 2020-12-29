Language Selection

BleachBit System Cleaner Now Supports Chromium Snap, Latest Ubuntu and Fedora Releases

Submitted by Marius Nestor on Sunday 3rd of January 2021 06:39:53 AM
Software

BleachBit 4.2 is here nine months after the massive BleachBit 4.0 release, so it’s considered a maintenance update to that version fixing some issues, adding support for cleaning new programs, as well as support for the latest GNU/Linux distributions.

First and foremost, BleachBit 4.2 is now supported in the latest Ubuntu and Fedora Linux releases. This means that you can now download BleachBit as a DEB or RPM package that you can install on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) or Ubuntu 20.10 (Groovy Gorilla), as well as Fedora Linux 32 or Fedora Linux 33.

Wine Announcement for 6.0-rc5

The Wine development release 6.0-rc5 is now available.

What's new in this release (see below for details):
  - Bug fixes only, we are in code freeze.

The source is available from the following locations:

  https://dl.winehq.org/wine/source/6.0/wine-6.0-rc5.tar.xz
  http://mirrors.ibiblio.org/wine/source/6.0/wine-6.0-rc5.tar.xz

Binary packages for various distributions will be available from:

  https://www.winehq.org/download

You will find documentation on https://www.winehq.org/documentation

You can also get the current source directly from the git
repository. Check https://www.winehq.org/git for details.

Wine is available thanks to the work of many people. See the file
AUTHORS in the distribution for the complete list.
Also: Wine 6.0-RC5 Released With 21 Bug Fixes - Phoronix

Debian: Geode, Sparky, and RCBW 21.1

  • Martin-Éric Racine: Help needed: clean up and submit KMS driver for Geode LX to LKML

    Ever since X.org switched to rootless operation, the days of the Geode X.org driver have been numbered. The old codebase dates back from Geode's early days at Cyrix, was then updated by NSC to add support for their new GX2 architecture, from which AMD dropped GX1 support and added support for their new LX architecture. To put it mildly, that codebase is a serious mess. However, at least the LX code comes with plenty of niceties, such as being able to detect when it runs on an OLPC XO-1 and to probe DCC pins to determine the optimal display resolution. This still doesn't make the codebase cruft-free.

  • Sparky news 2020/12

    The 12th monthly Sparky project and donate report of 2020: • Linux kernel updated up to version 5.10.4 & 5.11-rc1 • Sparky 2020.12 of the rolling line released • Sparky 2020.12 Special Editions: GameOver, Multimedia & Rescue released • added to repos: Pogo audio player, Zettlr markdown editor, Rescuezilla, Cozy audiobook player Many thanks to all of you for supporting our open-source projects, specially in this difficult days. Your donations help keeping them alive.

  • Jonathan Wiltshire: RCBW 21.1

    Does software-properties-common really depend on gnupg, as described in #970124, or could it be python3-software-properties? Should it be Depends, or Recommends? And do you accept the challenge of finding out and preparing a patch (and even an upload) to fix the bug?

Videos: Fcitx, Deepin 20.1 and More

  • Fcitx: Input Method Editor Made Easy On Linux

    Recently I started learning Japanese and I've wanted some way to be able to type in the language on my Linux system, turns out it's really simple using an IME or Input Method Editor and fcitx the tool we're using today can be used with any language you want.

  • Installation and First Look of Deepin 20.1

    Deepin is a Debian-based Linux distribution that features the gorgeous Deepin Desktop Environment (DDE). Deepin is a Chinese distro that comes with a complete suite of applications, most of which are applications built by the Deepin team.

  • DualSense on Linux, GNOME 40 changes things, and 2 projects to replace CentOS!

    This time, we have changes in how GNOME Shell will look in the next release, the PS5 controller being officially supported on Linux, and a nifty little handheld for retro gaming that runs Ubuntu Join this channel to get access to a monthly patroncast and vote on the next topics I'll cover...

