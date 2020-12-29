Linux Developers and Foundation Leftovers
Random Password Generator Command in Linux we Rarely Use
A long term value investor. Believes that secular trends drive investing. Be on the right side of the big trends.
Password generators are now in abundance. Particularly surprising are the many web applications for this purpose. The random.org service honestly admits that it generates passwords on the server side and it is contraindicated to use them for anything serious. Other services claim to generate passwords locally using JavaScript, but whether or not to take their word for it and whether their approach ensures that leaks are safe is a tricky one.
[...]
Interestingly, its author is Theodore Tso, the one who developed the ext2 filesystem and its journaled versions ext3 and ext4.
Guess Who Contributed the Most to Linux Kernel 5.10 Development? It’s Huawei (and Intel)
For a couple of years now, Intel has been leading the code contribution ranking for the development of Linux Kernel by the number changeset or number of lines changed.
According to the latest statistics reported on LWN.net, Intel tops the chart as one of the most active employers for Linux Kernel 5.10 LTS development cycle.
Intel’s contribution is nothing out of ordinary. It’s Huawei that adds the surprise here.
With Intel, Huawei is also known to have made consistent major contributions to the kernel code in recently. It has reached a new milestone with Linux Kernel 5.10.
Best Linux Foundation classes in 2021
Want a good tech job? Then you need to know Linux and open-source software. One of the best ways to pick them up is via a Linux Foundation course.
today's howtos
Essential Tools for Recording High Quality Podcasts on Linux
Podcasts are a booming business, and many audio pros are seeing more and more work dedicated to this platform. Mac and Windows users have plenty of options for professionally recording and mastering audio, but Linux users aren’t quite as lucky. Yet, if you really love the penguin, there are still awesome podcast tools for producing high-quality podcasts on Linux.
Android Leftovers
Best weird and wonderful niche Linux distros in 2021
Fed up with the bog-standard Ubuntu, Debian, Fedora and their ilk? Looking for a distro that reflects your individuality? In this guide we've discovered some of the quirkiest distros that Linux has to offer. But just because they are different doesn’t mean they aren’t useful. In fact, all of the distro have a niche following and their dedicated community of users and developers has helped power them through the years.
