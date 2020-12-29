today's howtos How To Install LibreOffice on CentOS 8 In this tutorial, we will show you how to install LibreOffice on CentOS 8. For those of you who didn’t know, LibreOffice is the best alternative for Microsoft Office. This is a powerful free office collection for creating spreadsheets, slide shows, plus databases. It is an open-sourced edition of the earlier StarOffice. LibreOffice obtainable in 115 languages and used by hundreds of thousands of individuals all over the world. The latest LibreOffice seven is available to find upon the particular Linux system. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of LibreOffice’s free office suite on a CentOS 8.

How to Install KDE Desktop on Ubuntu 20.04 KDE is one of the oldest and largest Linux community which produce applications that are stable and visually attractive. The community develops free open source desktop and mobile application. One of the popular Linux desktop environment by the community is KDE plasma. KDE is the default desktop environment in Kubuntu. KDE plasma is a free and open-source desktop environment developed by KDE. It is a lightweight, responsive, fast, smooth environment that delivers great performance. Its graphical interface uses QML and based on QT. KDE plasma has a great look and feel, fresh and eye-catching icons, animations, customizable, and many pleasing features. It's safe to install as many desktop environments which help to experience different desktop. Gnome is the default desktop environment on Ubuntu. If you wish to switch to KDE from Gnome (Ubuntu default desktop), this guide helps.

Install MKVToolNix 52.0.0 In Ubuntu 20.04 / Fedora | Tips On UNIX This tutorial will be helpful for beginners to install MKVToolNix 52.0.0 in Ubuntu 20.04, Ubuntu 20.10, and Fedora 33. MKVToolNix is an open-source software to create, alter, and inspect Matroska files. MKVToolNix is available to end-users as graphical and command line MKVToolNix recently released a new version 52.0.0 and users are recommended to upgrade to this version, due to of bugfixes and new features added to this release.

How To Find Last Login on Linux – devconnected If you are working in a medium to big-sized company, it is quite likely that you are working with many other system administrators. As you are performing your sysadmin tasks, some users may try to connect to your server in order to perform their daily tasks. However, in some cases, you may find that something has changed on your server. As a consequence, you are wondering who performed the change. Luckily for you, there are many ways to find who last logged in on your server. In this tutorial, you will learn about the different useful commands that you can use in order to check the last logins on your computer.

How To Install Tor Browser On Ubuntu Linux? In this ever-expanding era of internet society, privacy has become one of the major concerns. The more we use our smart gadgets, the more data we produce. This data is then stored in huge databases, and very little do we know what happens to it. Sure Linux is the most secure OS out there, but can we trust third-party apps and your Internet Service Provider? Definitely not. This is where Tor comes to the rescue. The acronym for Tor is “The Onion Router”, and it was made to protect user privacy and give users full control of their data. Here’s how you can swiftly install Tor on Ubuntu.

How to Copy Files in Linux With the cp Command Copying files and directories can be quick and painless in Linux if you utilize the cp command. We'll learn how to use cp and take advantage of its handy options that will make your copy jobs safer.

Linux Bash usage tips In this article you will learn some tips related to the use of bash in the main Linux distributions , especially for those who work in environments without access to the Internet and who need more information about certain Linux bash commands.

Create Home Directory For Existing User In Linux - OSTechNix This brief guide explains how to create home directory for existing user in Linux and Unix-like operating systems using mkhomedir_helper command. As you know already, we can create a new user in Linux and Unix-like systems using adduser command, right? Yes, that's right! When we add a new user, the home directory for the respective user is automatically created by default.

Essential Tools for Recording High Quality Podcasts on Linux Podcasts are a booming business, and many audio pros are seeing more and more work dedicated to this platform. Mac and Windows users have plenty of options for professionally recording and mastering audio, but Linux users aren’t quite as lucky. Yet, if you really love the penguin, there are still awesome podcast tools for producing high-quality podcasts on Linux.