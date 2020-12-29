KDDockWidgets 1.2.0 released
We have released KDDockWidgets 1.2.0.
In this version we added support for two platforms, Wayland and WASM. Additionally, Qt 6.0 is now supported.
The big highlight of KDDockWidgets 1.2.0 is Wayland.
This was needed urgently, as there’s no other docking framework on this platform (to my knowledge). Linux distros are gradually abandoning X11 in favor of Wayland, breaking many developer tools in the process.
The implementation was challenging, as we needed to work around wayland protocol limitations (or rather security features), which substantially restricted the client windows. For example, it’s very hard for a client to position its window at a certain coordinate, or to know where other windows are, or to know its Z-order and detect the drop areas bellow it.
