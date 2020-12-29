Open Hardware: Adafruit Voice Bonnet and Arduino Projects
Adafruit Voice Bonnet is meant for DIY Raspberry Pi Smart Speakers
Adafruit Voice Bonnet features two speakers and two mics, that can be used as an audio-voice interface for Raspberry Pi SBC to create a DIY smart speaker or other audio product. The voice bonnet can work with any Raspberry Pi from Pi Zero up to Pi 4, with 40-pin 2 x 20 connector. Two speaker outputs of the voice bonnet have a power rating of 1 Watt. The voice bonnet contains 3.5 mm stereo outputs, headphone stereo, or line-out audio. The Adafruit voice bonnet has an on-board WM8960 low-power stereo codec that uses I2S digital audio for both input and output.
Arduino Blog » Get the time from GETULA, a modular chain link clock
After observing a bicycle chain lying on the street in a random pattern, Ekaggrat Singh Kalsi was inspired to make a unique clock that morphs chains to tell time. The clock, known as “GETULA,” consists of four independent modules that work together to reveal the hour and minutes.
Each GETULA module uses two stepper motors to advance a couple of custom 3D-printed chains out of the device’s structure. As they are pushed forward, a pair of servos bend the links left and right, incrementally creating numbers when fully formed.
Arduino Blog » Let this robotic system sort your LEGO bricks for you
If you don’t enjoy sorting LEGO, you will be pleased to know that students at Bruface – or the Brussels Faculty of Engineering in Belgium – are working on an automated machine to do it for you!
The team’s prototype device detects brick colors on a conveyor belt and picks them up via a gantry-style gripper assembly. It then places each piece in an individual bin by color using a TCS34725 sensor, saving a step if you’d like to keep that castle wall consistent.
