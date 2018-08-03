Elive 3.8.18 beta released
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 337 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
10 Wget Command Examples in Linux
Recently, I have covered how to install wget in Linux with a few simple steps. So, many viewers requested how do we implement these in the practical world. Today, we cover 10 wget most used command in Linux. But if you directly jump to these posts or don’t know what we are talking about right now. So for you, wget is a non-interactive network downloader that is used to download files from the web over HTTP, HTTPS, and FTP protocol even though the user is not logged in.
Android Leftovers
A Look At The CPU Security Mitigation Costs Three Years After Spectre/Meltdown
With this week marking three years since Spectre and Meltdown were made public in ushering in a wave of CPU security disclosures that followed and mitigations that often resulted in measurable performance hits, here is a look at how the performance costs stand today with various new and older Intel CPUs as well as AMD processors too. This article is looking at the current performance costs under Linux with the default mitigations and then the run-time disabling of the relevant mitigations for each of the processors under test while using an up-to-date Ubuntu 20.10 paired with the new Linux 5.10 LTS kernel.
An Introduction to Linux Gaming thanks to ProtonDB
In this article, the newest compatibility feature for gaming will be introduced and explained for all you dedicated video game fanatics. Valve releases its new compatibility feature to innovate Linux gaming, included with its own community of play testers and reviewers. In recent years we have made leaps and strides on making Linux and Unix systems more accessible for everyone. Now we come to a commonly asked question, can we play games on Linux? Well, of course! And almost, let me explain.
Recent comments
3 min 17 sec ago
5 hours 9 min ago
8 hours 50 min ago
9 hours 5 min ago
11 hours 3 min ago
23 hours 40 min ago
1 day 6 hours ago
1 day 9 hours ago
1 day 11 hours ago
1 day 13 hours ago