Raspberry Pi 4 and Embedded Development
On Indiegogo: a $134 “Over:Board” Mini-ITX carrier for the Raspberry Pi CM4 with a full-sized PCIe slot, GbE, COM, 2x HDMI, a USB 2.0 hub, USB-based SATA and audio, an RTC, and a 24V ATX input.
In October, we covered a Turin Pi 2 Mini-ITX carrier board that can cluster up to four Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 boards. Now on Indiegogo you can find a Mini-ITX board designed to extend a single RPi CM4 with features including dual HDMI, SATA, and full-size PCIe. The carrier fits inside standard Mini-ITX, Micro-ATX, and ATX cases.
Akari’s $69-and-up “Industrial 5G/4G Raspberry Pi Base Shield” has launched on Kickstarter with an M.2 slot for 5G and a mini-PCIe slot for 4G/NB-IoT. The kit offers 15KV ESD protection, RTC, DIO, USB, and serial I/O.
A two-year old Japanese firm called Akari has gone to Kickstarter to launch a 5G/4G add-on for the Raspberry Pi and 40-pin compatibles. The Industrial 5G/4G Raspberry Pi Base Shield starts at $69 for the PCB-only early bird, $99 with a shell (case), $185 with a shell and 4G/NB-IoT modem, and $399 with a shell and 5G modem. There are also volume discounts that include choice of shell color.
Run your own Open-source Trello Alternative with Wekan
Trello is a popular free Kanban-based project management service. Many developers use it for issue/ bug tracking, project management and more. Kanban is a popular agile framework among developers, DevOps and software engineers. It is proven to boost productivity and simplify the production process.
While Trello is a completely free of service, as it does not require any fee to register and start creating project boards, forming teams starting to get the work done. It is not ideal for companies which want to work on their own platform.
So, here comes Wekan which is the open-source equivalent for Trello, which include almost all Trello's features with a self-hosted package ready to install on any server of choice.
Screencasts and Videos: Manjaro 20.2.1, Allison Randal, Going Linux and More
In this video, we are looking at Manjaro 20.2.1, the XFCE edition.
Today we are looking at Manjaro 20.2.1. It comes with Linux Kernel 5.9, XFCE 4.14, and uses about 500 600MB of ram when idling. Enjoy!
Nobody sees or understands the big FLOSS story better than Allison Randal, a veteran of .ORGs for Perl, Python, Parrot, Openstack, Software Freedom, Open Usage, and FLOSS; .COMs that include HP, Canonical, SUSE and O'Reilly; plus countless events for all those entities, among many more. Allison joins Doc Searls and Jonathan Bennett for an exciting and knowledge-packed hour exploring what she calls the "three legs of the FLOSS stool": developers, companies and foundations. Putting into perspective everything from Red Hat dropping CentOS to the migration of one foundation from OpenStack to Open Infrastructure. For a view across the FLOSS landscape, you can't beat the hour you'll enjoy here.
Recently I looked at xwallpaper a super minimal Xorg wallpaper setter but some people suggested that I also go and check out hsetroot which is basically xsetroot with some nice additions to it.
From creepy behavior online to media server updates to suggestions on mobile phones on Linux, file permissions, Pulse Audio, PDFs, and computer hardware designed for Linux, we have it all in this first episode of 2021!
Fedora 33 became a well-loved release for the Fedora Project last year? Why is that? Let's discuss.
GNOME Desktop: GNOME Shell Tweaks and PaperWM
One of the neat things about GNOME Shell is that it’s pretty tweakable - to some degree - to customise it to a user’s preferences. I know some people use GNOME Shell stock experience. I don’t. I have previously written about some of my must-have extensions and add-ons. This supplements that with what I do to further tweak my (currently) Ubuntu 20.10 system to my liking.
My PaperWM desktop, as I write this post.
Just before Christmas I decided to try out a GNOME extension I'd read about, PaperWM. It looked promising, but I was a little nervous about breaking my existing workflow, which was heavily reliant on the Put Windows extension.
It's great! I have had to carefully un-train some of my muscle memory but it seems to be worth it. It seems to strike a great balance between the rigidity of a tile-based window manager and a more traditional floating-windows one.
