In the new TechRepublic Premium series “From start to finish,” we’re going to explore the various things you can do with a Linux server from—you guessed it— start to finish. In other words, we won’t leave out any steps, so you won’t have to refer to another tutorial to complete the process. The only step we will leave out is the installation of Linux, as we’ll assume you have the platform already up and running and ready to serve your needs.

You can type every command or you can put them in a text file and run that one script. The latter is more convenient. I have a personal github to install elements after every clean install at github.

Tux Paint is a free, Open Source Cross-platform drawing software for children between ages 3 to 12. Tux Paint works on Windows, Linux, Android, macOS, and other systems. Tux Paint recently released a new major update 0.9.25. This tutorial will be helpful for the beginners to install Tux Paint 0.9.25 in Fedora 33 and CentOS 8.x, CentOS 7.x systems.

Admins are obsessed with statistics. It makes sense, given that knowing those stats can mean the difference between a smoothly running server and one that cannot handle the necessary load or traffic. To that end, IT pros go to great lengths to gather the statistics of their servers. And Linux admins have a vast array of tools for that task. One such tool is the curses-based Saidar. Saidar is an easy-to-use command line tool that can present stats for CPU, processes, load, memory, swap, network and disk I/O, and file systems information. That's all important information--especially when you're tasked with keeping those servers running well.

On Linux, we encrypt our partitions and entire disk using Linux Unified Key Setup-on-disk-format (LUKS) for security and privacy reasons. We unlock LUKS protected disk by providing a passphrase at boot time. You need to be in front of your computer or use a remote console to open the encrypted disk under Linux at boot time. However, if your system is in the basement, remote datacenter/office, or upstairs office, you won’t able to unlock and boot your Linux box. We can use the Dropbear SSH server for LUKS encrypted Debian or Ubuntu or any other Linux distro via SSH to solve this problem. Let us see how to unlock LUKS using Dropbear SSH keys in Linux at boot time.

Unless you have been living under a rock, you would know what SPOTIFY is, but for those who still don’t know. Spotify is now one of the most popular applications to stream music on your Desktop or phone.

Today we are looking at how to install MetaTrader 4 (MT4) with the IG Broker on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

One of the features that make REDIS a good caching application is the ability to configure a cluster with one master/primary & one or more slaves/secondary servers. In this tutorial, we will learn to set up redis replication in our Linux servers. For the purpose of this tutorial, we will be creating a single Primary & a single secondary server. So let’s discuss the pre-requisites for setting up redis replication.

My PaperWM desktop, as I write this post. Just before Christmas I decided to try out a GNOME extension I'd read about, PaperWM. It looked promising, but I was a little nervous about breaking my existing workflow, which was heavily reliant on the Put Windows extension. It's great! I have had to carefully un-train some of my muscle memory but it seems to be worth it. It seems to strike a great balance between the rigidity of a tile-based window manager and a more traditional floating-windows one.

One of the neat things about GNOME Shell is that it’s pretty tweakable - to some degree - to customise it to a user’s preferences. I know some people use GNOME Shell stock experience. I don’t. I have previously written about some of my must-have extensions and add-ons. This supplements that with what I do to further tweak my (currently) Ubuntu 20.10 system to my liking.

GNU/Linux: Dell, History, and OpenStack Dell expands its Optiplex Ultra line of PC-in-a-monitor-stand computers Both the OptiPlex 7090 Ultra and OptiPlex 3090 Ultra are available with up to 64GB of DDR4-3200 memory, M. 2230 PCIe NVMe SSD and/or 2.5 inch hard drives, and support for Windows 10 or Ubuntu Linux.

From Unix to Linux: Key Trends in the Evolution of Operating Systems (Part 3) The previous article in this series examining the roots of Linux and Unix was something of an apotheosis to the BSD operating system. BSD remains significant in computer history, and important installations of BSD can still be found. Marshall Kirk McKusick, when commenting on the article, said that today, FreeBSD can be found in the Sony Playstation, Netflix servers, Juniper routers, and elsewhere. Indeed, BSD is important enough for the Linux Professional Institute to offer certification as a BSD Specialist. But somehow BSD got passed by in the 1980s as Unix became the most important operating system in the world. The attention went to other variants, even though some—such as SunOS, the flagship software of Sun Microsystems—were based on BSD. [...] Bauer also attributes the burgeoning of GNU/Linux to two distinguishing traits: the strength of its distributions and the license under which it was developed. Regarding distributions, he says: "From very early on users could choose between militantly free distributions like Slackware and Debian, commercial distributions with structured training and support programs like Red Hat and SuSE, and all points between. But this diversity hasn't (yet) led to any disruptive schisms in Linux kernel development. Early in Linux's evolution, this combination of commercial support contracts and kernel-development stability helped make Linux a viable choice for hosting network services for large corporations." Bauer's other point concerns the GNU General Public License (GPL), which requires anyone distributing the software to donate back any changes they make. BSD's license falls into the permissive camp, which allows users to build on the software without opening up their changes. Although it makes sense that the more restrictive license would increase contributions, I am not persuaded that it makes a big difference. Companies that use free software have many incentives to get their changes back into the "core" regardless of legal constraints. Several reviewers of this article report that the GPL's legal pressure increases the efforts made by companies to contribute back their code. McKusick claims, however, that FreeBSD has more committers than Linux, making the process for accepting commits easier to navigate. [...] In this article, we saw the failure of two important attempts to unify and drive forward Unix. BSD and the OSF both withered even as Unix became critical to computing. Perhaps part of their problem was that both BSD and the OSF depended on fairly traditional development processes. Version control was primitive (CVS came into use only during the late 1980s) and testing was seen as a task for a separate QA team. The management of people and personalities was even less understood. Under such conditions, an orderly and convivial development model for Unix seemed impossible. But the Internet was growing and with it new opportunities for collaborative production. The final article in this series starts with that elusive promise. Programmers were exploring new models for distributed development in the early 1990s, including a 19-year-old computer science student named Linus Torvalds.

OpenStack for telcos by Canonical OpenStack has been around for a good while now, and many of us associate it with the period of IT technology’s initial transition from individual appliance implementation on hardware, to cloud compute and virtualisation. And yet in 2020 we cannot skip this topic when talking telco infrastructure. So how is OpenStack still pertinent to telco organisations, and what in broad terms is new and exciting or worth discussing today about OpenStack? Simply put, OpenStack remains at the heart of the telco infrastructure, as it is still the primary building block across an entire stack, consisting – for example – of MAAS for bare metal provisioning, Kubernetes for container orchestration, and Juju for operators. When thinking about an infrastructure like this, there’s still a need today for a software that’s managing distributed compute network and storage resources, exposing them as a single pool that’s available for the end users. And we see OpenStack constantly gaining momentum in that space.