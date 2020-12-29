Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 7th of January 2021 02:01:12 PM

Filed under

In addition to the top distros that are designed to appeal to a wide number of users and can be tailored as per individual requirements, there are a whole lot of specialized distros that are built for a particular purpose.

Migrating from Windows? There's a distro that'll ease the transition. A Windows update messed up your boot loader? There's a distro that'll help you fix it in a jiffy. Want to resurrect an old computer? Need to tie disks into a NAS? Want to run a firewall that'll shield your entire network? Are you setting up a small home office?

No matter what your requirement, the diverse open source community has a distro for you.

In this guide we’ll look at some of the best ones that have been put together for specific tasks.