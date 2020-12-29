A Look At The CPU Security Mitigation Costs Three Years After Spectre/Meltdown With this week marking three years since Spectre and Meltdown were made public in ushering in a wave of CPU security disclosures that followed and mitigations that often resulted in measurable performance hits, here is a look at how the performance costs stand today with various new and older Intel CPUs as well as AMD processors too. This article is looking at the current performance costs under Linux with the default mitigations and then the run-time disabling of the relevant mitigations for each of the processors under test while using an up-to-date Ubuntu 20.10 paired with the new Linux 5.10 LTS kernel.

An Introduction to Linux Gaming thanks to ProtonDB In this article, the newest compatibility feature for gaming will be introduced and explained for all you dedicated video game fanatics. Valve releases its new compatibility feature to innovate Linux gaming, included with its own community of play testers and reviewers. In recent years we have made leaps and strides on making Linux and Unix systems more accessible for everyone. Now we come to a commonly asked question, can we play games on Linux? Well, of course! And almost, let me explain.