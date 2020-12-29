Language Selection

Games: Caesar 3. Heroic Games Launcher and Much More

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 5th of January 2021 07:12:24 PM
Gaming
  • Fully playable Caesar 3 open source game engine Julius has a new release

    Another brilliant open source game engine, Julius is a fully playable replacement for the original 1998 release of the city-builder Caesar 3. Powered by modern code, it brings with it various UI updates along with support for modern platforms while reusing the original assets.

  • Heroic Games Launcher is a new unofficial Epic Games Store for Linux | GamingOnLinux

    No Epic Games Store support on Linux? Well, one developer is helping to break down that barrier with the newly released Heroic Games Launcher. Not official but better than nothing? As usual, the open source community delivers where a big company will not.

    What's interesting about the Heroic Games Launcher is that it's built on top of another bit of open source tech called Legendary, which is a command-line downloader and launcher for the Epic Games Store with the Heroic Games Launcher giving it an easier to use GUI.

  • Linux on the Nintendo 64? Yes that's possible and there's a new up to date port

    2020 was a really weird year with lots of surprises. Some good, plenty bad and Linux seeing a fresh port to the Nintendo 64 was also a thing that happened.

    One we missed from late December while we took a short holiday: developer Lauri Kasanen put out an RFC (request for comments) noting that there have been other attempts in the past but this is not based on either. Kasanen also noted it's being sent as an RFC as they're "not sure if it's useful to have this merged" considering it's an "Old, niche, and limited platform". Fun for a day project perhaps? Not particularly useful for many uses though considering the power.

  • Lutris game manager starts off 2021 with a sweet small update

    Lutris, the free and open source all-in-one solution to keep your games from different sources together on Linux has a fresh release out to begin 2021. With the ability to download and launch games from Steam, GOG, Humble Store, Emulators, Windows games through the Wine compatibility layer and much more - it's certainly useful.

  • Kaiju Wars is an upcoming turn-based strategy where you're seriously outgunned

    Into the Breach was an absolutely fantastic turn-based strategy game about facing overwhelming odds, and now it appears that developer Foolish Mortals (Radio General) is doing their own take with Kaiju Wars. Currently in the early stages, it's confirmed to be launching for Linux.

    "Use your military as cannon fodder to buy time; park tanks in the monster's path to slow it down (don't worry, we have a good insurance policy). If we can hold them off long enough, our scientists will finish their anti-monster serum. If the monster approaches the laboratory, we'll have to evacuate using transport trucks, boats or planes."

  • STASIS: BONE TOTEM looks like another great sci-fi horror adventure coming to Linux

    From the creators of STASIS, CAYNE, and BEAUTIFUL DESOLATION - The Brotherhood have announced their next adventure with STASIS: BONE TOTEM.

    "STASIS: BONE TOTEM is a thrilling and spine-tingling journey into the unknown fathoms of the icy ocean and the terrors that await a family. They will uncover a threat far beyond their wildest dreams.

    [...]

    As for continued Linux support? That's confirmed. Writing on Steam, one of the team mentioned clearly that it will happen but not at day-1. Linux and macOS will follow after Windows once they've all been tested enough, which is what they did with BEAUTIFUL DESOLATION.

  • Vomitoreum is an upcoming GZDoom-powered FPS Metroidvania | GamingOnLinux

    Coming from the people behind the GZDoom games Shrine and Lycanthorn, their next project is a full commercial game named Vomitoreum that will be a first-person shooter metroidvania set in a nightmarish world.

    Taking some inspiration from both Metroid Prime and Dark Souls, it's a unique blend of pixel-art in a world influenced by the paintings of Zdzisław Beksiński. With it containing intense combat, plenty of exploration and something about a world covered in some horrible fog you're trying to push back.

today's howtos

  • How To Install LibreOffice on CentOS 8

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install LibreOffice on CentOS 8. For those of you who didn’t know, LibreOffice is the best alternative for Microsoft Office. This is a powerful free office collection for creating spreadsheets, slide shows, plus databases. It is an open-sourced edition of the earlier StarOffice. LibreOffice obtainable in 115 languages and used by hundreds of thousands of individuals all over the world. The latest LibreOffice seven is available to find upon the particular Linux system. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of LibreOffice’s free office suite on a CentOS 8.

  • How to Install KDE Desktop on Ubuntu 20.04

    KDE is one of the oldest and largest Linux community which produce applications that are stable and visually attractive. The community develops free open source desktop and mobile application. One of the popular Linux desktop environment by the community is KDE plasma. KDE is the default desktop environment in Kubuntu. KDE plasma is a free and open-source desktop environment developed by KDE. It is a lightweight, responsive, fast, smooth environment that delivers great performance. Its graphical interface uses QML and based on QT. KDE plasma has a great look and feel, fresh and eye-catching icons, animations, customizable, and many pleasing features. It's safe to install as many desktop environments which help to experience different desktop. Gnome is the default desktop environment on Ubuntu. If you wish to switch to KDE from Gnome (Ubuntu default desktop), this guide helps.

  • Install MKVToolNix 52.0.0 In Ubuntu 20.04 / Fedora | Tips On UNIX

    This tutorial will be helpful for beginners to install MKVToolNix 52.0.0 in Ubuntu 20.04, Ubuntu 20.10, and Fedora 33. MKVToolNix is an open-source software to create, alter, and inspect Matroska files. MKVToolNix is available to end-users as graphical and command line MKVToolNix recently released a new version 52.0.0 and users are recommended to upgrade to this version, due to of bugfixes and new features added to this release.

  • How To Find Last Login on Linux – devconnected

    If you are working in a medium to big-sized company, it is quite likely that you are working with many other system administrators. As you are performing your sysadmin tasks, some users may try to connect to your server in order to perform their daily tasks. However, in some cases, you may find that something has changed on your server. As a consequence, you are wondering who performed the change. Luckily for you, there are many ways to find who last logged in on your server. In this tutorial, you will learn about the different useful commands that you can use in order to check the last logins on your computer.

  • How To Install Tor Browser On Ubuntu Linux?

    In this ever-expanding era of internet society, privacy has become one of the major concerns. The more we use our smart gadgets, the more data we produce. This data is then stored in huge databases, and very little do we know what happens to it. Sure Linux is the most secure OS out there, but can we trust third-party apps and your Internet Service Provider? Definitely not. This is where Tor comes to the rescue. The acronym for Tor is “The Onion Router”, and it was made to protect user privacy and give users full control of their data. Here’s how you can swiftly install Tor on Ubuntu.

  • How to Copy Files in Linux With the cp Command

    Copying files and directories can be quick and painless in Linux if you utilize the cp command. We'll learn how to use cp and take advantage of its handy options that will make your copy jobs safer.

  • Linux Bash usage tips

    In this article you will learn some tips related to the use of bash in the main Linux distributions , especially for those who work in environments without access to the Internet and who need more information about certain Linux bash commands.

  • Create Home Directory For Existing User In Linux - OSTechNix

    This brief guide explains how to create home directory for existing user in Linux and Unix-like operating systems using mkhomedir_helper command. As you know already, we can create a new user in Linux and Unix-like systems using adduser command, right? Yes, that's right! When we add a new user, the home directory for the respective user is automatically created by default.

Essential Tools for Recording High Quality Podcasts on Linux

Podcasts are a booming business, and many audio pros are seeing more and more work dedicated to this platform. Mac and Windows users have plenty of options for professionally recording and mastering audio, but Linux users aren’t quite as lucky. Yet, if you really love the penguin, there are still awesome podcast tools for producing high-quality podcasts on Linux. Read more

Android Leftovers

Best weird and wonderful niche Linux distros in 2021

Fed up with the bog-standard Ubuntu, Debian, Fedora and their ilk? Looking for a distro that reflects your individuality? In this guide we've discovered some of the quirkiest distros that Linux has to offer. But just because they are different doesn’t mean they aren’t useful. In fact, all of the distro have a niche following and their dedicated community of users and developers has helped power them through the years. Read more

