GNU/Linux on the Desktop/Laptop
All the laptops in the traditional clamshell form factor can be pre-loaded with Ubuntu 20.04 LTS instead of Windows 10. Moreover, all the new Latitude laptops feature the Dell Optimizer, an AI software tool that optimizes performance based on the user’s workflow.
Let’s have a look at the list of some of the beautiful and best Ubuntu themes in 2021.
Elementary OS runs the Pantheon desktop environment, giving the whole operating system a very Mac OS-ish feel. It’s not just eye-candy, though; the team behind Elementary works tirelessly to blend looks and functionality into one, making the whole operating system one of the most unique and polished Linux distros available.
Linux: Will Windows Eventually Submit? [Ed: Pushing Microsoft talking points, ignoring GNU starting in 1983, and echoing utter lies]
The battle’s not over yet, and Linux may prevail. It’s been 30 years since Linux Torvalds first introduced Linux.
People have long built PC which dual boot into either Windows or Linux. And Wine lets users run Windows apps on Linux. But now there are rumors that Microsoft may redesign Windows to use a Linux core. This isn’t the Ubuntu with UI designed to be a look-alike with Windows. We’re talking about a real Windows release based on Linux. But then, they’re just rumors.
GNU Project Releases: mailutils and gnucobol
Version 3.11.1 of GNU mailutils is available for download. This version fixes a bug in the library function mu_url_create_hint that caused MH inc to coredump when called without explicit -file option. It also includes updated localizations.
Best weird and wonderful niche Linux distros in 2021
But just because they are different doesn’t mean they aren’t useful. In fact, all of the distro have a niche following and their dedicated community of users and developers has helped power them through the years.
Read on to find out more about each of these interesting distros. Before we begin, however, do note that not all of these distros are suitable for everyday use, which is why even though we encourage you to try them all, make sure you do so in a Live environment or within the safe confines of a virtual machine, rather than install them on a physical machine.
[...]
The USP of Intel’s distro is its performance optimizations for Intel architecture. It ships as a Live ISO image that boots to a Gnome desktop, and now comes equipped with an intuitive graphical installer. The distro is built from scratch and offers several unique characteristics, such as its stateless design, which separates the user and system files on the filesystem.
Also interesting is its custom package management system that’s based on bundles that contain everything an app requires, including its dependencies. The distro supports delta updates, which means it’ll only fetch the changes and merge them with the installed components, in effect reducing the download size.
Security: Kali Linux, Ubuntu Firewall, Reproducible Builds and Latest Patches
Kali Linux is not just any Linux Distro but also an operating system portrayed as unique and ferocious. Its ferocity is nothing to be scared about. It implies the impact it has on the objective of penetration testers and security experts who use it. Kali Linux is a modern-day and sophisticated Linux distro. Offensive Security takes credit for the development and maintenance of this Debian-based system.
The information security industry is growing because of Offensive Security’s pioneering support. However, Kali Linux did not pop out of the air. There is an origin linked to its current reputable status, and its name is BackTrack. This security-focused distribution provided a stable foundation for the development of Kali Linux before it became obsolete. A successful installation of the Kali Linux distro is beautifully packaged with pre-installed security-focused advanced tools like Wireshark, Aircrack-ng, and Nmap.
Therefore, who is this platform build for? If you consider yourself a security enthusiast that wants to test new waters or tame new heights, then you should knock on the door of Kali Linux. Moreover, this assumption does not rule out the students with the hunger and thirst for mastering penetration testing and ethical hacking. This distro is ideal for you to build and master your skills quietly. As the Kali Linux philosophy goes, the quieter you are, the more you will hear. Therefore, this article seeks to silently go through some essential knowledge base to ease the beginner bumps you might face once you give Kali Linux your heart and soul.
The current version of the Linux distribution Ubuntu also comes with a new desktop image for the Raspberry Pi 4 and many package updates.
The Linux distributor Canonical has released the current version Ubuntu 20.10 alias Groovy Gorilla. The version does not receive long-term maintenance, but is only provided with updates for nine months. The main new features of the version are the usual and expected package updates.
One of the most fundamental changes to the system with the new version concerns the firewall backend. Here Canonical relies on the use of Nftables instead of the previously used iptables. Nftables has been part of the Linux kernel for more than six years, but its spread and use within Linux distributions has only grown slowly since then.
Greetings and welcome to the December 2020 report from the Reproducible Builds project. In these monthly reports, we try to outline most important things that have happened in and around the Reproducible Builds project.
Security updates have been issued by Arch Linux (dovecot, poppler, roundcubemail, and rsync), Debian (csync2 and gssproxy), Fedora (grafana, perl-Convert-ASN1, and python-py), openSUSE (privoxy), Oracle (kernel), Red Hat (ImageMagick and kernel), SUSE (ceph, dovecot22, flac, java-1_7_1-ibm, openssh, and python), and Ubuntu (dovecot, horizon, openexr, and python-apt).
