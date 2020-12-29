Language Selection

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 6th of January 2021 11:21:00 AM
Development
  • IBM Advance Toolchain for Linux on Power 13.0-3 released!

    A new update release for the 13.0 series of the IBM® Advance Toolchain for Linux on Power is now available.

    

    The IBM Advance Toolchain for Linux on Power is a set of open source development tools (compiler, debugger and profiling tools) and runtime libraries that allow users to take leading edge advantage of IBM’s latest POWER® hardware features on Linux®.

  • Nasah Kuma: Think About your audience

    The new year has got me thinking of how much I have learnt so far about open source and GJS. Usually, contributing to an open source project for the first time is like stepping into the unknown- not knowing how the community will welcome you, how helpful the community members will be or if the skills you have are good enough for a start. In this blog post I will be talking about how my journey has been which might be useful to you thinking of contributing to the GJS debugger.

    Some months ago, I submitted an initial application for the May 2020 round of the outreachy internships not knowing exactly if I was ready for the journey ahead. Unfortunately I didn’t get through to the contributions phase but the little experience I had from going through the lists of organisations that participated in previous rounds and checking out some of their repositories helped me become more familiar with open source contribution.

    When the contributions phase for the December 2020 – March 2021 round started, so much confusion set in. Which Organisation should I choose, Why should I choose it and what strategy am I to use to get selected were the questions I kept asking myself. Sooner than later, I finally decided to choose something that in my opinion was not only challenging but will make me feel like part of something great. Due to the fact that I developed a special relationship with JavaScript mainly because it is the first language that helped me understand what programming meant deeply, I chose the GJS project and another project which required JavaScript. I finally put all of my eggs in the GJS basket when I realized that it was a developer tool and because of how quickly my mentor and other community members helped me out when I got stuck. This experience alone made me understand that the community is open to everyone. You just need to be willing to put in the time and be open enough to ask questions.

  • Wasmer 1.0 Released As The Universal WebAssembly Runtime Outside The Browser - Phoronix

    As we have been expecting in recent weeks, Wasmer 1.0 has been released as the "universal WebAssembly runtime" for helping to accelerate WASM adoption and new use-cases outside of the web browser.

  • 12 Open-source free Agile and SCRUM project management solutions

    Agile project management is a project management approach that values and prioritizes human communication and feedback to deliver a quality product.

    The project is done in sprints, each sprint is aiming to improve the workflow and productivity by learning from the previous step (sprint).

  • Excellent Free Tutorials to Learn Icon - LinuxLinks

    Icon is a high-level, general-purpose language that contains a wide variety of features for processing and presenting symbolic data — strings of characters and structures — both as text and as graphic images.

    Icon has a large repertoire of operations for manipulating structures — records, lists, sets, and tables — and extensive capabilities for processing strings of characters. At the heart of Icon is a goal — directed expression-evaluation mechanism that simplifies many programming tasks. Storage is allocated automatically — you never have to worry about allocating space — and garbage collection reclaims unused space as necessary.

    Applications of Icon include analysing natural languages, reformatting data, generating computer programs, manipulating formulas, formatting documents, artificial intelligence, rapid prototyping, and graphic display of complex objects, and more.

    Here’s our recommended free tutorials/articles that’ll help you master Icon.

  • Russell Coker: Weather and Boinc

    I just wrote a Perl script to look at the Australian Bureau of Meteorology pages to find the current temperature in an area and then adjust BOINC settings accordingly. The Perl script (in this post after the break, which shouldn’t be in the RSS feed) takes the URL of a Bureau of Meteorology observation point as ARGV[0] and parses that to find the current (within the last hour) temperature. Then successive command line arguments are of the form “24:100” and “30:50” which indicate that at below 24C 100% of CPU cores should be used and below 30C 50% of CPU cores should be used. In warm weather having a couple of workstations in a room running BOINC (or any other CPU intensive task) will increase the temperature and also make excessive noise from cooling fans.

    To change the number of CPU cores used the script changes /etc/boinc-client/global_prefs_override.xml and then tells BOINC to reload that config file. This code is a little ugly (it doesn’t properly parse XML, it just replaces a line of text) and could fail on a valid configuration file that wasn’t produced by the current BOINC code.

  • Resize images using Python

    I love Python, and I've been learning it for a while now. Some time ago, I wrote a Python script where I needed to resize a bunch of images while at the same time keeping the aspect ratio (the proportions) intact. So I looked around and found Pillow, a Python imaging library and "friendly fork" of an old library just called PIL.

  • One month after ransomware attack, Metro Vancouver’s transit system still not up to speed [iophk: Windows TCO]
                     
                       

    The attack, at the beginning of December 2020, saw [crackers] access company databases, plant the Egregor ransomware which locked down systems by encrypting data files, and even churn out a ransom note on hijacked printers.

  • TransLink warns staff [attackers] accessed personal banking information in cyberattack [iophk: Windows TCO]
                     
                       

    The ransomware attack, which was first reported Dec. 2 and confirmed by the transit authority a day later, forced TransLink to shut down all of its online operations after sources said the entire database was breached earlier that week. Credit card tapping on Compass gates and non-cash payments at Compass vending machines were also temporarily disabled.

  • [Old] Egregor ransomware hits again, another business email scam and an insider blamed for Italian job [iophk: Windows TCO]
                     
                       

    It was just over a month ago that a leading ransomware gang called Maze claimed it had stopped operating. If true a group called Egregor, first seen in September, is trying to fill the void. The Egregor ransomware strain has quickly hit a number of organizations, including Metro Vancouver’s TransLink public transit system. The latest victims are American retail chain KMart and an international human resource consulting firm called Randstad. In a statement last week Randstad said a limited number of servers were hit, but data relating to operations in the U.S., Italy, France and Poland were affected. The Egregor gang has begun publishing what it says is some of the data it stolen before encrypting information.

  • [Old] RansomExx Ransomware Gang Dumps Stolen Embraer Data: Report [iophk: Windows TCO]
                     
                       

    Other ransomware groups that also manage leak sites for the data stolen in ransomware attacks include Conti, Clop, Egregor and REvil, among others. Several of these groups have pulled off a number of significant attacks in the last few months, some of which resulted in data being leaked on their respective sites.

                       

    Last week Egregor hit both the Vancouver metro system Translink and U.S. retailer Kmart with ransomware attacks. Prior to that, the group also mounted major attacks in October against bookseller Barnes & Noble and gaming companies Ubisof and Crytek.

  • [Old] Metro Vancouver and the world's largest staffing firm hit by Egregor ransomware [iophk: Windows TCO]
                     
                       

    Two major organizations — Randstad, the world's largest staffing agency and Translink, the Metro Vancouver transporting agency — fell victim to Egregor ransomware attacks. The Egregor ransomware group is found to be highly operational in recent times, and it continues to wreak havoc on enterprises. Egregor ransomware caused disruptions to the Chilean retail giant Cencosud recently followed by an attack on Kmart.

                       

    Randstad has mentioned that the Egregor ransomware group has disclosed one percent of the stolen data and has exposed 32.7 MB of data with 184 files. Randstad is a global staffing agency with offices in 38 markets and has an employee count of 38,000 with a revenue of €23.7 billion in 2019. Randstad is also the owner of the popular employment website monster.com. Randstad has also mentioned that only a limited number of servers were compromised and its team is doing its best to resolve the situation.

  • LibreSSL languishes on Linux
                         
                           

    The OpenSSL project, though, has merged over 5,000 patches during approximately the same time period; that work came from 276 developers. Just as importantly, much of that work is supported by organizations that depend on OpenSSL; large contributors include Oracle, Siemens, Akamai, Red Hat, IBM, VMware, Intel, and Arm — along with the OpenSSL Software Foundation itself. This level of support has enabled the OpenSSL project to address many of its longstanding problems; by 2016, the project was on a much more stable footing. Security problems still exist, of course — this is software we are talking about, after all — but they are dealt with in a coordinated way and people don't worry about OpenSSL as they once did.

                           

    One result of all this work is that Linux distributions have, in general, not shifted away from OpenSSL. Two distributions that did attempt to provide LibreSSL support were Alpine Linux and Gentoo. Alpine Linux supported LibreSSL as its primary TLS library for a while, but switched back to OpenSSL with the 3.9.0 release in January 2019. Gentoo never tried to switch over completely, but it supports LibreSSL as an alternative.

  • Hamas May Be Threat to 8chan, QAnon Online
           
             

    In October 2020, KrebsOnSecurity looked at how a web of sites connected to conspiracy theory movements QAnon and 8chan were being kept online by DDoS-Guard, a dodgy Russian firm that also hosts the official site for the terrorist group Hamas. New research shows DDoS-Guard relies on data centers provided by a U.S.-based publicly traded company, which experts say could be exposed to civil and criminal liabilities as a result of DDoS-Guard’s business with Hamas.

My 3 favorite open source productivity apps

Productivity apps can really make your workflow much easier. In this article, I'll share a few of the open source applications I have used to streamline my workflow and increase my overall productivity. All of the productivity applications in this article are free Linux productivity applications. Tomboy is a simple note-taking application that can be used on Linux, Windows, and macOS. It's open source under the GNU LGPLv2. Tomboy is pretty straightforward to use. You write a note, choose whether to make it sticky on your desktop, and delete it when you're done with it. Read more

Software: QuickWall, RSS Guard, VSCP

  • QuickWall – Command Line Tool Setting Wallpapers from Unsplash

    QuickWall is a free and open-source tool to grab the latest wallpapers from Unsplash and set as your desktop background. It works with nitrogen, feh background setter as well as Xfce, KDE, Gnome, Unity. Besides setting wallpapers from Unsplash, it can also change your theme (seems only for terminal theme) based on the wallpapers.

  • RSS Guard 3.8.4 - Neowin

    RSS Guard is a simple (yet powerful) feed reader. It is able to fetch the most known feed formats, including RSS/RDF and ATOM. It's free, it's open-source. RSS Guard currently supports Czech, Dutch, English, French, German, Italian. RSS Guard will never depend on other services - this includes online news aggregators like Feedly, The Old Reader and others.

  • Open-source VSCP IoT/M2M automation framework supports Arduino, Raspberry Pi

    VSCP (Very Simple Control Protocol) is an open-source IoT framework that works on development boards like Arduino or Raspberry Pi, and lets you control IoT home automation tasks. The framework is highly scalable, has a very low footprint, and as such is specially designed for resource-limited devices. [...] For the Arduino library of VSCP software framework for Level 1 devices, you can connect an LED that shows the node state. An example showing the basic integration of the VSCP Arduino library uses CAN-BUS Shield from Seeed-Studio or CAN-BUS Shield from Sparkfun.

