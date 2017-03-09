Language Selection

Why you should wade into the CentOS Stream before selling it short

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Thursday 7th of January 2021 02:02:41 AM
Red Hat

I'll preface this by saying it's all a matter of taste and familiarity. I've been using Ubuntu Server as my go-to for years. Why? Because that particular platform never gets in my way of getting things done. CentOS, on the other hand, does. Whether it's SELinux, networking or a lack of software I need to use, something always seems to threaten to trip me up when deploying CentOS.

I understand why. CentOS places quite the premium on security and it shows, at nearly every corner. However, that doesn't mean Ubuntu Server is a slacker, when it comes to server hardening. Given the nature of what I do, there's not always time to be mucking around with the hurdles CentOS puts in place. I need to be able to get things done cleaning, efficiently, and without issue. I need to be able to figure out how something is done, do it, and write about it. Ubuntu Server makes that workflow much easier than CentOS.

Raspberry Pi 4 and Embedded Development

  • Carrier board extends Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 with PCIe, SATA

    On Indiegogo: a $134 “Over:Board” Mini-ITX carrier for the Raspberry Pi CM4 with a full-sized PCIe slot, GbE, COM, 2x HDMI, a USB 2.0 hub, USB-based SATA and audio, an RTC, and a 24V ATX input. In October, we covered a Turin Pi 2 Mini-ITX carrier board that can cluster up to four Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 boards. Now on Indiegogo you can find a Mini-ITX board designed to extend a single RPi CM4 with features including dual HDMI, SATA, and full-size PCIe. The carrier fits inside standard Mini-ITX, Micro-ATX, and ATX cases.

  • Pi add-on offers M.2 for 5G and mini-PCIe for 4G and NB-IoT

    Akari’s $69-and-up “Industrial 5G/4G Raspberry Pi Base Shield” has launched on Kickstarter with an M.2 slot for 5G and a mini-PCIe slot for 4G/NB-IoT. The kit offers 15KV ESD protection, RTC, DIO, USB, and serial I/O. A two-year old Japanese firm called Akari has gone to Kickstarter to launch a 5G/4G add-on for the Raspberry Pi and 40-pin compatibles. The Industrial 5G/4G Raspberry Pi Base Shield starts at $69 for the PCB-only early bird, $99 with a shell (case), $185 with a shell and 4G/NB-IoT modem, and $399 with a shell and 5G modem. There are also volume discounts that include choice of shell color.

    •  
  • Choosing a Host Operating System for Embedded Development

Run your own Open-source Trello Alternative with Wekan

Trello is a popular free Kanban-based project management service. Many developers use it for issue/ bug tracking, project management and more. Kanban is a popular agile framework among developers, DevOps and software engineers. It is proven to boost productivity and simplify the production process. While Trello is a completely free of service, as it does not require any fee to register and start creating project boards, forming teams starting to get the work done. It is not ideal for companies which want to work on their own platform. So, here comes Wekan which is the open-source equivalent for Trello, which include almost all Trello's features with a self-hosted package ready to install on any server of choice. Read more

Screencasts and Videos: Manjaro 20.2.1, Allison Randal, Going Linux and More

  • Manjaro 20.2.1 Run Through

    In this video, we are looking at Manjaro 20.2.1, the XFCE edition.

  • Manjaro 20.2.1

    Today we are looking at Manjaro 20.2.1. It comes with Linux Kernel 5.9, XFCE 4.14, and uses about 500 600MB of ram when idling. Enjoy!

  • FLOSS Weekly 611: The FLOSS Ecosystem - Allison Randal, FLOSS Landscape

    Nobody sees or understands the big FLOSS story better than Allison Randal, a veteran of .ORGs for Perl, Python, Parrot, Openstack, Software Freedom, Open Usage, and FLOSS; .COMs that include HP, Canonical, SUSE and O'Reilly; plus countless events for all those entities, among many more. Allison joins Doc Searls and Jonathan Bennett for an exciting and knowledge-packed hour exploring what she calls the "three legs of the FLOSS stool": developers, companies and foundations. Putting into perspective everything from Red Hat dropping CentOS to the migration of one foundation from OpenStack to Open Infrastructure. For a view across the FLOSS landscape, you can't beat the hour you'll enjoy here.

  • Hsetroot: A Better Minimal Wallpaper Setter?

    Recently I looked at xwallpaper a super minimal Xorg wallpaper setter but some people suggested that I also go and check out hsetroot which is basically xsetroot with some nice additions to it.

  • Going Linux #401 · Listener Feedback

    From creepy behavior online to media server updates to suggestions on mobile phones on Linux, file permissions, Pulse Audio, PDFs, and computer hardware designed for Linux, we have it all in this first episode of 2021!

  • How Fedora WON 2020 for Desktop Linux - 4 Reasons

    Fedora 33 became a well-loved release for the Fedora Project last year? Why is that? Let's discuss.

GNOME Desktop: GNOME Shell Tweaks and PaperWM

  • Alan Pope: My GNOME Tweaks

    One of the neat things about GNOME Shell is that it’s pretty tweakable - to some degree - to customise it to a user’s preferences. I know some people use GNOME Shell stock experience. I don’t. I have previously written about some of my must-have extensions and add-ons. This supplements that with what I do to further tweak my (currently) Ubuntu 20.10 system to my liking.

  • Jonathan Dowland: PaperWM

    My PaperWM desktop, as I write this post. Just before Christmas I decided to try out a GNOME extension I'd read about, PaperWM. It looked promising, but I was a little nervous about breaking my existing workflow, which was heavily reliant on the Put Windows extension. It's great! I have had to carefully un-train some of my muscle memory but it seems to be worth it. It seems to strike a great balance between the rigidity of a tile-based window manager and a more traditional floating-windows one.

