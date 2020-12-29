What are you going to do to continue to advance your career or enhance the practice of this shared sysadmin craft? These six guides can help improve your career.

The results of Outreachy are out and our interns have been working on their tasks for a few weeks now! Outreachy is a paid, remote internship program that helps traditionally underrepresented people in tech make their first contributions to Free and Open Source Software (FOSS) communities. Fedora is participating in this round of Outreachy as a mentoring organization. We have three interns for this round which started on mid December, 2020 and goes until March, 2021. We asked our Outreachy interns to tell us some things about themselves!

Yet another big change being eyed for Fedora 34 is to sign individual files within shipped RPM packages. The signatures will use the Linux Integrity Measurement Architecture (IMA) and in turn can be used to enforce run-time policies around only allowing the execution of trusted files. The proposal laid out this week is to sign all files within Fedora RPMs with IMA signatures. The signatures will be made using a key held by the Fedora Infrastructure team.

Impacted are PHP-based websites running a vulnerable version of the web-app creation tool Zend Framework and some Laminas Project releases. Versions of the popular developer tool Zend Framework and its successor Laminas Project can be abused by an attacker to execute remote code on PHP-based websites, if they are running web-based applications that are vulnerable to attack.

Programming Leftovers Use of number_format() Function in PHP – Linux Hint The number_format() function is used to format the number of data. It is a built-in function of PHP that is also used to format a number with grouped thousands. It returns a string value based on the parameters used in this function. The purposes of using different parameters of this function and how this function can be used to format the number have been shown in this tutorial.

Use of mail() Function in PHP on Ubuntu – Linux Hint The mail() function is a built-in PHP function that is used to send email from the localhost. But some configurations are required to send email using this function. You will need the real mail server information for setting up the configuration. You can use the mail server information of your active hosting server, or you can use any free mail server information. A Gmail account and the SMTP server information of Gmail are used in this tutorial to send email using the mail() function.

Use of preg_match() Function in PHP – Linux Hint The regular expression is a particular pattern that can be used to match, search, and replace any particular string in text data. It is a powerful feature of any programming language. It is mainly used to perform different types of form validations, such as validating email, checking the phone format, validating the username and password fields of the login form, etc. Any particular content of the text can be search and replaced using a regular expression pattern. It is also called regex or RegExp. Different types of symbols are used to define the regex pattern. Many built-in functions exist in PHP for the regular expression. preg_match() function is one of them. This function is used for matching a particular pattern in string data. How the preg_match() function can be used in PHP for performing various tasks is explained in this tutorial.

Use of join() Function in PHP – Linux Hint join() function works similarly as the other built-in function of PHP named implode(). It is used to create a string value by combining the values of the array. This function uses a particular delimiter to combine the array values. The empty string(”) is used as the default delimiter of this function if no delimiter is used. How the join() function can be used in PHP is shown in this tutorial.

Use of implode() Function in PHP – Linux Hint implode() is a built-in function of PHP that generates a string value by combining the elements of an array with a delimiter. It works like another built-in function of PHP, join(). This function is used for various purposes in the script. For example, when we need to pass the string data with space from one script to another, then the string data can be converted into an array using another built-in function, explode(), before passing the data into another script. The original string data can be retrieved from the array in the second script using the implode() function. How this function can be used in a PHP script is shown in this tutorial.

Object Lifetime and Storage Duration in C++ While creating an object, its location in memory has to be established, before it is initialized. Initialization means putting value into the location. The lifetime of an object starts just after initialization. When an object dies, its location (storage), which the object occupied is released and then the computer is shut down or the storage is taken up (used) by another object. Releasing a storage means, making the identifier or pointer that occupied the storage, invalid. The lifetime of an object ends, when its storage is released. Some time is needed to create an object. Some time is needed to kill an object. When talking about an object, two things are involved: the location which is the storage, and the value. The meaning of lifetime and storage duration are similar; but the duration is seen more from the point of view of the location than from the point of view of the value. The storage duration is the time from when a location is associated to an object to the time when the location is dissociated from the object. The rest of this article illustrates the object lifetime, and briefly explains the different storage durations. You should have basic knowledge in C++ in order to understand this article. You should also have knowledge in C++ scope.

MySQL Workbench Tutorial for Ubuntu MySQL Workbench is a cross-platform GUI client for MySQL database users and administrators. Workbench makes the task easier for database admins by providing important tools to manage databases and users, creating databases, running SQL queries, setting up and configuring servers, and many more. It is a powerful tool that enables us to visualize modules for creating, executing, and optimizing several queries. So, in this article, I am going to give a tour of MySQL Workbench and show you how to use it.

Guido van Rossum: Python creator whose work simplified coding This computer programming pioneer created the Python programming language, contributed a glob() routine to BSD Unix and aided in developing the ABC programming language.