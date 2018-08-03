today's howtos
-
How to Migrate your CentOS 8 Linux to CentOS Stream - Linux Shout
As we know RHEL is the upstream version of CentOS, therefore, the 8.x version of Redhat used by CentOS will be discontinued at the end of 2021. Yes, the decision has been taken by the RedHat team, however, they are not completely abandoning the CnetOS project but only the LTS version that has been used widely on various servers, especially by hosting ones. The company will continue with CentOS Stream, a variant of the Linux distribution that has been available since September 2019, a “rolling-release” means the latest update every month and thus fresher packages than Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL).
-
How to set up FreeBSD 12 VNET jail with ZFS - nixCraft
How do I install, set up and configure a FreeBSD 12 jail with VNET on ZFS? How can I create FreeBSD 12 VNET jail with /etc/jail.conf to run OpenVPN, Apache, Wireguard and other Internet-facing services securely on my BSD box?
FreeBSD jail is nothing but operating system-level virtualization that allows partitioning a FreeBSD based Unix server. Such systems have their root user and access rights. Jails can use network subsystem virtualization infrastructure or share an existing network. FreeBSD jails are a powerful way to increase security. Usually, you create jail per services such as an Nginx/Apache webserver with PHP/Perl/Python app, WireGuard/OpeNVPN server, MariaDB/PgSQL server, and more. This page shows how to configure a FreeBSD Jail with vnet and ZFZ on FreeBSD 12.x.
-
tuptime - Linux See Historical and Statistical Uptime of System
Tuptime is a tool for report the historical and statistical real time of the system, keeping it between restarts. Like uptime command but with more interesting output. It works on both Linux and FreeBSD
-
How to Compile PHP 8.0 in Debian 10? | LibreByte
Now that you’ve learned how to compile PHP you can get all the advantages (bugs fixing, performance improvements and latest features) without waiting for the distribution developers and maintainers add the last stable PHP version to its repository.
-
Ansible playbook to replace multiple lines in a file - The Linux Juggernaut
Commands like sed and awk allow us to harness the power of regular expressions to search for text-based patterns in files and manipulate the matched text as per our requirement. The thing about regular expressions is that they are confusing. To the new Linux user, regular expressions may as well be another language. Although sed and awk are very powerful tools, mastering them is a tedious task for a system administrator.
-
Using Seashells to display terminal output to a web browser - The Linux Juggernaut
Having the ability to display your terminal output to a web browser would be a neat feature to have. In this article, we will be discussing a tool named Seashells that does exactly that. Seashells lets you pipe output from command-line programs to the web in real-time, even without installing any new software on your machine. You can use it to monitor long-running processes that produce continuous output to the console. You can also use Seashells to share output with friends! Seashells is actually a client to Seashells.io website. You can either use Seashells.io directly or just install the Seashells client to pipe your output.
-
[Older] BackupPC tutorial on Linux - LinuxConfig.org
BackupPC is a free and versatile backup suite that can run on Linux systems and supports several protocols like NFS, SSH, SMB, and rsync. It can be used to backup numerous Linux, Mac, and Windows machines.
It has a lot of nice features like automatic backups and a web interface as its control panel. It also uses file compression and hard links to try and minimize the amount of space that your backups consume. Thus if a file is present on multiple machines, BackupPC is smart enough to only store a single copy of that file in the backup.
-
The creation of a conky – AUR-Nvidia – Nvidia drivers must be functional | Arcolinux.com
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 273 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
10 Wget Command Examples in Linux
Recently, I have covered how to install wget in Linux with a few simple steps. So, many viewers requested how do we implement these in the practical world. Today, we cover 10 wget most used command in Linux. But if you directly jump to these posts or don’t know what we are talking about right now. So for you, wget is a non-interactive network downloader that is used to download files from the web over HTTP, HTTPS, and FTP protocol even though the user is not logged in.
Android Leftovers
A Look At The CPU Security Mitigation Costs Three Years After Spectre/Meltdown
With this week marking three years since Spectre and Meltdown were made public in ushering in a wave of CPU security disclosures that followed and mitigations that often resulted in measurable performance hits, here is a look at how the performance costs stand today with various new and older Intel CPUs as well as AMD processors too. This article is looking at the current performance costs under Linux with the default mitigations and then the run-time disabling of the relevant mitigations for each of the processors under test while using an up-to-date Ubuntu 20.10 paired with the new Linux 5.10 LTS kernel.
An Introduction to Linux Gaming thanks to ProtonDB
In this article, the newest compatibility feature for gaming will be introduced and explained for all you dedicated video game fanatics. Valve releases its new compatibility feature to innovate Linux gaming, included with its own community of play testers and reviewers. In recent years we have made leaps and strides on making Linux and Unix systems more accessible for everyone. Now we come to a commonly asked question, can we play games on Linux? Well, of course! And almost, let me explain.
Recent comments
3 min 17 sec ago
5 hours 9 min ago
8 hours 50 min ago
9 hours 5 min ago
11 hours 3 min ago
23 hours 40 min ago
1 day 6 hours ago
1 day 9 hours ago
1 day 11 hours ago
1 day 13 hours ago