Recently, I have covered how to install wget in Linux with a few simple steps. So, many viewers requested how do we implement these in the practical world. Today, we cover 10 wget most used command in Linux. But if you directly jump to these posts or don’t know what we are talking about right now. So for you, wget is a non-interactive network downloader that is used to download files from the web over HTTP, HTTPS, and FTP protocol even though the user is not logged in.

A Look At The CPU Security Mitigation Costs Three Years After Spectre/Meltdown With this week marking three years since Spectre and Meltdown were made public in ushering in a wave of CPU security disclosures that followed and mitigations that often resulted in measurable performance hits, here is a look at how the performance costs stand today with various new and older Intel CPUs as well as AMD processors too. This article is looking at the current performance costs under Linux with the default mitigations and then the run-time disabling of the relevant mitigations for each of the processors under test while using an up-to-date Ubuntu 20.10 paired with the new Linux 5.10 LTS kernel.