IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
CloudLinux commits to 'commits' on (CentOS replacement) Project Lenix - Open Source Insider
CloudLinux OS is a Linux distribution intended for use by shared [web] hosting providers.
But there is more to the story than just the arrival of this distro, developed by software company CloudLinux, Inc.
CloudLinux OS is based on the CentOS operating system; it uses the OpenVZ kernel and the rpm package manager… and the resulting work programme is known as Project Lenix.
Project Lenix is to be an open sourced and community-driven Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) fork.
RHEL9 Raises Base Target For x86_64 CPUs Plus Possible Optimized Libraries With glibc-hwcaps - Phoronix
As we reported almost one year ago, Red Hat was looking at likely dropping older x86_64 CPU support from Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9 and we now have a better idea of their plans in catering RHEL9 better to modern processors.
Following the work over the past several months by open-source developers on x86-64 microarchitecture feature levels for the compiler toolchains, for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9 the plan is to assume a base of at least x86-64-v2.
Building Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9 for the x86-64-v2 microarchitecture level
One of the most important early decisions when building a Linux distribution is the scope of supported hardware. The distribution’s default compiler flags are significant for hardware-platform compatibility. Programs that use newer CPU instructions might not run on older CPUs. In this article, I discuss a new approach to building the x86-64 variant of Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 9 and share Red Hat’s recommendation for that build.
Customer Success Stories: How Red Hat OpenShift can work for your public or private sector environment
Porsche Informatik recently deployed Red Hat OpenShift to speed application development and delivery and stay competitive in a fast-paced global market. This month, we’re highlighting not just this automotive industry success story, but also customers in the public sector and banking industry that have gained efficiencies by deploying Red Hat OpenShift and adopted a more agile, collaborative DevOps approach along the way.
[...]
Like many of its competitors, Poalim Bank is facing new opportunities—and challenges—from the financial industry’s shift to digital operations and customer engagement. Poalim, one of Israel’s largest banks, is already an innovation leader in financial services, having opened its first paperless digital branch in 2015 and launching peer-to-peer (P2P) payment platform, Bit, in 2017. Now, Poalim is focused on speeding its time to market for new digital services and features to stay competitive.
Poalim was already familiar with Red Hat, having used RHEL for five years. It recently decided to migrate its digital service and application environment to Red Hat OpenShift.
With the Red Hat OpenShift interface, operations teams can gain clear visibility into resource use, capacity, and access. Developers can use automation to deploy test environments in minutes—a process that previously could take up to a week. Additionally, the bank has reduced its regression testing process from two weeks to just three days.
Poalim also worked closely with Red Hat Consulting before and during deployment for assistance with proof of concept testing, guidance for adopting DevOps workflows, and technical support. After a successful deployment, Poalim has now migrated its ATM management systems and the Bit platform to run on Red Hat OpenShift, with plans to migrate additional workloads and services in the future.
Following the data science methodology
Data science is an enormous field, and it is not only about developing machine learning models or predicting outputs to various scenarios an individual can experience when dealing with data.
[...]
When you have confidence in the the model, you move to the deployment phase where you deploy the model to a limited number people to get feedback on the predictions and to see if the model is good for public use.
After the model is deployed, you receive the feedback from the model’s users. The users provide further feedback about the model, and then you can refine the model further, evaluate it, and deploy it again. It goes back to the feedback phase and repeats this process until you have a final model. Then, you can deploy it to a large set of users.
As you can see with this methodology, you can get in-depth insight into your data science pipeline. Additionally, this is an agile methodology, so as you spend more time in each step, you get into a deeper understanding and implementation of the model, and it lets you attain better results in the field of data science.
4 lines of code to improve your Ansible play
Out in the blogosphere, which sings the virtues of infrastructure-as-code, continuous integration/continuous delivery (CI/CD) pipelines, code reviews, and testing regimes, it is easy to forget that such a well-engineered ivory tower is an ideal, not a reality. Imperfect systems haunt us, but we must ship something.
There are few towers less ivory than those created by gluing together APIs in the course of system automation. It is a brittle world. The pressures are enormous to get it "working," get it shipped, and move on.
IBM Cloud Pak for Watson AIOps: IT Automation Powered by AI
5 career guides for sysadmins | Enable Sysadmin
Sysadmins don't always follow a traditional career path, which is what makes these five stories inspiring in their own ways.
