Android Leftovers
-
Here's when your OnePlus Nord will get the OxygenOS 11 (Android 11) update
-
[Update: Jan. 05] Motorola Android 11 update: Tracker, list of eligible devices & release date
-
Xiaomi stops rollout of troubled Android 11 update for the Mi A3
-
Asus Zenfone 6 Android 11 update arriving on global units
-
How to Turn on Dark Mode at Sunset on Android
-
How to add a website shortcut to your Android home screen
-
How to remove a Google account from Android or iOS device
-
How to prioritize networks on Android
-
6 smart steps to get your Android phone in tip-top shape for 2021
-
Best Android app deals of the day: Planescape Torment, hocus 2, Learn C PRO, more
-
Google Warns of Critical Android Remote Code Execution Bug
-
Upcoming Android phone sets Antutu benchmark record
-
OpenMTP, an Android File Transfer alternative for macOS, gains Samsung device support and a dark theme
-
Blackview Tab 8E: An affordable 2-in-1 Android tablet with a removable keyboard
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 193 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
New Wallpaper for KDE Plasma 5.21 Revealed
KDE developers have shared the wallpaper they plan to ship in KDE Plasma 5.21. The new background was uploaded in a Git commit today (Jan 5) is titled ‘Milky Way’. Fastidious fans of KDE artwork might find the new featured wallpaper a smidge familiar as new design was first proposed for inclusion during the Plasma 5.18 release cycle.
GNOME Devopers and Updates
today's howtos
Graphics and Benchmarks News
Recent comments
2 hours 55 min ago
5 hours 24 min ago
7 hours 51 min ago
9 hours 22 min ago
16 hours 7 min ago
17 hours 37 min ago
23 hours 1 sec ago
1 day 53 min ago
1 day 10 hours ago
1 day 10 hours ago