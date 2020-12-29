today's howtos
-
Getting started with GIT on Linux
Git is a distributed version control system. It is used for tracking changes in any files. It was designed for coordinating work among programmers operating on source code during the software development process. In this article, I will show you the commands to perform basic operations on a Git repository. We will use the Ubuntu server as an OS. The same commands can work on any of the operating systems and just the installation part will be different.
-
How to Check A Software Package Details in Ubuntu Linux | UbuntuHandbook
Looking for detailed information about a software package, e.g., maintainer, dependencies, sources, installed size, etc?
There are a few tools to tell the information of software packages in classic .deb format in Ubuntu Linux. And here I’m going to show you one by one.
-
How to Configure FTP with TLS in Ubuntu – Linux Hint
FTP (File Transfer Protocol) is primarily used to transfer files between computers. FTP works in client-server architecture, in which the client asks for a file from the server and the server returns the required file to the client. On the client machine, the FTP client application is used to communicate with the server. It is also possible to access the FTP server on the browser. By default, FTP communicates over an insecure channel, but it is possible to configure FTP to transfer data over a secure channel. In this tutorial, you will learn how to configure an FTP server with TLS and then use FileZilla as a client application to connect with the FTP Server.
-
How to Configure SPICE Server in Debian 10
The Simple Protocol for Independent Computing Environments or SPICE is a protocol used to access and control remote desktops of virtual machines. It is based on client-server model, where a server (SPICE server) is installed on the host machine and runs a guest VM to be accessed over the Internet. The guest VM is remotely controlled by an client system running a Spice client.
QEMU, a open source machine emulator and virtualizer, uses SPICE server to provide remote desktop capabilities. QEMU executes the guest code directly on the host CPU. This improves performance QEMU itself uses KVM (Kernel-based Virtual Machine), a linux kernel module, to perform hardware virtualization.
-
How to Install Vagrant Virtual Machine Manager on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
Vagrant is a command-line tool used by developers to manage different virtual machines. To use Vagrant in their system, users need to have either VirtualBox, or Hyper-V, or Docker installed in their systems. The plugin system of Vagrant also provides VMware support. Vagrant is used by developers on large scale to set-up their development environment and make use of it all across the various operating systems.
Vagrant can be installed on various Linux platforms, here we will use Ubuntu as the basis. In this tutorial, we will walk users through the installation of Vagrant on an Ubuntu 20.04 system. We will be using VirtualBox as the virtualization backend.
-
How to Ping Ports on a Remote Host - buildVirtual
This article is all about the different methods you can use to ping ports to help in troubleshooting network connectivity issues. The ping command is available across just about every device you can log in to, making it the go to tool to use to verify network connectivity to a remote host.
-
How to Upload a File using PHP & Ajax - Anto Online
This post will show you how to upload a file using PHP & Ajax. File handling can sometimes require quite unique solutions. The conventional way of file upload is using a <form> tag. This solution works for many cases. But you might need to add some innovation when you need to upload without the form tag to avoid submitting the form.
Practically speaking
There are some points where submitting a form might not be useful. For example, you can be working on a products page. And, you want to give the user the option to upload and delete the product images. In this case, you do not want the form to submit. At the same time, you would want to update the images.
-
GIMP: How to Resize Image?
While GIMP offers a ton of value and power, oftentimes, people find it difficult to operate. It’s understandable as GIMP isn’t the simplest image editor out there. While having tons of features is a boon, it also complicates things for novice users. However, once learned, GIMP is quite powerful.
In image editing, readjusting the dimensions of an image is a common task. For the most part, image resizing is necessary if it’s too large to fit the target job. For example, an image with 1920x1080px resolution needs to be scaled down for the thumbnail.
GIMP offers simple methods to resize an image to the desired dimension.
-
How to Use AWK on Linux – Linux Hint
The utilities Linux offer often follow the UNIX philosophy of design. Any tool should be small, use plain text for I/O, and operate in a modular manner. Thanks to the legacy, we have some of the finest text processing functionalities with the help of tools like sed and awk.
In Linux, the awk tool comes pre-installed on all Linux distros. AWK itself is a programming language. The AWK tool is just an interpreter of the AWK programming language. In this guide, check out how to use AWK on Linux.
-
How to Use Termux to Run Command Line Linux Apps in Android – Linux Hint
This article covers a guide on the “Termux” Android app that allows you to run command-line programs and scripts on Android devices.
Termux is an open-source terminal emulator application that works on Android devices. It also works as a sort of mini Linux OS, packed with many tools and utilities you commonly see in desktop Linux distributions. You can use Termux to install and run numerous command-line apps through its own package manager. No root access is required to install and run Termux on Android. You can even use a lightweight desktop environment GUIs without hardware acceleration through Termux (via VNC), but they may be slow and not exactly usable on small screen touch devices. Termux is extremely popular among developers and other users who want to access CLI Linux apps on Android. It is the closest thing you get to a Linux OS on Android, and it is a pleasure to use with its touch-optimized interface suitable for small screen devices. Termux features additional keyboard actions making it easy to input symbols, and also features auto-completion through the <TAB> action key located in the top row of the on-screen keyboard.
-
How to enable HTTPS and SSL termination in a Quarkus app - Red Hat Developer
When it comes to the container world, it is common to have an application deployed to a cluster that needs to be secured. In this article, I will show you how to enable HTTPS and SSL termination for a Quarkus application that is running in Red Hat OpenShift.
-
How to install deepin 20.1 - YouTube
In this video, I am going to show how to install deepin 20.1.
-
Neomutt Beginner Tutorial – Linux Hint
“All email clients suck, this one just sucks less!” Quote from the lead developer. Checking email requires a web-based front-end or a separate mail client. These require graphical environments, with few exceptions. Neomutt is one such exception. With Neomutt, you can check your emails on the command line in a separate application. You may be limited when it comes to web-based emails, but there are workarounds also for that inconvenience.
-
Linux “getopts” Example – Linux Hint
“getopts” is a very useful command in Linux that is mostly incorporated within bash scripts to take flags and arguments as inputs from the user. To further elaborate on the usage of this command in Linux Mint 20, we will be sharing with you two different examples of its usage in this article.
-
Visualize Apache Logs with ELK Stack – Linux Hint
Monitoring and analyzing logs for various infrastructures in real-time can be a very tedious job. When dealing with services like web servers that constantly log data, the process can very be complex and nearly impossible.
As such, knowing how to use tools to monitor, visualize, and analyze logs in real-time can help you trace and troubleshoot problems and monitor suspicious system activities.
This tutorial will discuss how you can use one of the best real-time log collections and analyzing tools- ELK. Using ELK, commonly known as Elasticsearch, Logstash, and Kibana, you can collect, log, and analyze data from an apache web server in real-time.
-
What is Cat EOF in Bash Script? – Linux Hint
The EOF operator is used in many programming languages. This operator stands for the end of the file. This means that wherever a compiler or an interpreter encounters this operator, it will receive an indication that the file it was reading has ended. Similarly, in bash, the EOF operator is used to specify the end of the file. When this operator is paired with the “cat” command in bash, it can be used to serve various other purposes.
It is generally used either to print the text of a file in the terminal or to copy the contents of a file to another specified location. The “cat” command, followed by the file name, allows you to view the contents of any file in the Linux terminal. However, instead of performing this step to view the contents of a file, we can simply incorporate this step into our bash script to serve the same purpose. This article shows you the usage of the Cat EOF operator in a bash script in Linux Mint 20 with examples.
-
OpenLDAP beginner guide – Linux Hint
OpenLDAP is a free and open-source implementation of LDAP(Lightweight Directory Access Protocol). Many organizations use the LDAP protocol for centralized authentication and directory access services over a network. OpenLDAP is developed by the OpenLDAP Project and organized by the OpenLDAP Foundation.
-
Linux vmstat Command Tutorial for Beginners – Linux Hint
As a system administrator, or even as a normal computer user, you may want to keep a keen eye on all the activities and operations taking place in your computer system. Obviously, you cannot break your hardware to see what is happening; rather, you will need a software utility to do so.
The vmstat command in Linux is used for this exact purpose. Vstat is an acronym that stands for Virtual Memory Statistics Reporter and performs this very operation on your system. This article provides a beginner’s guide on the vmstat command in Linux Mint 20.
-
Linux lsblk Command Tutorial For Beginners
Wikipedia defines a device file or special file as an interface to a device driver that appears in a file system as if it were an ordinary file. Block devices include Hard disks, Flash drives, Optical media, etc.
This tutorial discusses how to use the lsblk command to display information about block devices in a system. The tool utilizes the /sys virtual filesystem to fetch information about the devices. However, it’s worth noting that the tool does not display the RAM disk in the output.
-
Linux Kernel Makefile Explained – Linux Hint
In software development, the process of creating and managing large code repositories can become very complex easily.
To manage and reduce this complexity, software developers organize code in small files that link to specific modules. Developers can compile each of these files separately and then link them together to create a final software executable.
An example of this is C projects made up of source code files in .c extensions and software interfaces in .h extensions. Each source file gets compiled together with the header files to create. o objects linked together using libraries, thereby creating executable files.
To perform this process, software developers use tools, such as Make, to automate the build process and required file dependencies. Make uses Makefiles to manage the behavior of the compilation process.
-
Linux Chmod Command Tutorial for Beginners – Linux Hint
Most of the fresh users to Linux are searching for a way via the command prompt to modify the file/directory permissions. Those users would be pleased to know that there is a command - dubbed or chmod, e.g. change mode - that help you do this quickly. Chmod modifies each document's rights by mode, in which the mode specifies the privileges to be updated. You may designate a mode with octal numerical or letters.
-
A Simple Guide to Create, Open, and Edit bash_profile
The .bash_profile is used for customizing the user configuration settings. This file is located in the home directory and is mostly hidden. The .bash_profile files are considered as configuration scripts. They can include variable specifications, export variables, and login commands such as mail or news search.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 386 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
How to Install PHP on Ubuntu 20.04 / 18.04
PHP stands for Hypertext Preprocessor. It is one of the oldest server-side programming languages used to create Dynamic and Responsive Web-App. The most popular CMS and frameworks like WordPress, Magento, Joomla Drupal, and Laravel are written in PHP Language. In this guide will cover How to Install PHP on Ubuntu 20.04 or 18.04 with the Apache and Nginx web-server.
Android Leftovers
Here's a few of the Linux games we're excited to see through 2021
Looking forward to 2021 for gaming on Linux? We are and there's plenty of sweet indie games coming to get interested in and follow along. Now and then we like to stop, slow down a moment and just take it all in as so many announcements get lost in a vast ocean of news. Here's just a small slice of games and expansions confirmed for Linux desktop support through 2021, hand-picked for those that look like they could be worth keeping an eye on. Some have likely been mentioned across other articles but this is a fresh gathering for you. Some will be entering Early Access, some leaving to hit the big 1.0. Not everything has an up to date trailer but we're including one where we can.
Sipeed MAIX-II Dock is an Allwinner V831 powered AIoT vision devkit
Sipeed introduced MAIX development boards powered by Kendryte K210 dual-core RISCV processor with AI accelerators in 2018, and we tested the Maixduino and Grove AI HAT based on the solution using Arduino and Micropython the following year. It works fine for audio and video project requiring AI acceleration at low power, but performance (resolution/fps) is limited. So if you’d like a bit more oomph for your audio & vision AI projects, as well as proper Linux support, Sipeed has just launched MAIX-II Dock powered by Allwinner V831 Cortex-A7 AI camera SoC clocked at up to 800-1000 GHz and 64MB on-chip DDR2 RAM, as well as a Full HD camera and a small display.
Recent comments
11 hours 10 min ago
18 hours 23 min ago
20 hours 52 min ago
23 hours 20 min ago
1 day 51 min ago
1 day 7 hours ago
1 day 9 hours ago
1 day 14 hours ago
1 day 16 hours ago
2 days 2 hours ago