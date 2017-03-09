Stable Kernels: 5.10.5, 5.4.87, and 4.19.165

I'm announcing the release of the 5.10.5 kernel. All users of the 5.10 kernel series must upgrade. The updated 5.10.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.10.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s... thanks, greg k-h Also: Linux 5.4.87 Linux 4.19.165