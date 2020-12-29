KDE Plasma 5.20.5 Released as the Last in the Series, Update Now KDE Plasma 5.20.5 is here a month after KDE Plasma 5.20.4 and includes only a few changes to address some of the remaining bugs and annoyances that users reported lately. For example, it fixes an issue that made Plasma to crash when viewing the Units tab of the Weather applet for a second time. Also fixed in this update are several visual glitches that affected the buttons in the headerbar window decoration in GTK3 apps, a glitch in the virtual keyboard that covered up the password field when it appears on the lock and login screens, as well as an issue with the expander arrow of the system tray, which disappear when there’s only a couple of items in the expanded view.

Linux Mint 20.1 ISOs have been approved for release Following the beta release of Linux Mint 20.1 in mid-December, the stable release has been finalised and approved for release according to the Linux Mint website. While approved, the Linux Mint project has not yet published a blog post about the release or the ISOs but they are expected imminently. For those already running Linux Mint 20, the upgrade will be made available via the Update Manager but upgrading won’t be necessary if you’re happy with your existing setup. Like Linux Mint 20, Linux Mint 20.1 will receive sec﻿urity updates until 2025 as they’re both based on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, however, it will come with desktop improvements and new apps developed by the Linux Mint project. Some of the new apps that will be available include Web Apps which lets your turn your favourite sites into web apps accessible from the app menu and an IPTV program called Hypnotix that’ll come pre-loaded with several freely available channels. For Chromium fans, the Mint team has decided to begin compiling the browser itself without a dependence on Ubuntu’s Snap packaging software.