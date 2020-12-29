Programming Leftovers
LLVM Adds Initial Support For PowerPC LE - Phoronix
LLVM has added support for PowerPC LE (32-bit) as its newest target.
While LLVM has supported the PowerPC architecture for years, to date it's been focused on the big endian support. Most PowerPC hardware supports both big and little endian modes and can be switched at run-time. While Linux and others tend to focus on PowerPC support in big endian mode, LLVM has added a PowerPC LE option.
-
Side-Effect Learning
-
Raku Performance and Physics::Unit – Physics::Journey
I have been able to spend some time on the Physics::Unit module over the holidays and to expunge some of the frustrations that have crept in regarding the compile times of raku.
The basic problem I have been wrestling with is the desire to express physical SI units using the raku custom postfix operator mechanism without having to wait for 30 mins for raku to compile my module.
This is the story of how judicious design, lazy execution, trial & error and the raku power tools got from 30 mins to under 13 secs!
Let’s start by looking at the sunlit uplands. Imagine a raku which provides a simple and intuitive tool for scientists and educators to perform calculations that automatically figure out what the physical units are doing.
-
gfldex: Internal indirection
With writing more and more shell scripts in Raku, I realised that I call a MAIN by a MAIN in a very indirect manner. I wondered if I can find a way to reduce the indirection to get rid of the extra process and at least some of the overhead of Proc::Async. First we need a script to call.
[...]
Quite in contrast to Perl 5, for Raku I never used EVAL much. Not because I’m scared — there was little reason for code generation. After all, between the two of us I have always been the more evil twin.
-
Validating XML Schema of OVAL Documents with Python
OVAL is the Open Vulnerability Assessment Language, which uses XML based documents to define vulnerabilities based on characteristics of a host system. It can also be used to gather information about the host. When an OVAL file is evaluated, it generates a report file with the results of the vulnerability evaluation or a system characteristics file containing information gathered from the host.
[...]
There are, however, still scenarios where a Definition file can use elements from more than one additional schema. This will commonly occur when using elements from the independent-definitions-schema, which contains functionality that can be used across multiple operating systems such as hashing files, checking environment variables and reading file contents. A Definition file written for Windows that uses both the Windows schema and Independent schema would not be possible to validate with lxml by passing in any single one of the default schema files. Passing in only one of the required schemas would cause the validation to fail on elements found in the schema that has not been provided to the Python script.
-
This is Why Python Will Stay Among The Top Languages in 2021 - Python Land
Python has a long history, starting around 1991 with its first release in a newsgroup called alt.sources. Since then, we all know how omnipresent the language has become. Last year, Python ranked second in Redmonk’s list of the most popular programming languages. And I can tell you… this year won’t be different.
-
Avoid the Telescoping anti-pattern in Java
The Telescoping anti-pattern is widely-spread, just like a virus. It starts with good intentions.
[...]
With the above, you preserve the original constructor with two parameters and it calls a new constructor with three parameters and a default value of 0 for z. This will ensure that the new z property will not break previous implementation of the Example object.
This saves you from having to fix older code and that’s why it’s a widely spread practice recognised as a design anti-pattern.
The drawbacks of the telescoping constructor is that it is confusing, ugly and incorrect from clean code point of view. Instead, the correct way to address such a problem with an increasing number of class properties is using the so called Builder.
-
How to create immutable objects and properties in Java
Being able to create an immutable object in Java is one of the most essential skills for any Java programmer. Such objects are needed when you want to rest assured that a created object cannot change for whatever reason.
The common approach is to create an object with private final fields and allow only getters for these fields. However, if you reference directly these properties when returning them you are making them mutable.
-
Linux at Home: Digital Art with Linux
We are told by our governments that in the current crisis the single most important action we can take is to stay at home and minimise the amount of contact with others. The new variant of Covid-19 is much more transmissible than the virus’s previous version. The advice to stay safe is therefore even more important. It’s only with everyone abiding by the law can we protect our health services and save lives. In this series, we look at a range of home activities where Linux can play its part, making the most of our time at home, keeping active and engaged. The change of lifestyle enforced by Covid-19 is an opportunity to expand our horizons, and spend more time on activities we have neglected in the past. Now is a great time to take up a new hobby. How about digital art? Instead of painting on canvas or paper, digital art software allows you to paint and draw directly onto a computer, which has a number of amazing advantages: It’s a lot less messy, and you can do it in even the smallest spaces. It’s more forgiving, and offers an unlimited number of experimental possibilities. Many beginners are attracted to digital drawing because drawing software allows them to more easily produce visually appealing illustrations.
How to Check port is Listening or currently Use in Linux
Last week, we had a problem with our System through which I could not share my screen remotely from my network computer. Then we check the port status, and the port was closed. So, I thought many other Linux Folks also facing this kind of issue in every day. In this guide, We will show you how to check the port status in Linux and the method to close the unwanted port.
19 Free open-source self-hosted Invoicing and billing solutions
In a dynamic business environment invoices are created regularly and require custom workflow according to the enterprise business process. Invoice and order management solutions are built to manage billing and invoicing documents generally. Some of them manage orders and post-sale subscription billing. Most of ERP (Enterprise Resources Planning) solutions include invoice, billing and order management features.
