Games: Heroic Games Launcher, The Iron Oath and More
Good News for Linux Gamers! An Unofficial Epic Games Store Launcher for Linux is in Works
Linux gaming is getting more interesting as the open-source community is providing better support and tools for gamers. Now, yet another game launcher — Heroic Games Launcher is here to specifically act as a native alternative to Epic Games Store.
Check out some fresh footage of The Iron Oath, an upcoming turn-based tactical RPG | GamingOnLinux
More turn-based tactical RPG goodness is coming to Linux (whenever it's finished) with The Iron Oath, and Curious Panda Games have released some more up to date footage.
"The Iron Oath is a turn-based tactical RPG within a medieval fantasy setting. Lead, recruit and manage a band of mercenaries who will age, retire and die. Fulfill contracts over decades and centuries, and build your company's renown while navigating an ever-changing world."
Originally funded on Kickstarter where the team managed to raise around $94,524 back in 2017, so it has been in development for a little while now. In March of 2020, they also announced that Humble Games picked them up as the publisher but they have 100% control still.
Loop Hero is a unique looking adventure deck-builder mix with an endless cycle of despair
Loop Hero is a probably the most unique deck-building mix I've seen yet. Coming from Four Quarters and Devolver Digital later in 2021.
Four Quarters originally created Loop Hero under the name of LooPatHerO during a Ludum Dare game jam, and it must have been promising enough since it's coming to a full expanded release. The good news is they will be doing a Linux build, as confirmed on Steam by the developer.
"The Lich has thrown the world into a timeless loop and plunged its inhabitants into never ending chaos. Wield an expanding deck of mystical cards to place enemies, buildings, and terrain along each unique expedition loop for the brave hero. Recover and equip powerful loot for each class of hero for their battles and expand the survivors' camp to reinforce each adventure through the loop. Unlock new classes, new cards, and devious guardians on your quest to shatter the endless cycle of despair."
NERTS! Online is a new free to play online card game from Zachtronics out now | GamingOnLinux
Zachtronics are well known for their excellent puzzle games which often sneak in some form of solitaire, this time around though they've put out a full solitaire style game you play online with friends in NERTS! Online.
"Unlike the rest of our solitaire games, we did not invent Nerts. We learned about it from our artist Kyle, who has played it for years, and started playing it after lunch in the Zachtronics office. Over time we added more to it, including house rules, longer tournaments, and even a theme song."
Them's Fightin' Herds for Linux now planned for the 2.0 update and the port is 'done'
We've been waiting a while now on the upcoming official Linux support for Them's Fightin' Herds and it's coming closer but we're seeing a delay.
"Them’s Fightin’ Herds is an indie fighting game featuring a cast of adorable animals designed by acclaimed cartoon producer Lauren Faust. Beneath the cute and cuddly surface, a serious fighter awaits!"
Originally funded during an IndieGoGo crowdfunding campaign back in 2015, it had Linux and macOS support down as stretch goals where the developer wanted extra funds to complete the ports. The team managed to raise far more than they set as their goals and it later released for Windows in May of 2020.
Linux support was going to be launching with the 1.5 update, which is now going to be the 2.0 update for Linux.
