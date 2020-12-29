Fedora: Coming Up in Fedora 34 and Community Blog Report
Fedora 34 Planning To Offer LXQt 0.16 Desktop Packages - Phoronix
Keeping up with Fedora's tradition of offering the very latest open-source software packages, the straight-forward proposal was made this week to update its lightweight LXQt desktop packages against the new LXQt 0.16.
Back in November marked the release of LXQt 0.16 that was comprised mostly of bug fixes but did bring some configuration improvements, power management handling work, support for extracting RPMs, new themes, and other mostly small changes.
Fedora 34 To Ship With Standalone XWayland, LLVM 12 + Other Changes Approved - Phoronix
Fedora 34 remains under active feature development and another batch of features were unanimously approved of by the Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee.
Ahead of tomorrow's weekly FESCo meeting now back on track after the holidays, a number of Fedora 34 features already received unanimous approval.
Community Blog summary: December 2020
In Decenber [sic], we published 12 posts. The site had 3,257 visits from 1,971 unique viewers. Readers wrote three comments. 121 visits came from Fedora Planet, while 432 came from search engines, and 144 came from Twitter and 91 from Phoronix.
GNU/Linux on the Desktop/Laptop
GNU Project Releases: mailutils and gnucobol
Best weird and wonderful niche Linux distros in 2021
But just because they are different doesn’t mean they aren’t useful. In fact, all of the distro have a niche following and their dedicated community of users and developers has helped power them through the years. Read on to find out more about each of these interesting distros. Before we begin, however, do note that not all of these distros are suitable for everyday use, which is why even though we encourage you to try them all, make sure you do so in a Live environment or within the safe confines of a virtual machine, rather than install them on a physical machine. [...] The USP of Intel’s distro is its performance optimizations for Intel architecture. It ships as a Live ISO image that boots to a Gnome desktop, and now comes equipped with an intuitive graphical installer. The distro is built from scratch and offers several unique characteristics, such as its stateless design, which separates the user and system files on the filesystem. Also interesting is its custom package management system that’s based on bundles that contain everything an app requires, including its dependencies. The distro supports delta updates, which means it’ll only fetch the changes and merge them with the installed components, in effect reducing the download size.
Security: Kali Linux, Ubuntu Firewall, Reproducible Builds and Latest Patches
