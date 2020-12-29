Linux at Home: Digital Art with Linux
We are told by our governments that in the current crisis the single most important action we can take is to stay at home and minimise the amount of contact with others. The new variant of Covid-19 is much more transmissible than the virus’s previous version. The advice to stay safe is therefore even more important. It’s only with everyone abiding by the law can we protect our health services and save lives.
In this series, we look at a range of home activities where Linux can play its part, making the most of our time at home, keeping active and engaged. The change of lifestyle enforced by Covid-19 is an opportunity to expand our horizons, and spend more time on activities we have neglected in the past.
Now is a great time to take up a new hobby. How about digital art? Instead of painting on canvas or paper, digital art software allows you to paint and draw directly onto a computer, which has a number of amazing advantages: It’s a lot less messy, and you can do it in even the smallest spaces. It’s more forgiving, and offers an unlimited number of experimental possibilities. Many beginners are attracted to digital drawing because drawing software allows them to more easily produce visually appealing illustrations.
How to Check port is Listening or currently Use in Linux
Last week, we had a problem with our System through which I could not share my screen remotely from my network computer. Then we check the port status, and the port was closed.
So, I thought many other Linux Folks also facing this kind of issue in every day.
In this guide, We will show you how to check the port status in Linux and the method to close the unwanted port.
19 Free open-source self-hosted Invoicing and billing solutions
In a dynamic business environment invoices are created regularly and require custom workflow according to the enterprise business process.
Invoice and order management solutions are built to manage billing and invoicing documents generally. Some of them manage orders and post-sale subscription billing.
Most of ERP (Enterprise Resources Planning) solutions include invoice, billing and order management features.
today's leftovers
-
The numbers Steam posted on New Year's Day for the December 2020 Linux gaming marketshare showed a drop of 0.33% down to just 0.57%. That is a rather large drop but now Valve has updated their numbers and point to Linux still regressing percentage wise but not as bad as originally reported.
After being at 0.9% for the month of November, Valve's revised December 2020 numbers put the Linux gaming marketshare at 0.74%, or a drop of 0.16% but at least not as significant that was pushing the Linux gaming size at just a half-percent.
-
There are other options you can add besides nomodeset
nouveau.modeset=0 (this is a zero) or 1 (false = 0 and true = 1)
i915.modeset=0 or 1
radeon.modeset=0 or 1
modprobe.blacklist=nouveau nvidia
-
pdftoppm converts PDF document pages to image formats like PNG, and others. It is a command-line tool that can convert an entire PDF document into separate image files. With pdftoppm, you can specify the preferred image resolution, scale, and crop your images.
-
In ending out a strong year for OpenBenchmarking.org growth in 2020, there were also many test profile updates and some new test profiles (benchmarks) that were made available in December for Phoronix Test Suite / OpenBenchmarking.org users.
Among the updates over the past month worth pointing out for those running their own benchmarks via the Phoronix Test Suite are listed below. First up the new tests followed by the updated ones.
-
While I was experimenting with the BananaPi M2 Zero board, I soon needed to adopt its device tree file (dtb).
Fortunately, the friendly members of the openSUSE:Factory:ARM community quickly hinted me at the grub2 "devicetree" command which can be specified similar to "linux" or "initrd" to name a file that's loaded as device tree.
Unfortunately, there is no way to make this really persistent, short of editing the grub generator scripts which will get lost on every grub2 update.
The other option would be to decompile the board's DTB file ("/boot/dtb/sun8i-h2-plus-bananapi-m2-zero.dtb" in my case), change and then recompile it, replacing the original file. This has two downsides: first, it will get overwritten with every update of the "dtb-sun8i" package (no idea how often this will be the case) and second, you might want to have the original file as fallback ready. In general, editing package managed files is not a good idea in my book, if it can be avoided it should be.
-
I have not been one that has been real huge on stickers. Historically, I have not been one to sticker anything up, I have enjoyed keeping things plain, ordinary and uniform or incognito. With my recent computer acquisition, the very nice, sleep albeit cold HP EliteBook felt very impersonal. I felt, it needed a touch of green, a touch of happiness and maybe a little less of the cold and detached presentation it provides. Don’t get me wrong, there is a time and place for that, just not today on this machine.
I did a little searching on the webs and I found a site that provides many, many options for stickers. That company is called RedBubble. What is interesting about this site is that it is like an Etsy of stickers and merchandise. If you do a search for openSUSE or Ubuntu, you will get different products by different designers. I do not know the business model here but I am very fascinated by having these options available.
Since I have an almost unhealthy obsession with openSUSE, I had to take my rather plain and uninspiring, cold, metal machine into something with a bit of warmth.
-
This was my 24th month of contributing to Debian. I became a DM in late March last year and a DD last Christmas! \o/
Amongs a lot of things, this was month was crazy, hectic, adventerous, and the last of 2020 – more on some parts later this month.
I finally finished my 7th semester (FTW!) and moved onto my last one! That said, I had been busy with other things™ but still did a bunch of Debian stuff
-
Check for Outdated Snaps [Ed: Canonical: let's hook up with Microsoft for surveillance to scan your system]
I don’t consider myself a ‘Developer’ but I maintain a bunch of snaps in the Snap Store, and threw together a shell script which I’m sharing here in case it’s useful to other publishers. The goal of the script is to go through each snap and check to see if there’s a newer version of it upstream than currently published in the store. As such it’s not meant for end-users, but for people like me who publish multiple snaps from different places, and want to keep on top of them.
