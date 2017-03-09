Why you should wade into the CentOS Stream before selling it short
I'll preface this by saying it's all a matter of taste and familiarity. I've been using Ubuntu Server as my go-to for years. Why? Because that particular platform never gets in my way of getting things done. CentOS, on the other hand, does. Whether it's SELinux, networking or a lack of software I need to use, something always seems to threaten to trip me up when deploying CentOS.
I understand why. CentOS places quite the premium on security and it shows, at nearly every corner. However, that doesn't mean Ubuntu Server is a slacker, when it comes to server hardening. Given the nature of what I do, there's not always time to be mucking around with the hurdles CentOS puts in place. I need to be able to get things done cleaning, efficiently, and without issue. I need to be able to figure out how something is done, do it, and write about it. Ubuntu Server makes that workflow much easier than CentOS.
