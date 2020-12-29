Benchmarking OpenMandriva Lx 4.2 With Its AMD Zen Optimized Build
While Intel has Clear Linux as an aggressively optimized Linux distribution catering towards their hardware, there isn't a direct equivalent for optimally showcasing the performance potential of current AMD platforms. Clear Linux often offers leading performance on Zen CPUs but that is obviously not by design but just an artifact of a lot in common between the latest Intel and AMD microarchitecture features. One of the few distributions (or only notable one) offering specific AMD Zen optimized builds has been OpenMandriva. With the OpenMandriva Lx 4.2 release candidate shipping this week, I ran some fresh benchmarks looking at how OpenMandriva Lx 4.2 RC1 compares between its generic x86_64 image and that of the Zen optimized build as well as in turn how that performance compares to Clear Linux and Ubuntu 20.10.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 200 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
New Wallpaper for KDE Plasma 5.21 Revealed
KDE developers have shared the wallpaper they plan to ship in KDE Plasma 5.21. The new background was uploaded in a Git commit today (Jan 5) is titled ‘Milky Way’. Fastidious fans of KDE artwork might find the new featured wallpaper a smidge familiar as new design was first proposed for inclusion during the Plasma 5.18 release cycle.
GNOME Devopers and Updates
today's howtos
Graphics and Benchmarks News
Recent comments
2 hours 55 min ago
5 hours 24 min ago
7 hours 51 min ago
9 hours 22 min ago
16 hours 7 min ago
17 hours 37 min ago
23 hours 1 sec ago
1 day 53 min ago
1 day 10 hours ago
1 day 10 hours ago