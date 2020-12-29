How to Install PHP on Ubuntu 20.04 / 18.04
PHP stands for Hypertext Preprocessor. It is one of the oldest server-side programming languages used to create Dynamic and Responsive Web-App.
The most popular CMS and frameworks like WordPress, Magento, Joomla Drupal, and Laravel are written in PHP Language.
In this guide will cover How to Install PHP on Ubuntu 20.04 or 18.04 with the Apache and Nginx web-server.
Sipeed MAIX-II Dock is an Allwinner V831 powered AIoT vision devkit
Sipeed introduced MAIX development boards powered by Kendryte K210 dual-core RISCV processor with AI accelerators in 2018, and we tested the Maixduino and Grove AI HAT based on the solution using Arduino and Micropython the following year. It works fine for audio and video project requiring AI acceleration at low power, but performance (resolution/fps) is limited. So if you’d like a bit more oomph for your audio & vision AI projects, as well as proper Linux support, Sipeed has just launched MAIX-II Dock powered by Allwinner V831 Cortex-A7 AI camera SoC clocked at up to 800-1000 GHz and 64MB on-chip DDR2 RAM, as well as a Full HD camera and a small display.
Open-source VSCP IoT/M2M automation framework supports Arduino, Raspberry Pi
VSCP (Very Simple Control Protocol) is an open-source IoT framework that works on development boards like Arduino or Raspberry Pi, and lets you control IoT home automation tasks. The framework is highly scalable, has a very low footprint, and as such is specially designed for resource-limited devices. VSCP is an open-source standard protocol for m2m, IoT and other remote control and measurement applications. It enables simple, low-cost devices to be networked together with high-end computers and/or to work as an autonomous system, whatever the communication media is.
How to Install Deepin Desktop in Arch Linux [Complete Guide]
In this guide we explain the steps required to install beautiful Deepin Desktop in Arch Linux.
today's leftovers
