Best Linux distros of 2021 for beginners, mainstream and advanced users
In addition to the top distros that are designed to appeal to a wide number of users and can be tailored as per individual requirements, there are a whole lot of specialized distros that are built for a particular purpose.
Migrating from Windows? There's a distro that'll ease the transition. A Windows update messed up your boot loader? There's a distro that'll help you fix it in a jiffy. Want to resurrect an old computer? Need to tie disks into a NAS? Want to run a firewall that'll shield your entire network? Are you setting up a small home office?
No matter what your requirement, the diverse open source community has a distro for you.
In this guide we’ll look at some of the best ones that have been put together for specific tasks.
