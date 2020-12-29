Linux Mint 20.1 Ulyssa Available for Download. This is What’s New
Linux Mint 20.1 Ulyssa release .ISOs are ready to download from the mirrors as they are still getting updates. The official announcement to follow shortly. Take a look at what's new in Linux Mint 20.1 and how to download/upgrade.
Linux Mint 20.1 is based on the Ubuntu 20.04.1 LTS point release in the Focal Fossa series and comes with the long-term supported Linux 5.4 kernel series. It comes as an update to the Linux Mint 20 “Ulyana” release, which is based on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS and supported until 2025. As expected, Linux Mint 20.1 includes various refinements, updated packages, as well as some new features to make your Linux Mint experience more enjoyable. But if you’re already using Linux Mint 20 and you have all the updates installed on your system, there’s no need to download the new ISO images.
