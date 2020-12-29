today's leftovers
Open-source developer and manager David Recordon named White House Director of Technology
President-elect Joe Biden's transition team announced that David Recordon, one of OpenId and oAuth's developers, has been named the White House Director of Technology. Recordon most recently was the VP of infrastructure and security at the non-profit Chan Zuckerberg Initiative Foundation.
This isn't Recordon's first time in the White House. During President Barack Obama's term of office, Recordon served as the first Director of White House Information Technology. There, Recordon worked on IT modernization and cybersecurity issues. He's also served as the Biden-Harris transition team's deputy CTO.
Recordon will face enormous challenges. With technology and science downplayed by President Donald Trump, he'll need to rebuild the executive branch's technology base. In addition, Recordon will need to help address such technology issues as net neutrality, Big Tech business regulation, broadband expansion, and how the administration gets a grip on next-generation technology such as facial recognition, artificial intelligence, and predictive analytics.
Some people will object to Recordon's Facebook connections, but sources who've known him state: "David is one of the good guys," and he "knows his tech and how to get people excited and working together, he'll be great."
The Month in WordPress: December 2020
We bid goodbye to 2020 in style with the release of WordPress 5.6 and the launch of Learn WordPress. But these weren’t the only exciting updates from WordPress in December. Read on to learn more!
Controlled Experiments - Why Bother?
I spent some time earlier this year orchestrating a massive experiment for Firefox. We launched a bunch of new features with Firefox 80 and we wanted to understand whether these new features improved our metrics.
In the process, I ended up talking with a bunch of Firefox engineers and explaining why we need to run a controlled experiment. There were a few questions that got repeated a lot, so I figure it's worth answering them here.
This article is the first in a series I'm writing on building data intuition. This article is targeted at new data scientists or engineers interested in data. I also hope this becomes a useful resource for data scientists, so they can point their stake-holders to this resource.
Meet team behind the mini Raspberry Pi–powered ISS
Ben Hutchings: Debian LTS work, December 2020
I was assigned 16 hours of work by Freexian's Debian LTS initiative and carried over 9 hours from earlier months. I worked 16 hours this month, so I will again carry over 9 hours to January.
tuxtrans 20.04_b is out
tuxtrans is a Desktop GNU/Linux System developed for translators on the basis of the widely used distribution Ubuntu, more specifically the version with the XFCE desktop called Xubuntu. As a Linux distribution listed on Distrowatch it is a full-fledged operating system and includes a broad collection of software applications which allow a translator to do his/her job most efficiently and in line with the latest standards.
Panfrost Gallium3D Flips On AFBC For Bifrost GPUs - Phoronix
Adding to the long list of changes for Mesa 21.0 is the Panfrost Gallium3D driver that provides open-source OpenGL for Arm Mali graphics hardware now supporting Arm Frame Buffer Compression (AFBC) for Bifrost GPUs.
The Panfrost Gallium3D driver has enabled Arm Frame-Buffer Compression on 2D arrays and 3D textures for Bifrost (or just Bifrost v7 for 3D textures). The AFBC support isn't there for the Midgard GPUs also supported by Panfrost.
Tumbling Into the New Year! | LINUX Unplugged 387
We have some strong opinions about the state of openSUSE Tumbleweed. We've secretly been running it for the past week, and share our experience.
mintCast 351.5 – Batting a Thousand
1:40 Linux Innards
1:12:18 Vibrations from the Ether
1:17:37 Check This Out
1:21:21 Outro
In our Innards section, we look back on last year’s predictions, and make new ones.
And finally, the feedback and a couple of suggestions
Russell Coker: Planet Linux Australia
Linux Australia have decided to cease running the Planet installation on planet.linux.org.au. I believe that blogging is still useful and a web page with a feed of Australian Linux blogs is a useful service. So I have started running a new Planet Linux Australia on https://planet.luv.asn.au/. There has been discussion about getting some sort of redirection from the old Linux Australia page, but they don’t seem able to do that.
OpenStreetMap, Easy Peasy for Newbie
Here's my own Open Street Map's basic guide for everybody. To start using OSM, go to MapQuest.com and we will show you the rest.
[...]
Let me share with you. Below is Jakarta, Capital of Indonesia live from Open Street Map. This map is live, you can drag it, move it, zoom it as you wish. You can make a map like this on your website by sharing the embed code. Simpler than this, I can also give you just the link (mapq.st/38dRV54). How to do that?
