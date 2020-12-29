today's leftovers Mesa's Clover OpenCL Adds Support For Loading SPIR-V IL Programs - Phoronix The latest OpenCL "Clover" work to land in Mesa 21.0 is support for the cl_khr_il_program extension. This one year old merge request was merged on New Year's Day. The work by Pierre Moreau is support for the cl_khr_il_program extension functionality that since has been merged into OpenCL core. This is about supporting OpenCL kernels as intermediate language (SPIR/SPIR-V IL) rather than OpenCL C code. The merge request has support for the original extension as well as the extra IL program functionality since landing into core with OpenCL 2.1.

‘Septor 2021’ Is Out and It Has Shifted to Debian Testing The Debian-based anonymity-focused Linux distribution ‘Septor’ is among the first OSes to come out this year, and it brings several things to make it worth a “test drive”. Most notably, ‘Septor 2021’ is abandoning Debian stable that was using as a basis thus far and is now jumping to the Debian testing branch. What this means from a practical perspective is that users will get a lot more up to date packages. Debian stable is known for being rock-solid, but some of its components are ridiculously outdated.

FOSS Activities in December 2020 The first news of the month is that Remi Gacogne was accepted as Trusted User. Congratulations to him and super exciting. Other then that I have had a meeting with the devops team discussing how we should implement the debuginfod system on our infrastructure. I have written up the ansible role for debuginfod and it was more or less decided that we want to host it on a small VPS for the service itself, and sync debug packages to the host to serve them. This avoid the problem of hosting more services on our server which distributes packages with services it does not really need.

Fedora Is Looking For Help Testing Linux 5.10 Ahead Of Shipping That LTS Kernel Update Fedora is preparing to ship the Linux 5.10 LTS kernel as a stable release update to those on Fedora 32 and newer. Linux 5.10 was released in December as the 2020 Long Term Support kernel. Besides being an LTS kernel, it's packed with many new features. Linux 5.10 releases were off to a bumpy ride but things have begun settling down with the latest point releases.

Rock Pi X Review – An Atom x5 SBC running Windows 10 or Ubuntu 20.04 The ROCK Pi X is the first x86 SBC (single board computer) from Radxa and resulted from repeated enquiries about running Windows on their earlier ROCK Pi 4. The ROCK Pi X comes in two models (Model A and Model B) with each model having either 1GB, 2GB, or 4GB of RAM and either 16GB, 32GB, 64GB, or 128GB of eMMC storage. Additionally, the Model B includes WiFi and Bluetooth together with supporting Power over Ethernet (PoE) although this requires an additional HAT. Both Seeed Studio and Radxa provided samples and in this review, I’ll cover some performance metrics from both Windows and Ubuntu and also discuss the thermals. Rock Pi X Hardware Overview The ROCK Pi X is similar in size to a Raspberry Pi board… but with slightly different ports and port locations even when compared to the Raspberry Pi 4

Open-Source Software Enables All iPhone Apps on CarPlay with a Catch One such project was announced back in November when developer Ethan Arbuckle revealed on Twitter he was working on a jailbreak tweak to enable CarPlay for all apps. And this week, this highly anticipated app finally went live on GitHub. And what’s more, it’s completely open source The new jailbreak tweak requires at least iOS 14, the latest major software update released by Apple the last fall. Available for iPhone 6s and newer, iOS 14 is already running on 72 percent of all supported models, according to official data shared by Apple. This jailbreak tool to enable CarPlay for all apps on the iPhone comes with a rather straightforward approach, and it doesn’t feature any configuration options. So after installing it, nothing shows up on your phone, which means you should just connect the iPhone to the head unit and that’s pretty much all you need to do.

Perl Weekly Challenge 93: Max Points and Sum Path

SolarWinds [crack] may be much worse than originally feared The Russia-linked SolarWinds [crack] which targeted US government agencies and private corporations may be even worse than officials first realized, with some 250 federal agencies and business now believed affected, the New York Times reported.

As Understanding of Russian [Cracking] Grows, So Does Alarm Eight weeks later, General Nakasone and other American officials responsible for cybersecurity are now consumed by what they missed for at least nine months: a [cracking], now believed to have affected upward of 250 federal agencies and businesses, that Russia aimed not at the election system but at the rest of the United States government and many large American corporations. Three weeks after the intrusion came to light, American officials are still trying to understand whether what the Russians pulled off was simply an espionage operation inside the systems of the American bureaucracy or something more sinister, inserting “backdoor” access into government agencies, major corporations, the electric grid and laboratories developing and transporting new generations of nuclear weapons. At a minimum it has set off alarms about the vulnerability of government and private sector networks in the United States to attack and raised questions about how and why the nation’s cyberdefenses failed so spectacularly.

How to Install GUI (Win-Kex) for Kali Linux in WSL2 In the last article, we have guided you on how to Install WSL2 with Kali Linux on Windows 10, and we have received immense requests for the GUI Installation guide. So, Without taking any further delay, let start to Install GUI for Kali Linux on WSL2.