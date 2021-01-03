Though it is not explicitly stated, it looks like the idea here is to provide new applications and dependencies through containers to better handle dependencies and allow for for more stable upgrades. At the time of writing there are two editions of Mocaccino. The first is Mocaccino Micro, a distribution which runs on the musl C library. It is stated to be based on Linux From Scratch using Luet for package management. Micro is minimal and reportedly suited for cloud and Docker, deployments. The second edition is Mocaccino Portage, a Gentoo-based operating system suited for desktop environments. At the moment it appears Mocaccino Portage is available in one desktop flavour: GNOME. The Mocaccino website repeatedly warns us development of the project is still in its early stages. The distribution is not, the developers tell us, ready for production. We should regard Mocaccino, therefore, as an interesting work in progress. This approach is reflected in the documentation which is sparse and mostly talks about how to migrate from an existing Sabayon installation to Mocaccino and set up the new project's software repositories. I downloaded both editions of Mocaccino. The Portage edition with the GNOME desktop is a 2.2GB ISO file while the Micro edition weighs in at a relatively small 334MB.

On this episode of This Week in Linux, we’ve got some roadmap news to talk about for some upcoming changes for KDE’s Plasma desktop and Application Suite, Ubuntu announced improvements for theming of Snaps and we’ll check that out. We’ve also got some hardware news for a much anticipated device with the Dragonbox Pyra. We’ve got some distro releases to discuss with Slackel & Septor Linux. Then in App News we’ll check out an IP Ban Tool called Crowdsec, a Personal Health Record App, a Instant Replay Tool for Linux. All that and much more on Your Weekly Source for Linux GNews!

Linux 5.11-rc2 Ok, let's be honest - not a lot has happened in the last week or two. The merge window itself may not have been hugely impacted by the holiday season, but that's because all the new code should already have been ready before the merge window even opened, so the holidays just didn't end up affecting things all that much. But people have (rightly) mostly been offline since, presumably over-eating and doing all the other traditional holiday things. And just generally not being hugely active. That very much shows in a tiny rc2 release. I expect next week to slowly start ramping up fixes, but I know some people are still on vacation or just in an extended food coma, and there's a delay from testing to fixes, so we'll see. Maybe rc3 ends up being fairly small too. It's much too early to say whether this will then end up causing some delays in the final release - it's possible, but with 5.11 not being a particularly big release maybe it doesn't even matter that we had a fairly quiet week or two in the early rc series. Anyway, for whatever reasons, the few fixes we _do_ have in rc2 tend to be mostly in SCSI and block devices. But there's a random smattering of other things too. For once, the shortlog is so small that you might as well just read it. Time to slowly crawl out from under all the xmas wrapping paper piles and go test... Also: Linux 5.11-rc2 Released - It's Tiny Due To Developers Offline With "Holiday Things"