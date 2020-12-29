today's howtos
How to document your software and hardware with DokuWiki - TechRepublic
Looking for a place to house your documentation, checklists, and other bits of information for your staff? Jack Wallen shows you how to install DokuWiki, which can serve this purpose well.
How to customize your voice assistant with the voice of your choice
What if when they request help from an artificial intelligence (AI) voice assistant such as Mycroft, my in-laws could get a special greeting? I looked at the existing voice assistant APIs to see if something like this was already available. There was something close, but not exactly what I was looking for. My idea was to record their great-grandchildren speaking a short greeting that would play whenever they push the button and before the conversation with the voice assistant begins.
[...]
Audacity is a feature-rich open source sound-editing tool. The software's features and capabilities can be overwhelming, so I'll describe the workflow I followed to accomplish my goals. I make no claims to being an Audacity expert, but the steps I followed seemed to work pretty well. (Comments are always welcome on how to improve what I've done.)
Audacity has downloads for Linux, Windows, and macOS. I grabbed the most recent macOS binary and quickly installed it on my laptop. Launching Audacity opens an empty new project. I imported all of the children's audio files using the Import feature.
How to install Docker CE on Oracle Linux 8/7 - Linux Shout
Oracle Linux is an open-source server Linux distro and a good alternative to CentOS and RHEL Linux distributions. Moreover, as CentOS 8 Linux life will end this year, in such scenarios Oracle Linux 8 is a viable option. Of course, there are some other projects in progress to provide alternatives to CentOS such as Rocky Linux, however, they are still in the incubation period.
Well, here we are going to discuss the steps to install the Docker Community Edition on Oracle Linux to create containers. Docker is the containerized platform that allows users to run multiple isolated virtual machines using the docker images. You can create your own image or use any of the available on Docker Hub.
How to install Pirate101 on a Chromebook with Crossover 20
Today we are looking at how to install Pirate101 on a Chromebook with Crossover 20. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
This tutorial will only work on Chromebooks with an Intel or AMD CPU (with Linux Apps Support) and not those with an ARM64 architecture CPU.
[Ubuntu PPA] How to Install Gnome Feeds in Ubuntu 20.04, 20.10 | UbuntuHandbook
Gnome Feeds, a free and open-source news reader with a neat user interface, now is available to install via Ubuntu PPA for those prefer the classic apt method.
Gnome Feeds is a GTK+3 application written in Python 3. It features a simple responsive user interface based on Purism’s libhandy library. Feeds can be added via URL address and support importing and exporting large feed collection from and to OPML.
Basic Unix Commands - Python Land
You can significantly increase your productivity and understanding of your operating system by learning a few basic shell commands. These commands work in Bash, the most common shell on Linux and MacOS. However, alternative shells are mostly compatible with Bash, so they should work everywhere!
If these basics are well known to you, please skip to the next sections to learn some more advanced commands and shell scripting.
Demystifying Ansible for Linux sysadmins | Enable Sysadmin
Taking the labor out of labor-intensive tasks is what Ansible is all about. Learn the basics here.
Landscape - Server & Client Installation Walkthrough (On-Prem) - YouTube
Landscape is a tool made by Canonical that you can use to manage your Ubuntu Servers. In this tutorial, I'll walk you through getting it set up on your own server, as well as adding a client for it to manage.
FFmpeg – A Simple Tool to Convert Audio and Video Formats in Linux
FFmpeg is a very flexible, powerful, cross-platform, and versatile command-line tool for converting media file formats.
It allows you to record, convert and stream audio and video files.
It supports all popular audio and video formats.
So you do not have to look for alternative tools for any media file conversion.
Most Linux GUI video editors use ffmpeg in the background for conversion.
Most conversions can be made with one or two commands. Also, you can use ffmpeg to make a more complex conversion.
GNU/Linux on the Desktop/Laptop
GNU Project Releases: mailutils and gnucobol
Best weird and wonderful niche Linux distros in 2021
But just because they are different doesn’t mean they aren’t useful. In fact, all of the distro have a niche following and their dedicated community of users and developers has helped power them through the years. Read on to find out more about each of these interesting distros. Before we begin, however, do note that not all of these distros are suitable for everyday use, which is why even though we encourage you to try them all, make sure you do so in a Live environment or within the safe confines of a virtual machine, rather than install them on a physical machine. [...] The USP of Intel’s distro is its performance optimizations for Intel architecture. It ships as a Live ISO image that boots to a Gnome desktop, and now comes equipped with an intuitive graphical installer. The distro is built from scratch and offers several unique characteristics, such as its stateless design, which separates the user and system files on the filesystem. Also interesting is its custom package management system that’s based on bundles that contain everything an app requires, including its dependencies. The distro supports delta updates, which means it’ll only fetch the changes and merge them with the installed components, in effect reducing the download size.
Security: Kali Linux, Ubuntu Firewall, Reproducible Builds and Latest Patches
