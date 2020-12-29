Language Selection

Cam-equipped dev kit runs Linux on NPU-equipped Allwinner V831

Thursday 7th of January 2021 02:34:32 AM
Linux

Sipeed’S $28.80 “Sipeed MAIX-II Dock” dev kit runs Linux on a MAIX-II module with a 1GHz Cortex-A7 Allwinner V831 SoC equipped with a 0.23-TOPS NPU and 64MB DDR2. The Dock adds a 2MP HD camera, WiFi, 2x USB Type-C, and more.

Sipeed has launched a second-gen, AI-enabled MAIX-II module that runs Linux. The module is avaialable on a Sipeed MAIX-II Dock development kit that extends it with a camera, WiFi, and other features. Designed for deep learning vision applications, the SBC is available for $28.80 at Seeed.

Stable Kernels: 5.10.5, 5.4.87, and 4.19.165

I'm announcing the release of the 5.10.5 kernel.

All users of the 5.10 kernel series must upgrade.

The updated 5.10.y git tree can be found at:
	git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.10.y
and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser:
	https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s...

thanks,

greg k-h

Also: Linux 5.4.87

Linux 4.19.165

Why you should wade into the CentOS Stream before selling it short

I'll preface this by saying it's all a matter of taste and familiarity. I've been using Ubuntu Server as my go-to for years. Why? Because that particular platform never gets in my way of getting things done. CentOS, on the other hand, does. Whether it's SELinux, networking or a lack of software I need to use, something always seems to threaten to trip me up when deploying CentOS. I understand why. CentOS places quite the premium on security and it shows, at nearly every corner. However, that doesn't mean Ubuntu Server is a slacker, when it comes to server hardening. Given the nature of what I do, there's not always time to be mucking around with the hurdles CentOS puts in place. I need to be able to get things done cleaning, efficiently, and without issue. I need to be able to figure out how something is done, do it, and write about it. Ubuntu Server makes that workflow much easier than CentOS. Read more

OpenSUSE and KDE Leftovers

  • OpenSUSE Leap 15.2 essential post-install tweaks

    There you go. Hopefully, this guide will make your openSUSE experience more pleasant, more accessible. As I've outlined in my review, the updates part is the big issue, and if you can or are willing to get past it, then this tweaking article has value. Otherwise, none of this really makes sense. Well, provided you did reach this bit, then we talked about additional repositories, package conflicts, multimedia, fonts, some theming and polish, extra applications, Plasma integration, and a few other elements. If you have any asks as to what else might be required in this distro, don't be a stranger, and I'll see what I can do. That said, I won't be using Leap 15.2, because it just isn't stable and robust enough for me. Sad face. All right, that would be all for now.

  • Providing KDE software updates from git for fun and profit in openSUSE | dennogumi.org

    Yes, today I’m going to talk about the OBS, that is the Open Build Service, not to be confused with another highly successful open source project. As you know, since ages, the openSUSE KDE team provides a series of repositories which track the latest state of the git repositories in KDE, be them either Frameworks, Plasma, or the applications part of the Release Service. This also allows to create Live CDs which can be useful for testing out the software. But the question that I’ve seen every now and then is… how it is actually done? Is everything provided by the OBS, or does someone need to add some glue on top of that?

  • Refreshed look | dennogumi.org

    More recently, I’ve been reading about Hugo, a rather fast static site generator which also happens to be packaged for openSUSE. In particular I found the approach to theming better than Jekyll, because you can just override parts of a theme should you require it, instead of forking a whole theme and hope for the best. Thus, I used the Ananke theme with some extra additions (documented in the git repository). Importing things was pretty painless. The CSS wasn’t, and I’m sure there are still loads of broken things, but at least I’m moving forward. Please leave a comment if you find anything broken, thanks! Hopefully I can blog a little more than just making an update and disappearing again (not that I’ve disappeared: I’ve been fairly active doing packaging work in openSUSE). But again, to quote the words of Merlin, “it is a secret only known to the ancient gods and me.”

  • November/December in KDE PIM

    Following Kévin it’s my turn to show you what happened around Kontact in the previous two months. More than 30 people contributed about 1200 changes in that time, we had a new major release in early December and there’s a virtual New Year meetup on Saturday!

