Even though it does not look like it does, the BPI-M2 Zero also has a wired ethernet interface. Unfortunately, it is disabled by default in its device tree blob.
Zdeněk adds that the Czech team is continuing with the translation of the Writer Guide, and is always looking for new translators.
We had a great training series that started in 2020 covering Oracle Linux 8 features and functionalities with short videos. They had been very popular, so we wanted to give you a chance to kickstart 2021 with this series of Training Tuesday episodes.
Sharing files between computers set-up across floors, cities, or states is difficult, with an increase in distance and traffic disrupting the flow. To address these concerns we can use FLEXIHUB. It's a software application, which enables us to use USB over the network without any limitations.
For the next library soname bump of gpsd I needed to rebuild all reverse dependencies. As this is a task I have to do very often, I came up with some code to generate (and keep uptodate) an include for the gitlab CI. Right now it is rather uncommented, undocumented, but works well. If you like it, MRs are very welcome.
Pop OS which is based on Ubuntu’s latest version is one of the popular Linux distros for Pc and laptop systems. It is one of the good options to switch from Windows to Linux, however, the one thing which will be a problem is the unavailability of Windows applications for Linux. And here comes a Windows binary runner open-source application called WineHQ.
Although the Wine has its own limitation because it cannot run all modern or old Windows applications, yet, enough to use lightweight Win software on Linux.
Graphics and Benchmarks News
While for months there have been experimental patches taking Zink to OpenGL 4.6 for this OpenGL-on-Vulkan translation layer integrated into Mesa, the upstreaming process around testing and code review is quite lengthy with up until today still only exposing OpenGL 3.3 with mainline Mesa. But with the latest Git commits, Zink is now up to OpenGL 4.1.
Mesa 21.0-devel today took Zink from OpenGL 3.3 to 4.1 after bumping the supported GLSL version. The necessary OpenGL/GLSL improvements were in place from prior commits while today's merge just needed to bump the GLSL version and documentation.
While many Linux users were excited when finding out the open-source AMD Radeon Linux drivers were allowing Smart Access Memory (Resizable BAR) support on older motherboards/CPUs and older Radeon GPUs rather than basically the very latest AMD products as seen on Windows, there is a change of course due to bugs. Now, officially, Mesa 21.0 is just enabling Smart Access Memory for systems with AMD Zen 3 processors and RDNA 2 graphics cards though if you have other hardware you can force-enable it.
Marek Olšák of AMD who led the original work on Smart Access Memory optimizations for RadeonSI led this change. This restriction isn't being done artificially for marketing purposes but in finding out those with older hardware combinations were sometimes hitting bugs and performance regressions with this recent S.A.M. support in Mesa. This basically puts the official Smart Access Memory support state the same under Windows and Linux.
Phoronix Test Suite 10.2 is available today as the latest quarterly (Q1-2021) feature update to our open-source automated benchmarking framework for Linux, macOS, Solaris, Windows, and BSD platforms.
There are numerous improvements to find with Phoronix Test Suite 10.2 following last quarter's big Phoronix Test Suite 10.0 release with updated OpenBenchmarking.org. Some of the key highlights for this Q1 feature release include:
- Improved tracking of per-test run-times and in turn more accurate estimation of test run-time requirements.
Linux Kernel and Linux Foundation
Over the past years, we have been more and more involved in projects that have significant multimedia requirements. As part of this trend, 2020 has lead us to work on a number of contributions to the Video4Linux subsystem of the Linux kernel, with new drivers for camera interfaces, camera sensors, video decoders, and even HW-accelerated video encoding. In this blog post, we propose to summarize our contributions and their status on the following topics:
PicoXcell, the ARM SoCs from PicoChip more than a decade ago before being bought out by MindSpeed and then Intel, are set to finally see their Linux support removed this year.
PicoXcell was focused on HSPA (High Speed Packet Access) handling back during the mobile 3G days. But with no new hardware in close to a decade and Intel not working on any Linux kernel support improvements for PicoXcell given its obsolete state with what is supported by the mainline kernel, the Linux support is slated for removal.
Santa Fe-based DeployHub’s open-source microservices management platform has been accepted by the San Francisco-based Linux Foundation, which provides support for the open-source technology community.
Linux will manage and govern the DeployHub code behind its Ortelius product, which simplifies the creation of modern software for future technology, company co-founder and CEO Tracy Ragan said.
IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
CloudLinux OS is a Linux distribution intended for use by shared [web] hosting providers.
But there is more to the story than just the arrival of this distro, developed by software company CloudLinux, Inc.
CloudLinux OS is based on the CentOS operating system; it uses the OpenVZ kernel and the rpm package manager… and the resulting work programme is known as Project Lenix.
Project Lenix is to be an open sourced and community-driven Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) fork.
As we reported almost one year ago, Red Hat was looking at likely dropping older x86_64 CPU support from Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9 and we now have a better idea of their plans in catering RHEL9 better to modern processors.
Following the work over the past several months by open-source developers on x86-64 microarchitecture feature levels for the compiler toolchains, for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9 the plan is to assume a base of at least x86-64-v2.
One of the most important early decisions when building a Linux distribution is the scope of supported hardware. The distribution’s default compiler flags are significant for hardware-platform compatibility. Programs that use newer CPU instructions might not run on older CPUs. In this article, I discuss a new approach to building the x86-64 variant of Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 9 and share Red Hat’s recommendation for that build.
Porsche Informatik recently deployed Red Hat OpenShift to speed application development and delivery and stay competitive in a fast-paced global market. This month, we’re highlighting not just this automotive industry success story, but also customers in the public sector and banking industry that have gained efficiencies by deploying Red Hat OpenShift and adopted a more agile, collaborative DevOps approach along the way.
[...]
Like many of its competitors, Poalim Bank is facing new opportunities—and challenges—from the financial industry’s shift to digital operations and customer engagement. Poalim, one of Israel’s largest banks, is already an innovation leader in financial services, having opened its first paperless digital branch in 2015 and launching peer-to-peer (P2P) payment platform, Bit, in 2017. Now, Poalim is focused on speeding its time to market for new digital services and features to stay competitive.
Poalim was already familiar with Red Hat, having used RHEL for five years. It recently decided to migrate its digital service and application environment to Red Hat OpenShift.
With the Red Hat OpenShift interface, operations teams can gain clear visibility into resource use, capacity, and access. Developers can use automation to deploy test environments in minutes—a process that previously could take up to a week. Additionally, the bank has reduced its regression testing process from two weeks to just three days.
Poalim also worked closely with Red Hat Consulting before and during deployment for assistance with proof of concept testing, guidance for adopting DevOps workflows, and technical support. After a successful deployment, Poalim has now migrated its ATM management systems and the Bit platform to run on Red Hat OpenShift, with plans to migrate additional workloads and services in the future.
Data science is an enormous field, and it is not only about developing machine learning models or predicting outputs to various scenarios an individual can experience when dealing with data.
[...]
When you have confidence in the the model, you move to the deployment phase where you deploy the model to a limited number people to get feedback on the predictions and to see if the model is good for public use.
After the model is deployed, you receive the feedback from the model’s users. The users provide further feedback about the model, and then you can refine the model further, evaluate it, and deploy it again. It goes back to the feedback phase and repeats this process until you have a final model. Then, you can deploy it to a large set of users.
As you can see with this methodology, you can get in-depth insight into your data science pipeline. Additionally, this is an agile methodology, so as you spend more time in each step, you get into a deeper understanding and implementation of the model, and it lets you attain better results in the field of data science.
Out in the blogosphere, which sings the virtues of infrastructure-as-code, continuous integration/continuous delivery (CI/CD) pipelines, code reviews, and testing regimes, it is easy to forget that such a well-engineered ivory tower is an ideal, not a reality. Imperfect systems haunt us, but we must ship something.
There are few towers less ivory than those created by gluing together APIs in the course of system automation. It is a brittle world. The pressures are enormous to get it "working," get it shipped, and move on.
Sysadmins don't always follow a traditional career path, which is what makes these five stories inspiring in their own ways.
