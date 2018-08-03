Open Hardware: PureOS and Arduino
A recent blog post from Purism—the company that developed PureOS to run on its security-focused hardware—celebrates three years of FSF endorsement of the Linux distribution. While this endorsement is an achievement that is not as highly valued by our communities as one might think, the work done to obtain and maintain that endorsement is useful even to those who disdain the FSF or disagree with its definition of what makes a distribution "free". While Purism and PureOS have been on our radar for a few years now, it seems worth a look at where things have gone with the distribution—and the company behind it.
The blog post notes that PureOS and Purism "sit on a three-legged stool of Freedom, Privacy and Security". The three are intertwined, of course, since PureOS consisting of only free software allows users to ensure there are no antifeatures being slipped into the OS or applications that would impact their privacy or security. Beyond that, free software is an excellent defense against various software supply-chain attacks; in addition the scrutiny of the code afforded to free software, it can also be built in a manner that provides more security...
As might be guessed, security and privacy features do not come for free—or even inexpensively. The Purism hardware products are generally quite a bit more expensive than their less secure competitors, but the availability of the systems and services is a boon for those who need that level of assurance.
To a large extent, we humans have sacrificed our freedom, privacy, and security on the altar of convenience—and low cost. Over the years, LWN has looked at various aspects of these problems, including the recent efforts by Mozilla to "take back" the internet from the forces of surveillance capitalism (inspired, in part, by The Social Dilemma movie). In early December, we also looked at the movement away from allowing general-purpose computing on our devices; hardware like that provided by Purism is a way around that problem—at least for now.
But the bottom line is that these options will only exist if at least some consumers are interested in buying them. Purism looks to have a lot of the right answers, but, with any luck, the market will be large enough to support multiple options for hardware and software of this sort. PureOS and PureBoot are all free software that can be adopted and improved by others as needed. In order for that to go anywhere, though, people are going to have to start changing their thinking and prioritize freedom, privacy, and security over convenience and price. In truth, that all seems rather unlikely, sadly.
As noted in Peter Turczak’s project write-up, having a kitchen hood only works when it’s turned on. To avoid having his apartment constantly smell like “appetizers,” the hacker hooked up an Arduino-based system to trigger it automatically.
The setup senses power input to the stove using a current transformer, processing this input with an Arduino Nano. The Nano subsequently switches on the fume extraction hood via a transistor and relay setup, pumping cooking fumes out to the environment.
Tic-tac-toe is normally played with a pen and paper, or perhaps with a physical marker, but maker “techiesms” has put a new spin on this classic pastime.
His build, as seen here, takes the form of a wooden box that mounts onto the wall with nine square sections arranged in a grid pattern. Players take turns, activating a square by moving their hand near an IR proximity sensor inside each one.
Kernel: Linux 5.11, Auxiliary Bus, and OpenZFS 2.0.1 Released
When Linus Torvalds released the 5.10 kernel, he noted that the 5.11 merge window would run up against the holidays. He indicated strongly that maintainers should send him pull requests early as a result. Maintainers appear to have listened; over 10,000 non-merge changesets were pulled into the mainline in the first three days of the 5.11 merge window. Read on for a summary of the most significant changes in that flood of patches.
Device drivers usually live within a single kernel subsystem. Sometimes, however, developers need to handle functionalities outside of this model. Consider, for example, a network interface card (NIC) exposing both Ethernet and RDMA functionalities. There is one hardware block, but two drivers for the two functions. Those drivers need to work within their respective subsystems, but they must also share access to the same hardware. There is no standard way in current kernels to connect those drivers together, so developers invent ad-hoc methods to handle the interaction between them. Recently, Dave Ertman posted a patch set introducing a new type of a bus, called the "auxiliary bus", to address this problem.
Released at the end of November was the much anticipated OpenZFS 2.0 open-source ZFS file-system implementation for Linux and FreeBSD systems. Today that has been succeeded by OpenZFS 2.0.1 with support for newer Linux kernels and many bug fixes.
OpenZFS 2.0.0 was compatible with Linux kernels up through 5.9 while now OpenZFS 2.0.1 adds Linux 5.10 kernel support and early compatibility patches around the still in development Linux 5.11.
As we know RHEL is the upstream version of CentOS, therefore, the 8.x version of Redhat used by CentOS will be discontinued at the end of 2021. Yes, the decision has been taken by the RedHat team, however, they are not completely abandoning the CnetOS project but only the LTS version that has been used widely on various servers, especially by hosting ones. The company will continue with CentOS Stream, a variant of the Linux distribution that has been available since September 2019, a “rolling-release” means the latest update every month and thus fresher packages than Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL).
How do I install, set up and configure a FreeBSD 12 jail with VNET on ZFS? How can I create FreeBSD 12 VNET jail with /etc/jail.conf to run OpenVPN, Apache, Wireguard and other Internet-facing services securely on my BSD box?
FreeBSD jail is nothing but operating system-level virtualization that allows partitioning a FreeBSD based Unix server. Such systems have their root user and access rights. Jails can use network subsystem virtualization infrastructure or share an existing network. FreeBSD jails are a powerful way to increase security. Usually, you create jail per services such as an Nginx/Apache webserver with PHP/Perl/Python app, WireGuard/OpeNVPN server, MariaDB/PgSQL server, and more. This page shows how to configure a FreeBSD Jail with vnet and ZFZ on FreeBSD 12.x.
Tuptime is a tool for report the historical and statistical real time of the system, keeping it between restarts. Like uptime command but with more interesting output. It works on both Linux and FreeBSD
Now that you’ve learned how to compile PHP you can get all the advantages (bugs fixing, performance improvements and latest features) without waiting for the distribution developers and maintainers add the last stable PHP version to its repository.
Commands like sed and awk allow us to harness the power of regular expressions to search for text-based patterns in files and manipulate the matched text as per our requirement. The thing about regular expressions is that they are confusing. To the new Linux user, regular expressions may as well be another language. Although sed and awk are very powerful tools, mastering them is a tedious task for a system administrator.
Having the ability to display your terminal output to a web browser would be a neat feature to have. In this article, we will be discussing a tool named Seashells that does exactly that. Seashells lets you pipe output from command-line programs to the web in real-time, even without installing any new software on your machine. You can use it to monitor long-running processes that produce continuous output to the console. You can also use Seashells to share output with friends! Seashells is actually a client to Seashells.io website. You can either use Seashells.io directly or just install the Seashells client to pipe your output.
BackupPC is a free and versatile backup suite that can run on Linux systems and supports several protocols like NFS, SSH, SMB, and rsync. It can be used to backup numerous Linux, Mac, and Windows machines.
It has a lot of nice features like automatic backups and a web interface as its control panel. It also uses file compression and hard links to try and minimize the amount of space that your backups consume. Thus if a file is present on multiple machines, BackupPC is smart enough to only store a single copy of that file in the backup.
Elive 3.8.18 beta released
The Elive Team is proud to announce the release of the beta version 3.8.18
