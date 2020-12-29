Here's my own Open Street Map's basic guide for everybody. To start using OSM, go to MapQuest.com and we will show you the rest. [...] Let me share with you. Below is Jakarta, Capital of Indonesia live from Open Street Map. This map is live, you can drag it, move it, zoom it as you wish. You can make a map like this on your website by sharing the embed code. Simpler than this, I can also give you just the link (mapq.st/38dRV54). How to do that?

Linux Australia have decided to cease running the Planet installation on planet.linux.org.au. I believe that blogging is still useful and a web page with a feed of Australian Linux blogs is a useful service. So I have started running a new Planet Linux Australia on https://planet.luv.asn.au/. There has been discussion about getting some sort of redirection from the old Linux Australia page, but they don’t seem able to do that.

Adding to the long list of changes for Mesa 21.0 is the Panfrost Gallium3D driver that provides open-source OpenGL for Arm Mali graphics hardware now supporting Arm Frame Buffer Compression (AFBC) for Bifrost GPUs. The Panfrost Gallium3D driver has enabled Arm Frame-Buffer Compression on 2D arrays and 3D textures for Bifrost (or just Bifrost v7 for 3D textures). The AFBC support isn't there for the Midgard GPUs also supported by Panfrost.

tuxtrans is a Desktop GNU/Linux System developed for translators on the basis of the widely used distribution Ubuntu, more specifically the version with the XFCE desktop called Xubuntu. As a Linux distribution listed on Distrowatch it is a full-fledged operating system and includes a broad collection of software applications which allow a translator to do his/her job most efficiently and in line with the latest standards.

I spent some time earlier this year orchestrating a massive experiment for Firefox. We launched a bunch of new features with Firefox 80 and we wanted to understand whether these new features improved our metrics. In the process, I ended up talking with a bunch of Firefox engineers and explaining why we need to run a controlled experiment. There were a few questions that got repeated a lot, so I figure it's worth answering them here. This article is the first in a series I'm writing on building data intuition. This article is targeted at new data scientists or engineers interested in data. I also hope this becomes a useful resource for data scientists, so they can point their stake-holders to this resource.

We bid goodbye to 2020 in style with the release of WordPress 5.6 and the launch of Learn WordPress. But these weren’t the only exciting updates from WordPress in December. Read on to learn more!

President-elect Joe Biden's transition team announced that David Recordon, one of OpenId and oAuth's developers, has been named the White House Director of Technology. Recordon most recently was the VP of infrastructure and security at the non-profit Chan Zuckerberg Initiative Foundation. [...] This isn't Recordon's first time in the White House. During President Barack Obama's term of office, Recordon served as the first Director of White House Information Technology. There, Recordon worked on IT modernization and cybersecurity issues. He's also served as the Biden-Harris transition team's deputy CTO. Recordon will face enormous challenges. With technology and science downplayed by President Donald Trump, he'll need to rebuild the executive branch's technology base. In addition, Recordon will need to help address such technology issues as net neutrality, Big Tech business regulation, broadband expansion, and how the administration gets a grip on next-generation technology such as facial recognition, artificial intelligence, and predictive analytics. Some people will object to Recordon's Facebook connections, but sources who've known him state: "David is one of the good guys," and he "knows his tech and how to get people excited and working together, he'll be great."

Programming Leftovers IBM Advance Toolchain for Linux on Power 13.0-3 released! A new update release for the 13.0 series of the IBM® Advance Toolchain for Linux on Power is now available. [...] The IBM Advance Toolchain for Linux on Power is a set of open source development tools (compiler, debugger and profiling tools) and runtime libraries that allow users to take leading edge advantage of IBM’s latest POWER® hardware features on Linux®.

Nasah Kuma: Think About your audience The new year has got me thinking of how much I have learnt so far about open source and GJS. Usually, contributing to an open source project for the first time is like stepping into the unknown- not knowing how the community will welcome you, how helpful the community members will be or if the skills you have are good enough for a start. In this blog post I will be talking about how my journey has been which might be useful to you thinking of contributing to the GJS debugger. Some months ago, I submitted an initial application for the May 2020 round of the outreachy internships not knowing exactly if I was ready for the journey ahead. Unfortunately I didn’t get through to the contributions phase but the little experience I had from going through the lists of organisations that participated in previous rounds and checking out some of their repositories helped me become more familiar with open source contribution. When the contributions phase for the December 2020 – March 2021 round started, so much confusion set in. Which Organisation should I choose, Why should I choose it and what strategy am I to use to get selected were the questions I kept asking myself. Sooner than later, I finally decided to choose something that in my opinion was not only challenging but will make me feel like part of something great. Due to the fact that I developed a special relationship with JavaScript mainly because it is the first language that helped me understand what programming meant deeply, I chose the GJS project and another project which required JavaScript. I finally put all of my eggs in the GJS basket when I realized that it was a developer tool and because of how quickly my mentor and other community members helped me out when I got stuck. This experience alone made me understand that the community is open to everyone. You just need to be willing to put in the time and be open enough to ask questions.

Wasmer 1.0 Released As The Universal WebAssembly Runtime Outside The Browser - Phoronix As we have been expecting in recent weeks, Wasmer 1.0 has been released as the "universal WebAssembly runtime" for helping to accelerate WASM adoption and new use-cases outside of the web browser.

12 Open-source free Agile and SCRUM project management solutions Agile project management is a project management approach that values and prioritizes human communication and feedback to deliver a quality product. The project is done in sprints, each sprint is aiming to improve the workflow and productivity by learning from the previous step (sprint).

Excellent Free Tutorials to Learn Icon - LinuxLinks Icon is a high-level, general-purpose language that contains a wide variety of features for processing and presenting symbolic data — strings of characters and structures — both as text and as graphic images. Icon has a large repertoire of operations for manipulating structures — records, lists, sets, and tables — and extensive capabilities for processing strings of characters. At the heart of Icon is a goal — directed expression-evaluation mechanism that simplifies many programming tasks. Storage is allocated automatically — you never have to worry about allocating space — and garbage collection reclaims unused space as necessary. Applications of Icon include analysing natural languages, reformatting data, generating computer programs, manipulating formulas, formatting documents, artificial intelligence, rapid prototyping, and graphic display of complex objects, and more. Here’s our recommended free tutorials/articles that’ll help you master Icon.

Russell Coker: Weather and Boinc I just wrote a Perl script to look at the Australian Bureau of Meteorology pages to find the current temperature in an area and then adjust BOINC settings accordingly. The Perl script (in this post after the break, which shouldn’t be in the RSS feed) takes the URL of a Bureau of Meteorology observation point as ARGV[0] and parses that to find the current (within the last hour) temperature. Then successive command line arguments are of the form “24:100” and “30:50” which indicate that at below 24C 100% of CPU cores should be used and below 30C 50% of CPU cores should be used. In warm weather having a couple of workstations in a room running BOINC (or any other CPU intensive task) will increase the temperature and also make excessive noise from cooling fans. To change the number of CPU cores used the script changes /etc/boinc-client/global_prefs_override.xml and then tells BOINC to reload that config file. This code is a little ugly (it doesn’t properly parse XML, it just replaces a line of text) and could fail on a valid configuration file that wasn’t produced by the current BOINC code.

Resize images using Python I love Python, and I've been learning it for a while now. Some time ago, I wrote a Python script where I needed to resize a bunch of images while at the same time keeping the aspect ratio (the proportions) intact. So I looked around and found Pillow, a Python imaging library and "friendly fork" of an old library just called PIL.