Benchmarking OpenMandriva Lx 4.2 With Its AMD Zen Optimized Build

Filed under
Graphics/Benchmarks

While Intel has Clear Linux as an aggressively optimized Linux distribution catering towards their hardware, there isn't a direct equivalent for optimally showcasing the performance potential of current AMD platforms. Clear Linux often offers leading performance on Zen CPUs but that is obviously not by design but just an artifact of a lot in common between the latest Intel and AMD microarchitecture features. One of the few distributions (or only notable one) offering specific AMD Zen optimized builds has been OpenMandriva. With the OpenMandriva Lx 4.2 release candidate shipping this week, I ran some fresh benchmarks looking at how OpenMandriva Lx 4.2 RC1 compares between its generic x86_64 image and that of the Zen optimized build as well as in turn how that performance compares to Clear Linux and Ubuntu 20.10.

New Wallpaper for KDE Plasma 5.21 Revealed

KDE developers have shared the wallpaper they plan to ship in KDE Plasma 5.21. The new background was uploaded in a Git commit today (Jan 5) is titled ‘Milky Way’. Fastidious fans of KDE artwork might find the new featured wallpaper a smidge familiar as new design was first proposed for inclusion during the Plasma 5.18 release cycle. Read more

GNOME Devopers and Updates

  • Quick review of Lenovo Yoga 9i laptop

    This is ... not good. Fedora live USBs do not even boot, and a Ubuntu 20/10 live USB has a lot of broken stuff, but surprisingly wifi works nicely.

  • A new release of nsnstrace
  • Devhelp on Fedora Silverblue – Ondřej Holý

    I have recently switched to Fedora Silverblue. The recommended way for development is to use Fedora Toolbox containers, so I have started using it and installed the various development packages there. I like the Devhelp application for browsing the API documentation. So I installed that application over GNOME Software. But the problem is that the Devhelp application started from GNOME Shell doesn’t see the documentation files which are located under the Toolbox container. This is probably expected, but it is annoying. Starting the Devhelp application from the terminal over toolbox run flatpak run org.gnome.Devhelp is pretty cumbersome.

  • Molly de Blanc: Welcome to 2021!

    GNOME helps users. We believe strongly that in order to create good technology, it must be trustworthy. We do this through the creation of world class technology that meets the needs of users — GNOME works for everyday people. This also means that people know a technology is working in their best interests. With rigorous scientific methods and passionate end user advocacy, GNOME is designed for users, by users. We dedicated 2020 to making sure that GNOME software works for everyone through a focus on accessibility. This work is certainly not finished, but we’re proud of how far we’ve come. With the newest release of GTK4, we’ve completely revamped our accessibility toolkit. The updated layout implementation creates new possibilities for designing interfaces for a variety of user needs and preferences. We know that GNOME must be usable by everyone, whether that is due to disability or simply geography. There are more than 140 translations of GNOME in progress, which includes the billions of people who do not speak English.

today's howtos

  • seife's assorted rants: Ethernet on the BananaPi M2 Zero

    Even though it does not look like it does, the BPI-M2 Zero also has a wired ethernet interface. Unfortunately, it is disabled by default in its device tree blob.

  • Czech translation of LibreOffice Calc Guide 6.4

    Zdeněk adds that the Czech team is continuing with the translation of the Writer Guide, and is always looking for new translators.

  • Kickstart Your 2021 Training with Training Tuesdays Videos

    We had a great training series that started in 2020 covering Oracle Linux 8 features and functionalities with short videos. They had been very popular, so we wanted to give you a chance to kickstart 2021 with this series of Training Tuesday episodes.

  • Use USB over Network using FLEXIHUB - LinuxTechLab

    Sharing files between computers set-up across floors, cities, or states is difficult, with an increase in distance and traffic disrupting the flow. To address these concerns we can use FLEXIHUB. It's a software application, which enables us to use USB over the network without any limitations.

  • Building reverse build dependencies in salsa CI

    For the next library soname bump of gpsd I needed to rebuild all reverse dependencies. As this is a task I have to do very often, I came up with some code to generate (and keep uptodate) an include for the gitlab CI. Right now it is rather uncommented, undocumented, but works well. If you like it, MRs are very welcome.

  • How to install Wine on Pop OS Linux distro - Linux Shout

    Pop OS which is based on Ubuntu’s latest version is one of the popular Linux distros for Pc and laptop systems. It is one of the good options to switch from Windows to Linux, however, the one thing which will be a problem is the unavailability of Windows applications for Linux. And here comes a Windows binary runner open-source application called WineHQ. Although the Wine has its own limitation because it cannot run all modern or old Windows applications, yet, enough to use lightweight Win software on Linux.

Graphics and Benchmarks News

  • Why Do I Do These Things
  • Zink With Mesa 21.0 Now Exposes OpenGL 4.1 - Phoronix

    While for months there have been experimental patches taking Zink to OpenGL 4.6 for this OpenGL-on-Vulkan translation layer integrated into Mesa, the upstreaming process around testing and code review is quite lengthy with up until today still only exposing OpenGL 3.3 with mainline Mesa. But with the latest Git commits, Zink is now up to OpenGL 4.1. Mesa 21.0-devel today took Zink from OpenGL 3.3 to 4.1 after bumping the supported GLSL version. The necessary OpenGL/GLSL improvements were in place from prior commits while today's merge just needed to bump the GLSL version and documentation.

  • Radeon Linux Drivers Now Only Officially Support Smart Access Memory On Zen 3 + RDNA2 - Phoronix

    While many Linux users were excited when finding out the open-source AMD Radeon Linux drivers were allowing Smart Access Memory (Resizable BAR) support on older motherboards/CPUs and older Radeon GPUs rather than basically the very latest AMD products as seen on Windows, there is a change of course due to bugs. Now, officially, Mesa 21.0 is just enabling Smart Access Memory for systems with AMD Zen 3 processors and RDNA 2 graphics cards though if you have other hardware you can force-enable it. Marek Olšák of AMD who led the original work on Smart Access Memory optimizations for RadeonSI led this change. This restriction isn't being done artificially for marketing purposes but in finding out those with older hardware combinations were sometimes hitting bugs and performance regressions with this recent S.A.M. support in Mesa. This basically puts the official Smart Access Memory support state the same under Windows and Linux.

  • Phoronix Test Suite 10.2 Released For Open-Source, Cross-Platform Automated Benchmarking

    Phoronix Test Suite 10.2 is available today as the latest quarterly (Q1-2021) feature update to our open-source automated benchmarking framework for Linux, macOS, Solaris, Windows, and BSD platforms. There are numerous improvements to find with Phoronix Test Suite 10.2 following last quarter's big Phoronix Test Suite 10.0 release with updated OpenBenchmarking.org. Some of the key highlights for this Q1 feature release include: - Improved tracking of per-test run-times and in turn more accurate estimation of test run-time requirements.

