IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers
Fedora 34 Looks To Sign Individual Files Within RPMs
Yet another big change being eyed for Fedora 34 is to sign individual files within shipped RPM packages. The signatures will use the Linux Integrity Measurement Architecture (IMA) and in turn can be used to enforce run-time policies around only allowing the execution of trusted files.
The proposal laid out this week is to sign all files within Fedora RPMs with IMA signatures. The signatures will be made using a key held by the Fedora Infrastructure team.
Outreachy - December 2020 round : Meet the interns! – Fedora Community Blog
The results of Outreachy are out and our interns have been working on their tasks for a few weeks now! Outreachy is a paid, remote internship program that helps traditionally underrepresented people in tech make their first contributions to Free and Open Source Software (FOSS) communities. Fedora is participating in this round of Outreachy as a mentoring organization. We have three interns for this round which started on mid December, 2020 and goes until March, 2021. We asked our Outreachy interns to tell us some things about themselves!
Automate your SAP HANA Scale-Up System Replication Deployment with High Availability
Career and certification guides to advance sysadmin careers | Enable Sysadmin
What are you going to do to continue to advance your career or enhance the practice of this shared sysadmin craft? These six guides can help improve your career.
SELinux troubleshooting and pitfalls | Enable Sysadmin
SELinux can be challenging to troubleshoot, but by understanding the components of the service, you can handle whatever challenges it throws your way.
The Level Up Hour (S1E20): Kubernetes and Docker Deprecation
Security Leftovers
IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Linux Mint 20.1 “Ulyssa” Is Now Available for Download, This Is What’s New
Linux Mint 20.1 is based on the Ubuntu 20.04.1 LTS point release in the Focal Fossa series and comes with the long-term supported Linux 5.4 kernel series. It comes as an update to the Linux Mint 20 “Ulyana” release, which is based on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS and supported until 2025. As expected, Linux Mint 20.1 includes various refinements, updated packages, as well as some new features to make your Linux Mint experience more enjoyable. But if you’re already using Linux Mint 20 and you have all the updates installed on your system, there’s no need to download the new ISO images.
