Last week, we had a problem with our System through which I could not share my screen remotely from my network computer. Then we check the port status, and the port was closed. So, I thought many other Linux Folks also facing this kind of issue in every day. In this guide, We will show you how to check the port status in Linux and the method to close the unwanted port.

We are told by our governments that in the current crisis the single most important action we can take is to stay at home and minimise the amount of contact with others. The new variant of Covid-19 is much more transmissible than the virus’s previous version. The advice to stay safe is therefore even more important. It’s only with everyone abiding by the law can we protect our health services and save lives. In this series, we look at a range of home activities where Linux can play its part, making the most of our time at home, keeping active and engaged. The change of lifestyle enforced by Covid-19 is an opportunity to expand our horizons, and spend more time on activities we have neglected in the past. Now is a great time to take up a new hobby. How about digital art? Instead of painting on canvas or paper, digital art software allows you to paint and draw directly onto a computer, which has a number of amazing advantages: It’s a lot less messy, and you can do it in even the smallest spaces. It’s more forgiving, and offers an unlimited number of experimental possibilities. Many beginners are attracted to digital drawing because drawing software allows them to more easily produce visually appealing illustrations.

19 Free open-source self-hosted Invoicing and billing solutions In a dynamic business environment invoices are created regularly and require custom workflow according to the enterprise business process. Invoice and order management solutions are built to manage billing and invoicing documents generally. Some of them manage orders and post-sale subscription billing. Most of ERP (Enterprise Resources Planning) solutions include invoice, billing and order management features.