If you don’t enjoy sorting LEGO, you will be pleased to know that students at Bruface – or the Brussels Faculty of Engineering in Belgium – are working on an automated machine to do it for you! The team’s prototype device detects brick colors on a conveyor belt and picks them up via a gantry-style gripper assembly. It then places each piece in an individual bin by color using a TCS34725 sensor, saving a step if you’d like to keep that castle wall consistent.

After observing a bicycle chain lying on the street in a random pattern, Ekaggrat Singh Kalsi was inspired to make a unique clock that morphs chains to tell time. The clock, known as “GETULA,” consists of four independent modules that work together to reveal the hour and minutes. Each GETULA module uses two stepper motors to advance a couple of custom 3D-printed chains out of the device’s structure. As they are pushed forward, a pair of servos bend the links left and right, incrementally creating numbers when fully formed.

Adafruit Voice Bonnet features two speakers and two mics, that can be used as an audio-voice interface for Raspberry Pi SBC to create a DIY smart speaker or other audio product. The voice bonnet can work with any Raspberry Pi from Pi Zero up to Pi 4, with 40-pin 2 x 20 connector. Two speaker outputs of the voice bonnet have a power rating of 1 Watt. The voice bonnet contains 3.5 mm stereo outputs, headphone stereo, or line-out audio. The Adafruit voice bonnet has an on-board WM8960 low-power stereo codec that uses I2S digital audio for both input and output.

The new Ubuntu kernel patches fix several security issues discovered by various security researchers. Only for Ubuntu 20.10 (Groovy Gorilla) systems, it addresses CVE-2020-12912, a flaw found in Linux kernel’s AMD Running Average Power Limit (RAPL) driver that could allow a local attacker to expose sensitive information, as well as CVE-2020-29534, a security issue discovered by Jann Horn in the io_uring subsystem, which could allow a local attacker to either expose sensitive information or escalate his/her privileges.

today's howtos Improving CLI output with jq Welcome back to our series on MAAS CLI operations. In our previous post, we learned how to acquire and deploy machines using the MAAS CLI. It was also evident that the JSON output from the allocate and deploy commands was very lengthy for even one machine — so you can imagine how large a list of 10 or 12 machines might be. Traditional JSON output is both consistent and comprehensive, but sometimes hard for humans to process. Enter jq, a command-line tool dedicated to filtering and formatting JSON output, so that you can more easily summarize data

Managing KVM Virtual Machines with Cockpit Web Console in Linux Cockpit is a free and open-source front-end tool that provides administrative access to Linux systems. It allows system administrators to monitor, manage, and troubleshoot Linux servers. It provides an intuitive web interface that easy to navigate and keep track of the salient system features and resources. There’s a whole lot of things you can do with the Cockpit. You can monitor system metrics such as CPU and memory utilization, view system logs, configure networking, check the status of running service, manage user accounts and so much more.

How to Create and Configure Sudo User on Arch Linux It’s always advised against running administrative-level commands as the root user. In fact, as a rule of thumb, it’s recommended to configure or create a sudo user on any Linux server that you intend to manage. Executing commands as the root user is risky and can cause detrimental damage to your system. All it takes is a single command to accidentally crash your system. To avoid that, running elevated operations as the sudo user comes highly recommended. A sudo user (short for super user do) is a regular user that has been granted root or elevated privileges and hence can perform elevated tasks similar to those which are a reserve for the root user. These include editing configuration files, installing and removing software packages, starting and stopping services, and so much more.

HTTP Vs HTTPS That’s actually pretty simple. All you need to do is install an SSL certificate on your website. There are some famous providers like Comodo, Digicert, and GlobalSign that sell SSL certificates. But you need not pay for an SSL certificate. There are some free services like letsencrypt and freessl, that can actually provide you with a free SSL certificate. So I guess we have understood the basic difference between HTTP and HTTPS. Most of the websites have moved on to the latter, and those that haven’t are soon moving. Also, Google has said that its Chrome browser will start marking websites that do not have HTTPS as not secure. So maybe it’s high time we start migrating.

How To Install LibreNMS on CentOS 8 - idroot In this tutorial, we will show you how to install LibreNMS on CentOS 8. For those of you who didn’t know, LibreNMS is an open-source auto-discovering network monitoring tool for servers and network hardware. It supports a wide range of network hardware like Cisco, Juniper, Brocade, Foundry, HP, and operating systems including Linux and Windows. LibraNMS is a community-based fork of Network monitoring tool “Observium“, released under GPLv3. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step by step installation of the LibreNMS network monitoring tool on CentOS 8.

Are there any ArcoLinux conkies that show Nvidia info We use the command ‘pt’ or catfish to search for the word ‘nvidia’ in our conkies folder. Then we copy/paste the conky and change anything we like.