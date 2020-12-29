Free Software Leftovers
-
Daniel Stenberg: Age is just a number or two
Kjell, a friend of mine, mailed me a zip file this morning saying he’d found an earlier version of “urlget” lying around. Meaning: an older version than what we provide on the curl download page. urlget was the name we used for the command line tool before we changed the name to curl in March 1998.
I’ve been reckless with some of the source code and keeping track of early history so this made me curios and when I glanced through the source code for urlget 2.4, shipped in October 1997. Kjell had found a project of his own where he’d imported the urlget sources as that was from before the days curl was also a library.
[...]
I could now also once and for all note that the first release of HttpGet (version 0.1) was done on November 11, 1996. My personal participation in the project began at some days/weeks after that, as it is recorded that I provided improvements in the HttpGet 0.2 release that was done on December 17 the same year.
I’ve always counted the age of curl from March 20, 1998 which is when I first released something under the name “curl”, but since we released it as curl 4.0 that is certainly a sign that the time up to that point could possibly also be counted into its age.
-
dav1d 0.8 Released With More Optimizations - More AMD Performance - Phoronix
Dav1d 0.8 was released this weekend (and subsequently 0.8.1 too) as the latest major release for this CPU-based AV1 decoder hosted by the VideoLAN project. Dav1d continues to be about offering the best AV1 decode speed and with the v0.8 series are even faster results -- so here are some of our initial data points as well from some weekend benchmarking.
Dav1d 0.8 offers up more optimizations. One of the main optimizations this cycle is the introduction of a picture buffer pool. Under Windows at least the usage of this picture buffer pool can improve performance by up to 10%. There are also more AVX2 and SSE/SSSE3 optimizations too.
-
7 enlightening talks from All Things Open 2020
All Things Open, a technology conference held in October every year, is always a wonderful learning experience. For 2020, the conference shifted to an online format, which had its ups and downs. The chance encounters with acquaintances in the hallways and having lunch with friends were noticeably absent, but the learning experience was as good as always. Honestly, in some ways, it was better because everyone got a front-row seat, and there were no standing-room-only talks.
One major advantage of the online format was that all of the talks were recorded, so people who missed the conference can watch the hundreds of talks available in an All Things Open 2020 playlist on YouTube.
Hundreds of talks is a lot, so to provide some suggestions of where to start, I'll briefly cover seven of the talks I attended. I also attended an excellent talk by Opensource.com's Jen Wike Huger about how to write an article, but I will let her explain her talk in her own words.
-
GNU Chinese Translators Team - News: 2020 summary
Thank you all for the great effort in 2020. Despite the difficulties from many directions, we as a team have achieved something proudly. 1. This year, the total number of new translations was more than in 2019. The Turkish team made an impressive progress, both in terms of new translations and in terms of updating the existing ones. Other notably good teams are Chinese ("Simplified"), Spanish and French. The Japanese team considerably reduced the amount of outdated translations throughout the year. The table below shows the number and size of newly translated articles and the translations to convert to the PO format in important directories (as of 2020-12-31).
-
A key finding from OSOR's report on Open Source
The importance of OSS in public sector across Europe is affirmed by governments increasingly incorporating OSS as part of their country’s political and legal framework, with 26 out of the 28 countries studied having put in place legal and political initiatives referring to OSS.
The first identified initiative within the policy and legal framework addressing OSS dates back to 2001. Since then, every year, both political and legal initiatives have increased significantly, reaching a total of 100 initiatives over the course of two decades.
Although OSS is just one digital technology that can help guide the digital transformation, the benefits afforded to users in terms of transparency, adaptability, and collaborative potential positions OSS as a highly unique offering available to all public sector bodies.
This report highlights the impact of this gradual realisation across Europe, culminating in the implementation of various OSS initiatives and the establishment of OSS bodies.
-
How open principles will impact the future of work | Opensource.com
Consider the transformation of work throughout the Industrial Revolution (between the 1700s and 1800s). It drove many people from rural farm work into factories in the cities, fundamentally altering their lifestyles. It required new, more specialized skills (rather than the kind of artisanship common in rural economies). As we examine our own personal work environments in the decades to come, we'll see a potential reversal of the trends we saw during the Industrial era: from hierarchy and interchangeable general skills and activities to the reinstatement of horizontal collaboration and more specialized mastery (back to artisanship).
This time, though, these changes come on a global scale rather than a local one, and the speed of change is far more accelerated.
And in this new work environment, open organization principles will play a vital role.
In this series, I'll review The Shift, a book by Professor Lynda Gratton—a book that, while written in 2014 from data assembled in 2010, still rings true today (and will in the future, too). In this book, Gratton projects how work will change around 2025 and 2050. This is vital information, as it will help us make sound choices when preparing for and developing our careers moving forward.
[..]
These five forces will prompt fundamental changes to the way we work in the future, Gratton argues. But we need to begin preparing for that future now. In the next article of this series, I'll explain Gratton's outlook and a few scenarios for grappling with a rapidly changing future. How could a person look at those changes as career opportunities? On the other hand, what would happen if a person simply ignored those changes to come? I'll review Gratton's thoughts on those questions. Also, I'll also explain how open principles can form the heart of necessary changes.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 1068 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Linux at Home: Digital Art with Linux
We are told by our governments that in the current crisis the single most important action we can take is to stay at home and minimise the amount of contact with others. The new variant of Covid-19 is much more transmissible than the virus’s previous version. The advice to stay safe is therefore even more important. It’s only with everyone abiding by the law can we protect our health services and save lives. In this series, we look at a range of home activities where Linux can play its part, making the most of our time at home, keeping active and engaged. The change of lifestyle enforced by Covid-19 is an opportunity to expand our horizons, and spend more time on activities we have neglected in the past. Now is a great time to take up a new hobby. How about digital art? Instead of painting on canvas or paper, digital art software allows you to paint and draw directly onto a computer, which has a number of amazing advantages: It’s a lot less messy, and you can do it in even the smallest spaces. It’s more forgiving, and offers an unlimited number of experimental possibilities. Many beginners are attracted to digital drawing because drawing software allows them to more easily produce visually appealing illustrations.
How to Check port is Listening or currently Use in Linux
Last week, we had a problem with our System through which I could not share my screen remotely from my network computer. Then we check the port status, and the port was closed. So, I thought many other Linux Folks also facing this kind of issue in every day. In this guide, We will show you how to check the port status in Linux and the method to close the unwanted port.
19 Free open-source self-hosted Invoicing and billing solutions
In a dynamic business environment invoices are created regularly and require custom workflow according to the enterprise business process. Invoice and order management solutions are built to manage billing and invoicing documents generally. Some of them manage orders and post-sale subscription billing. Most of ERP (Enterprise Resources Planning) solutions include invoice, billing and order management features.
today's leftovers
Recent comments
2 hours 50 min ago
8 hours 44 min ago
12 hours 43 min ago
13 hours 7 min ago
23 hours 54 min ago
1 day 34 min ago
1 day 44 min ago
1 day 9 hours ago
1 day 19 hours ago
1 day 19 hours ago