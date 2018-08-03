Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Kernel: Linux 5.11, Auxiliary Bus, and OpenZFS 2.0.1 Released

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Thursday 7th of January 2021 07:32:17 AM Filed under
Linux
  • 5.11 Merge window, part 1

    When Linus Torvalds released the 5.10 kernel, he noted that the 5.11 merge window would run up against the holidays. He indicated strongly that maintainers should send him pull requests early as a result. Maintainers appear to have listened; over 10,000 non-merge changesets were pulled into the mainline in the first three days of the 5.11 merge window. Read on for a summary of the most significant changes in that flood of patches.

  • Managing multifunction devices with the auxiliary bus

    Device drivers usually live within a single kernel subsystem. Sometimes, however, developers need to handle functionalities outside of this model. Consider, for example, a network interface card (NIC) exposing both Ethernet and RDMA functionalities. There is one hardware block, but two drivers for the two functions. Those drivers need to work within their respective subsystems, but they must also share access to the same hardware. There is no standard way in current kernels to connect those drivers together, so developers invent ad-hoc methods to handle the interaction between them. Recently, Dave Ertman posted a patch set introducing a new type of a bus, called the "auxiliary bus", to address this problem.

  • OpenZFS 2.0.1 Released With Linux 5.10 Support, Many Fixes

    Released at the end of November was the much anticipated OpenZFS 2.0 open-source ZFS file-system implementation for Linux and FreeBSD systems. Today that has been succeeded by OpenZFS 2.0.1 with support for newer Linux kernels and many bug fixes.

    OpenZFS 2.0.0 was compatible with Linux kernels up through 5.9 while now OpenZFS 2.0.1 adds Linux 5.10 kernel support and early compatibility patches around the still in development Linux 5.11.

»

More in Tux Machines

today's howtos

  • How to Migrate your CentOS 8 Linux to CentOS Stream - Linux Shout

    As we know RHEL is the upstream version of CentOS, therefore, the 8.x version of Redhat used by CentOS will be discontinued at the end of 2021. Yes, the decision has been taken by the RedHat team, however, they are not completely abandoning the CnetOS project but only the LTS version that has been used widely on various servers, especially by hosting ones. The company will continue with CentOS Stream, a variant of the Linux distribution that has been available since September 2019, a “rolling-release” means the latest update every month and thus fresher packages than Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL).

  • How to set up FreeBSD 12 VNET jail with ZFS - nixCraft

    How do I install, set up and configure a FreeBSD 12 jail with VNET on ZFS? How can I create FreeBSD 12 VNET jail with /etc/jail.conf to run OpenVPN, Apache, Wireguard and other Internet-facing services securely on my BSD box? FreeBSD jail is nothing but operating system-level virtualization that allows partitioning a FreeBSD based Unix server. Such systems have their root user and access rights. Jails can use network subsystem virtualization infrastructure or share an existing network. FreeBSD jails are a powerful way to increase security. Usually, you create jail per services such as an Nginx/Apache webserver with PHP/Perl/Python app, WireGuard/OpeNVPN server, MariaDB/PgSQL server, and more. This page shows how to configure a FreeBSD Jail with vnet and ZFZ on FreeBSD 12.x.

  • tuptime - Linux See Historical and Statistical Uptime of System

    Tuptime is a tool for report the historical and statistical real time of the system, keeping it between restarts. Like uptime command but with more interesting output. It works on both Linux and FreeBSD

  • How to Compile PHP 8.0 in Debian 10? | LibreByte

    Now that you’ve learned how to compile PHP you can get all the advantages (bugs fixing, performance improvements and latest features) without waiting for the distribution developers and maintainers add the last stable PHP version to its repository.

  • Ansible playbook to replace multiple lines in a file - The Linux Juggernaut

    Commands like sed and awk allow us to harness the power of regular expressions to search for text-based patterns in files and manipulate the matched text as per our requirement. The thing about regular expressions is that they are confusing. To the new Linux user, regular expressions may as well be another language. Although sed and awk are very powerful tools, mastering them is a tedious task for a system administrator.

  • Using Seashells to display terminal output to a web browser - The Linux Juggernaut

    Having the ability to display your terminal output to a web browser would be a neat feature to have. In this article, we will be discussing a tool named Seashells that does exactly that. Seashells lets you pipe output from command-line programs to the web in real-time, even without installing any new software on your machine. You can use it to monitor long-running processes that produce continuous output to the console. You can also use Seashells to share output with friends! Seashells is actually a client to Seashells.io website. You can either use Seashells.io directly or just install the Seashells client to pipe your output.

  • [Older] BackupPC tutorial on Linux - LinuxConfig.org

    BackupPC is a free and versatile backup suite that can run on Linux systems and supports several protocols like NFS, SSH, SMB, and rsync. It can be used to backup numerous Linux, Mac, and Windows machines. It has a lot of nice features like automatic backups and a web interface as its control panel. It also uses file compression and hard links to try and minimize the amount of space that your backups consume. Thus if a file is present on multiple machines, BackupPC is smart enough to only store a single copy of that file in the backup.

  • The creation of a conky – AUR-Nvidia – Nvidia drivers must be functional | Arcolinux.com

Elive 3.8.18 beta released

The Elive Team is proud to announce the release of the beta version 3.8.18 Read more

10 Wget Command Examples in Linux

Recently, I have covered how to install wget in Linux with a few simple steps. So, many viewers requested how do we implement these in the practical world. Today, we cover 10 wget most used command in Linux. But if you directly jump to these posts or don’t know what we are talking about right now. So for you, wget is a non-interactive network downloader that is used to download files from the web over HTTP, HTTPS, and FTP protocol even though the user is not logged in. Read more

10 Wget Command Examples in Linux

Recently, I have covered how to install wget in Linux with a few simple steps. So, many viewers requested how do we implement these in the practical world. Today, we cover 10 wget most used command in Linux. But if you directly jump to these posts or don’t know what we are talking about right now. So for you, wget is a non-interactive network downloader that is used to download files from the web over HTTP, HTTPS, and FTP protocol even though the user is not logged in. Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6