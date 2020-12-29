Games: Caesar 3. Heroic Games Launcher and Much More
Fully playable Caesar 3 open source game engine Julius has a new release
Another brilliant open source game engine, Julius is a fully playable replacement for the original 1998 release of the city-builder Caesar 3. Powered by modern code, it brings with it various UI updates along with support for modern platforms while reusing the original assets.
Heroic Games Launcher is a new unofficial Epic Games Store for Linux | GamingOnLinux
No Epic Games Store support on Linux? Well, one developer is helping to break down that barrier with the newly released Heroic Games Launcher. Not official but better than nothing? As usual, the open source community delivers where a big company will not.
What's interesting about the Heroic Games Launcher is that it's built on top of another bit of open source tech called Legendary, which is a command-line downloader and launcher for the Epic Games Store with the Heroic Games Launcher giving it an easier to use GUI.
Linux on the Nintendo 64? Yes that's possible and there's a new up to date port
2020 was a really weird year with lots of surprises. Some good, plenty bad and Linux seeing a fresh port to the Nintendo 64 was also a thing that happened.
One we missed from late December while we took a short holiday: developer Lauri Kasanen put out an RFC (request for comments) noting that there have been other attempts in the past but this is not based on either. Kasanen also noted it's being sent as an RFC as they're "not sure if it's useful to have this merged" considering it's an "Old, niche, and limited platform". Fun for a day project perhaps? Not particularly useful for many uses though considering the power.
Lutris game manager starts off 2021 with a sweet small update
Lutris, the free and open source all-in-one solution to keep your games from different sources together on Linux has a fresh release out to begin 2021. With the ability to download and launch games from Steam, GOG, Humble Store, Emulators, Windows games through the Wine compatibility layer and much more - it's certainly useful.
Kaiju Wars is an upcoming turn-based strategy where you're seriously outgunned
Into the Breach was an absolutely fantastic turn-based strategy game about facing overwhelming odds, and now it appears that developer Foolish Mortals (Radio General) is doing their own take with Kaiju Wars. Currently in the early stages, it's confirmed to be launching for Linux.
"Use your military as cannon fodder to buy time; park tanks in the monster's path to slow it down (don't worry, we have a good insurance policy). If we can hold them off long enough, our scientists will finish their anti-monster serum. If the monster approaches the laboratory, we'll have to evacuate using transport trucks, boats or planes."
STASIS: BONE TOTEM looks like another great sci-fi horror adventure coming to Linux
From the creators of STASIS, CAYNE, and BEAUTIFUL DESOLATION - The Brotherhood have announced their next adventure with STASIS: BONE TOTEM.
"STASIS: BONE TOTEM is a thrilling and spine-tingling journey into the unknown fathoms of the icy ocean and the terrors that await a family. They will uncover a threat far beyond their wildest dreams.
[...]
As for continued Linux support? That's confirmed. Writing on Steam, one of the team mentioned clearly that it will happen but not at day-1. Linux and macOS will follow after Windows once they've all been tested enough, which is what they did with BEAUTIFUL DESOLATION.
Vomitoreum is an upcoming GZDoom-powered FPS Metroidvania | GamingOnLinux
Coming from the people behind the GZDoom games Shrine and Lycanthorn, their next project is a full commercial game named Vomitoreum that will be a first-person shooter metroidvania set in a nightmarish world.
Taking some inspiration from both Metroid Prime and Dark Souls, it's a unique blend of pixel-art in a world influenced by the paintings of Zdzisław Beksiński. With it containing intense combat, plenty of exploration and something about a world covered in some horrible fog you're trying to push back.
