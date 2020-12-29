Cam-equipped dev kit runs Linux on NPU-equipped Allwinner V831
Sipeed’S $28.80 “Sipeed MAIX-II Dock” dev kit runs Linux on a MAIX-II module with a 1GHz Cortex-A7 Allwinner V831 SoC equipped with a 0.23-TOPS NPU and 64MB DDR2. The Dock adds a 2MP HD camera, WiFi, 2x USB Type-C, and more.
Sipeed has launched a second-gen, AI-enabled MAIX-II module that runs Linux. The module is avaialable on a Sipeed MAIX-II Dock development kit that extends it with a camera, WiFi, and other features. Designed for deep learning vision applications, the SBC is available for $28.80 at Seeed.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 201 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Cam-equipped dev kit runs Linux on NPU-equipped Allwinner V831
Sipeed’S $28.80 “Sipeed MAIX-II Dock” dev kit runs Linux on a MAIX-II module with a 1GHz Cortex-A7 Allwinner V831 SoC equipped with a 0.23-TOPS NPU and 64MB DDR2. The Dock adds a 2MP HD camera, WiFi, 2x USB Type-C, and more. Sipeed has launched a second-gen, AI-enabled MAIX-II module that runs Linux. The module is avaialable on a Sipeed MAIX-II Dock development kit that extends it with a camera, WiFi, and other features. Designed for deep learning vision applications, the SBC is available for $28.80 at Seeed.
Stable Kernels: 5.10.5, 5.4.87, and 4.19.165
I'm announcing the release of the 5.10.5 kernel. All users of the 5.10 kernel series must upgrade. The updated 5.10.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.10.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s... thanks, greg k-h Also: Linux 5.4.87 Linux 4.19.165
Why you should wade into the CentOS Stream before selling it short
I'll preface this by saying it's all a matter of taste and familiarity. I've been using Ubuntu Server as my go-to for years. Why? Because that particular platform never gets in my way of getting things done. CentOS, on the other hand, does. Whether it's SELinux, networking or a lack of software I need to use, something always seems to threaten to trip me up when deploying CentOS. I understand why. CentOS places quite the premium on security and it shows, at nearly every corner. However, that doesn't mean Ubuntu Server is a slacker, when it comes to server hardening. Given the nature of what I do, there's not always time to be mucking around with the hurdles CentOS puts in place. I need to be able to get things done cleaning, efficiently, and without issue. I need to be able to figure out how something is done, do it, and write about it. Ubuntu Server makes that workflow much easier than CentOS.
OpenSUSE and KDE Leftovers
Recent comments
1 hour 10 min ago
4 hours 51 min ago
5 hours 6 min ago
7 hours 4 min ago
19 hours 41 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 5 hours ago
1 day 7 hours ago
1 day 9 hours ago
1 day 16 hours ago