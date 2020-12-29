KDDockWidgets 1.2.0 released We have released KDDockWidgets 1.2.0. In this version we added support for two platforms, Wayland and WASM. Additionally, Qt 6.0 is now supported. The big highlight of KDDockWidgets 1.2.0 is Wayland. This was needed urgently, as there’s no other docking framework on this platform (to my knowledge). Linux distros are gradually abandoning X11 in favor of Wayland, breaking many developer tools in the process. The implementation was challenging, as we needed to work around wayland protocol limitations (or rather security features), which substantially restricted the client windows. For example, it’s very hard for a client to position its window at a certain coordinate, or to know where other windows are, or to know its Z-order and detect the drop areas bellow it.

My Linux Story: How an influential security developer got started in open source Open source is a way to express creativity in software while solving a problem. With the right license, it allows almost anyone to use the software, typically for free. That is also important, as not everyone has the luxury to pay for software or related services. The Dutch are known to be humble, outspoken, and in love with things being "gratis." This word is the same in Latin and means "for thanks" or "for nothing." While the F in FOSS does not refer to this type of free, I believe it is a powerful driver to bring the software into more people's hands. That is valuable in itself, as it can open the gates to more feedback, ideas, or even code improvements.