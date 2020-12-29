Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

today's howtos

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 5th of January 2021 09:37:28 PM Filed under
HowTos
  • How to document your software and hardware with DokuWiki - TechRepublic

    Looking for a place to house your documentation, checklists, and other bits of information for your staff? Jack Wallen shows you how to install DokuWiki, which can serve this purpose well.

  • How to customize your voice assistant with the voice of your choice

    What if when they request help from an artificial intelligence (AI) voice assistant such as Mycroft, my in-laws could get a special greeting? I looked at the existing voice assistant APIs to see if something like this was already available. There was something close, but not exactly what I was looking for. My idea was to record their great-grandchildren speaking a short greeting that would play whenever they push the button and before the conversation with the voice assistant begins.

    [...]

    Audacity is a feature-rich open source sound-editing tool. The software's features and capabilities can be overwhelming, so I'll describe the workflow I followed to accomplish my goals. I make no claims to being an Audacity expert, but the steps I followed seemed to work pretty well. (Comments are always welcome on how to improve what I've done.)

    Audacity has downloads for Linux, Windows, and macOS. I grabbed the most recent macOS binary and quickly installed it on my laptop. Launching Audacity opens an empty new project. I imported all of the children's audio files using the Import feature.

  • How to install Docker CE on Oracle Linux 8/7 - Linux Shout

    Oracle Linux is an open-source server Linux distro and a good alternative to CentOS and RHEL Linux distributions. Moreover, as CentOS 8 Linux life will end this year, in such scenarios Oracle Linux 8 is a viable option. Of course, there are some other projects in progress to provide alternatives to CentOS such as Rocky Linux, however, they are still in the incubation period.

    Well, here we are going to discuss the steps to install the Docker Community Edition on Oracle Linux to create containers. Docker is the containerized platform that allows users to run multiple isolated virtual machines using the docker images. You can create your own image or use any of the available on Docker Hub.

  • How to install Pirate101 on a Chromebook with Crossover 20

    Today we are looking at how to install Pirate101 on a Chromebook with Crossover 20. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

    This tutorial will only work on Chromebooks with an Intel or AMD CPU (with Linux Apps Support) and not those with an ARM64 architecture CPU.

  • [Ubuntu PPA] How to Install Gnome Feeds in Ubuntu 20.04, 20.10 | UbuntuHandbook

    Gnome Feeds, a free and open-source news reader with a neat user interface, now is available to install via Ubuntu PPA for those prefer the classic apt method.

    Gnome Feeds is a GTK+3 application written in Python 3. It features a simple responsive user interface based on Purism’s libhandy library. Feeds can be added via URL address and support importing and exporting large feed collection from and to OPML.

  • Basic Unix Commands - Python Land

    You can significantly increase your productivity and understanding of your operating system by learning a few basic shell commands. These commands work in Bash, the most common shell on Linux and MacOS. However, alternative shells are mostly compatible with Bash, so they should work everywhere!

    If these basics are well known to you, please skip to the next sections to learn some more advanced commands and shell scripting.

  • Demystifying Ansible for Linux sysadmins | Enable Sysadmin

    Taking the labor out of labor-intensive tasks is what Ansible is all about. Learn the basics here.

  • Landscape - Server & Client Installation Walkthrough (On-Prem) - YouTube

    Landscape is a tool made by Canonical that you can use to manage your Ubuntu Servers. In this tutorial, I'll walk you through getting it set up on your own server, as well as adding a client for it to manage.

  • FFmpeg – A Simple Tool to Convert Audio and Video Formats in Linux

    FFmpeg is a very flexible, powerful, cross-platform, and versatile command-line tool for converting media file formats.

    It allows you to record, convert and stream audio and video files.

    It supports all popular audio and video formats.

    So you do not have to look for alternative tools for any media file conversion.

    Most Linux GUI video editors use ffmpeg in the background for conversion.

    Most conversions can be made with one or two commands. Also, you can use ffmpeg to make a more complex conversion.

»

More in Tux Machines

GNU/Linux on the Desktop/Laptop

  • Dell announces new Latitude laptops ahead of CES | IT World Canada News

    All the laptops in the traditional clamshell form factor can be pre-loaded with Ubuntu 20.04 LTS instead of Windows 10. Moreover, all the new Latitude laptops feature the Dell Optimizer, an AI software tool that optimizes performance based on the user’s workflow.

  • List Of Best Ubuntu Themes In 2021 | Itsubuntu.com [Ed: Well, they mean GNOME rather than Ubuntu]

    Let’s have a look at the list of some of the beautiful and best Ubuntu themes in 2021.

  • [Older] Best Linux Distros For Mac Users: Top 3 Distros

    Elementary OS runs the Pantheon desktop environment, giving the whole operating system a very Mac OS-ish feel. It’s not just eye-candy, though; the team behind Elementary works tirelessly to blend looks and functionality into one, making the whole operating system one of the most unique and polished Linux distros available.

  • Linux: Will Windows Eventually Submit? [Ed: Pushing Microsoft talking points, ignoring GNU starting in 1983, and echoing utter lies]

    The battle’s not over yet, and Linux may prevail. It’s been 30 years since Linux Torvalds first introduced Linux. People have long built PC which dual boot into either Windows or Linux. And Wine lets users run Windows apps on Linux. But now there are rumors that Microsoft may redesign Windows to use a Linux core. This isn’t the Ubuntu with UI designed to be a look-alike with Windows. We’re talking about a real Windows release based on Linux. But then, they’re just rumors.

GNU Project Releases: mailutils and gnucobol

Best weird and wonderful niche Linux distros in 2021

But just because they are different doesn’t mean they aren’t useful. In fact, all of the distro have a niche following and their dedicated community of users and developers has helped power them through the years. Read on to find out more about each of these interesting distros. Before we begin, however, do note that not all of these distros are suitable for everyday use, which is why even though we encourage you to try them all, make sure you do so in a Live environment or within the safe confines of a virtual machine, rather than install them on a physical machine. [...] The USP of Intel’s distro is its performance optimizations for Intel architecture. It ships as a Live ISO image that boots to a Gnome desktop, and now comes equipped with an intuitive graphical installer. The distro is built from scratch and offers several unique characteristics, such as its stateless design, which separates the user and system files on the filesystem. Also interesting is its custom package management system that’s based on bundles that contain everything an app requires, including its dependencies. The distro supports delta updates, which means it’ll only fetch the changes and merge them with the installed components, in effect reducing the download size. Read more

Security: Kali Linux, Ubuntu Firewall, Reproducible Builds and Latest Patches

  • Kali Linux: Everything You Need to Know

    Kali Linux is not just any Linux Distro but also an operating system portrayed as unique and ferocious. Its ferocity is nothing to be scared about. It implies the impact it has on the objective of penetration testers and security experts who use it. Kali Linux is a modern-day and sophisticated Linux distro. Offensive Security takes credit for the development and maintenance of this Debian-based system. The information security industry is growing because of Offensive Security’s pioneering support. However, Kali Linux did not pop out of the air. There is an origin linked to its current reputable status, and its name is BackTrack. This security-focused distribution provided a stable foundation for the development of Kali Linux before it became obsolete. A successful installation of the Kali Linux distro is beautifully packaged with pre-installed security-focused advanced tools like Wireshark, Aircrack-ng, and Nmap. Therefore, who is this platform build for? If you consider yourself a security enthusiast that wants to test new waters or tame new heights, then you should knock on the door of Kali Linux. Moreover, this assumption does not rule out the students with the hunger and thirst for mastering penetration testing and ethical hacking. This distro is ideal for you to build and master your skills quietly. As the Kali Linux philosophy goes, the quieter you are, the more you will hear. Therefore, this article seeks to silently go through some essential knowledge base to ease the beginner bumps you might face once you give Kali Linux your heart and soul.

  • Ubuntu 20.10 comes with Nftables as a firewall

    The current version of the Linux distribution Ubuntu also comes with a new desktop image for the Raspberry Pi 4 and many package updates. The Linux distributor Canonical has released the current version Ubuntu 20.10 alias Groovy Gorilla. The version does not receive long-term maintenance, but is only provided with updates for nine months. The main new features of the version are the usual and expected package updates. One of the most fundamental changes to the system with the new version concerns the firewall backend. Here Canonical relies on the use of Nftables instead of the previously used iptables. Nftables has been part of the Linux kernel for more than six years, but its spread and use within Linux distributions has only grown slowly since then.

  • Reproducible Builds in December 2020

    Greetings and welcome to the December 2020 report from the Reproducible Builds project. In these monthly reports, we try to outline most important things that have happened in and around the Reproducible Builds project.

  • Security updates for Tuesday

    Security updates have been issued by Arch Linux (dovecot, poppler, roundcubemail, and rsync), Debian (csync2 and gssproxy), Fedora (grafana, perl-Convert-ASN1, and python-py), openSUSE (privoxy), Oracle (kernel), Red Hat (ImageMagick and kernel), SUSE (ceph, dovecot22, flac, java-1_7_1-ibm, openssh, and python), and Ubuntu (dovecot, horizon, openexr, and python-apt).

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6