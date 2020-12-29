theBeat – audio player (and gdu)
Linux offers a huge array of open source music players. And many of them are high quality. I’ve reviewed the vast majority for LinuxLinks, but I’m endeavoring to explore every free music player in case there’s an undiscovered gem.
theBeat is an audio player that’s based on Phonon, the multimedia API provided by KDE and is the standard abstraction for handling multimedia streams within KDE software.
theBeat is free and open source software built using Qt.
Also: gdu Is A Fast Console Disk Usage Analyzer (Alternative To ncdu, du, Etc.)
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 483 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Security Leftovers
IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Linux Mint 20.1 “Ulyssa” Is Now Available for Download, This Is What’s New
Linux Mint 20.1 is based on the Ubuntu 20.04.1 LTS point release in the Focal Fossa series and comes with the long-term supported Linux 5.4 kernel series. It comes as an update to the Linux Mint 20 “Ulyana” release, which is based on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS and supported until 2025. As expected, Linux Mint 20.1 includes various refinements, updated packages, as well as some new features to make your Linux Mint experience more enjoyable. But if you’re already using Linux Mint 20 and you have all the updates installed on your system, there’s no need to download the new ISO images.
Recent comments
25 min 48 sec ago
13 hours 2 min ago
20 hours 16 min ago
22 hours 44 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 9 hours ago
1 day 10 hours ago
1 day 16 hours ago
1 day 18 hours ago