Kernel: Linux 5.11, Auxiliary Bus, and OpenZFS 2.0.1 Released
-
5.11 Merge window, part 1
When Linus Torvalds released the 5.10 kernel, he noted that the 5.11 merge window would run up against the holidays. He indicated strongly that maintainers should send him pull requests early as a result. Maintainers appear to have listened; over 10,000 non-merge changesets were pulled into the mainline in the first three days of the 5.11 merge window. Read on for a summary of the most significant changes in that flood of patches.
-
Managing multifunction devices with the auxiliary bus
Device drivers usually live within a single kernel subsystem. Sometimes, however, developers need to handle functionalities outside of this model. Consider, for example, a network interface card (NIC) exposing both Ethernet and RDMA functionalities. There is one hardware block, but two drivers for the two functions. Those drivers need to work within their respective subsystems, but they must also share access to the same hardware. There is no standard way in current kernels to connect those drivers together, so developers invent ad-hoc methods to handle the interaction between them. Recently, Dave Ertman posted a patch set introducing a new type of a bus, called the "auxiliary bus", to address this problem.
-
OpenZFS 2.0.1 Released With Linux 5.10 Support, Many Fixes
Released at the end of November was the much anticipated OpenZFS 2.0 open-source ZFS file-system implementation for Linux and FreeBSD systems. Today that has been succeeded by OpenZFS 2.0.1 with support for newer Linux kernels and many bug fixes.
OpenZFS 2.0.0 was compatible with Linux kernels up through 5.9 while now OpenZFS 2.0.1 adds Linux 5.10 kernel support and early compatibility patches around the still in development Linux 5.11.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 466 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
Elive 3.8.18 beta released
The Elive Team is proud to announce the release of the beta version 3.8.18
10 Wget Command Examples in Linux
Recently, I have covered how to install wget in Linux with a few simple steps. So, many viewers requested how do we implement these in the practical world. Today, we cover 10 wget most used command in Linux. But if you directly jump to these posts or don’t know what we are talking about right now. So for you, wget is a non-interactive network downloader that is used to download files from the web over HTTP, HTTPS, and FTP protocol even though the user is not logged in.
10 Wget Command Examples in Linux
Recently, I have covered how to install wget in Linux with a few simple steps. So, many viewers requested how do we implement these in the practical world. Today, we cover 10 wget most used command in Linux. But if you directly jump to these posts or don’t know what we are talking about right now. So for you, wget is a non-interactive network downloader that is used to download files from the web over HTTP, HTTPS, and FTP protocol even though the user is not logged in.
Recent comments
1 hour 50 min ago
6 hours 56 min ago
10 hours 37 min ago
10 hours 52 min ago
12 hours 50 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 8 hours ago
1 day 11 hours ago
1 day 13 hours ago
1 day 15 hours ago